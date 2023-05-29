The 10 best Memorial Day deals on mattresses, TV, pool cleaners and more

The 10 best Memorial Day deals to shop now.

The Memorial Day deals are here and abundant! Now is the time to take advantage of the major savings at Amazon, Samsung and more. Just in time for summer, you can find deals on everything from Solo Stoves to ice makers.

If you're not sure where to start, we rounded up the 10 best Memorial Day deals you can shop now. Whether you're looking for a robotic pool cleaner or a TV to watch the big game on, get ready for the summer savings ahead.

1. Dolphin Premier Robotic Pool Cleaner

The best Memorial Day deals: Dolphin Premier Robotic Pool Cleaner

After opening your pool for the first time this season you may have realized how much you love beating the heat in its cool waters. You also probably remembered how much of a pain it is to clean. The Dolphin Premier Robotic Pool Cleaner can get the job done for you this summer, scrubbing at your pool water line and scooping out leaves. With its CleverClean system is assess your pool's surface area so it will get in every corner and leave your pool sparking. This Memorial Day, save $102 on this top-notch pool cleaner.

$1397 at Amazon (Save $102)

2. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

The best Memorial Day deals: Apple AirPods Pro

Whether you're getting ready for outdoor runs or you're prepping for summer vacation, you'll need earbuds every step of the way. The second generation of Apple AirPods Pro provide a rich audio experience in addition to noise-cancelation. That way when you're jet-setting off to your beach vacation, you can get some peace and quiet on the plane. This Memorial Day score the Apple AirPods Pro for $49 off at Amazon.

$199.99 at Amazon (Save $49.01)

3. Solo Stove Bonfire

The best Memorial Day deals: Solo Stove Bonfire

Solo Stove's Bonfire fire pit is essential for your summer gatherings. They're great for backyards of any size and its smoke-free design will keep the air clean. The Bonfire is a great model for those on the go who want to take transport a firepit from the patio to the beach to the campsite. In addition to the $150 Memorial Day savings on the Bonfire, you can get Solo Stove's tabletop model, the Mesa, for free with code 'FREEMESA' at checkout.

$249.99 at Solo Stove (Save $150)

4. Purple Mattress

The best Memorial Day deals: Purple Mattress

Spring cleaning means out with the old and in with the new—your mattress included. If you're in the market for a bedroom upgrade, check out the Memorial Day deals at Purple Mattress. Get up to $800 off a Purple Mattress set that includes an adjustable base plus receive two free pillows during the Memorial Day sale. Not only will you be sleeping easy on a new mattress, but you'll be dreaming peacefully knowing you saved big.

From $699 at Purple Mattress (Save up to $800)

5. Samsung Dryer with Steam Sanitize+

The best Memorial Day deals: Samsung Dryer with Steam Sanitize+

Upgrade your dryer with the latest tech from Samsung. This dryer from Samsung features its Steam Sanitize+ technology which helps remove up to 99.9% of bacteria and germs from your laundry. Plus its sensor drying will ensure each load is perfectly dried. During Samsung's Memorial Day sale, you can get this dryer for a steal and save $700.

$499 at Samsung (Save $700)

6. Samsung 55-inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B Smart TV

The best Memorial Day deals: Samsung 55-inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B Smart TV

The Samsung 55-inch Class NEO QLED QN90B Smart TV has everything you need in a television. Gorgeous 4K displays, anti-glare viewing, and smart TV programming so you can stream on all your favorite services. Plus, you can save $500 on it this Memorial Day. Score this Samsung TV for $1,197.99 at Amazon and save big on this stellar model.

$1197.99 at Amazon (Save $500)

7. Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The best Memorial Day deals: Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Zoom around all your furniture with the Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. This is Dyson's largest model that has twice the run time plus laser focus to target all of the debris on your floors. With an expanded dust bin and larger vacuum head, it can cover more space in less time. Get all of these upgraded features for a great deal during the Memorial Day sales at Amazon and save $250.

$699.99 at Amazon (Save $250)

8. Flexzilla Garden Hose

The best Memorial Day deals: Flexzilla Garden Hose

Get our top-rated garden hose during Amazon's Memorial Day deals. At almost 50% off, the Flexzilla Garden Hose is a steal. The flexible and lightweight design makes it easy to tote around your backyard as you're watering all of your flower beds. Plus the hose has an anti-kink feature so that the stream stays steady wherever you go.

$54.98 at Amazon (Save $53.71)

9. GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker

The best Memorial Day deals: GE Profile Opal Ice Maker

As the temperatures heat up, you want your drinks ice cold. The GE Profile Opal Ice Maker will provide an endless supply of nugget ice so whatever you're sipping will be icey fresh. Plus, it's on sale this Memorial Day at Walmart. Don't miss this deal to save $151 on the GE Profile Opal Ice Maker.

$428 at Walmart (Save $151)

10. Tylza Wine and Beverage Refrigerator

The best Memorial Day deals: Tylza Wine and Beverage Refrigerator

When hosting friends, there's nothing worse than running out of cold beverages. The host with the most needs the Tylza Wine and Beverage Refrigerator which can hold up to 18 bottles of wine and 57 canned beverages so you'll never run out. This Memorial Day, get this counter-height beverage refrigerator for $240 off at Amazon.

$759.99 at Amazon (Save $240)

