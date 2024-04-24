10 Best Mother’s Day Gifts To Get at Costco on a Budget

VGstockstudio / Shutterstock.com

From groceries to electronics, Costco has it all, including great and affordable Mother’s Day gifts. The multibillion-dollar global retailer has every need covered for special occasions and is a one-stop shop for every kind of mom.

Whether your mom loves flowers, has a sweet tooth or wants to relax at home in style, Costco is your place. Here’s a list of 10 affordable gifts your mom will love.

Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

Gifting a beautiful display of chocolate-covered strawberries is a sweet and luxurious experience in every bite!

Price: $54.99 for a box of 12

Flowers

You can never go wrong with a classic bouquet of flowers, and Costco has plenty to choose from.

Price: $44.99 to $129.99

Beats Flex Wireless Earphones

For the tech-savvy mom who loves listening to music or podcasts, the Beats Flex Wireless Earphones are an ideal gift.

Price: $49.99

Vacu Vin Wine Set Elegant

Whether she’s entertaining friends or having a relaxing night in, your mom can drink wine in style with the five-piece Vacu Vin Wine Set Elegant.

Price: $34.99

Hidden Wild Bugnet Travel Hammock

For campers or adventurous moms, the Hidden Wild Bugnet Travel Hammock is the perfect gift at a great price.

Price: $29.99

Life Comfort Cooling Throw

Give your mom a special throw that will keep her cool but won’t break the bank. The stylish Life Comfort Cooling Throw will relax her on warm days without doing damage to your checking account.

Price: $22.99

Cuisinart Variable Speed Immersion Blender With Food Processor

For moms who love to cook and whip up delicious meals, the Cuisinart Variable Speed Immersion Blender With Food Processor is the perfect gift at the perfect price.

Price: $48.99

Selkirk Prime Max Pickleball Bundle

If your mom has jumped on the pickleball craze, consider Costco’s nice Selkirk Prime Max Pickleball Bundle. It has added tech features and is a great deal.

Price: $79.99

Homedics Cordless Shiatsu Massage Pillow With Soothing Heat

Every mom deserves to unwind, and the Homedics Cordless Shiatsu Massage Pillow With Soothing Heat is the ideal way to relax and enjoy a night in.

Price: $59.99

Sand + Fog Diffuser

Set a relaxing mood with a set of three Sand + Fog diffusers. It includes three fragrances — vanilla sandalwood, gardenia and mango tangerine — and three elegant glass vessels.

Price: $24.99

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Mother’s Day Gifts To Get at Costco on a Budget