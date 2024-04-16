10 Best Nevada Cities To Retire on $3,500 a Month

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Planning to retire in Nevada? The city you decide to move to will likely be determined by how much is in your monthly retirement budget.

Where can you live in Nevada if you have a monthly budget of $3,500? To determine the answer to this question, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across Nevada. Key factors included each city’s total population, total households, median household income, average single-family home value, average mortgage and livability index. The average mortgage cost was combined with monthly expenditure costs to find a total monthly cost of living.

Ranked from cities with the most to least expensive monthly costs, this is how far a $3,500 monthly budget can take you in 10 Nevada cities.

10. Battle Mountain

Total households: 1,697

Total population: 4,187

Median household income: $99,962

Livability: 75

Average home value (January 2024): $229,838

Average mortgage cost: $1,351

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,986

Monthly cost of living: $3,338

9. Searchlight

Total households: 198

Total population: 278

Median household income: n/a

Livability: 54

Average home value ( January 2024): $210,959

Average mortgage cost: $1,240

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,963

Monthly cost of living: $3,203

8. Panaca

Total households: 349

Total population: 1,039

Median household income: $68,073

Livability: 70

Average home value ( January 2024): $206,484

Average mortgage cost: $1,214

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,981

Monthly cost of living: $3,195

7. Alamo

Total households: 378

Total population: 1,019

Median household income: $65,083

Livability: 58

Average home value ( January 2024): $199,375

Average mortgage cost: $1,172

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,997

Monthly cost of living: $3,169

6. Lovelock

Total households: 674

Total population: 1,675

Median household income: $42,955

Livability: 71

Average home value ( January 2024): $196,307

Average mortgage cost: $1,154

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,874

Monthly cost of living: $3,028

5. Carlin

Total households: 841

Total population: 2,366

Median household income: $68,207

Livability: 76

Average home value ( January 2024): $169,817

Average mortgage cost: $998

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,926

Monthly cost of living: $2,924

4. Ely

Total households: 1,743

Total population: 3,957

Median household income: $77,076

Livability: 67

Average home value ( January 2024): $184,176

Average mortgage cost: $1,083

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,799

Monthly cost of living: $2,882

3. McGill

Total households: 415

Total population: 879

Median household income: $62,837

Livability: 67

Average home value ( January 2024): $119,903

Average mortgage cost: $705

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,780

Monthly cost of living: $2,485

2. Hawthorne

Total households: 1,120

Total population: 2,739

Median household income: $55,847

Livability: 72

Average home value ( January 2024): $112,515

Average mortgage cost: $662

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,834

Monthly cost of living: $2,495

1. Tonopah

Total households: 1,006

Total population: 1,777

Median household income: $35,931

Livability: 62

Average home value ( January 2024): $125,904

Average mortgage cost: $740

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,725

Monthly cost of living: $2,465

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For each city on the list a number of factors were found including; total population, total households, and median household income, all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey, average single-family home value as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index, the cost of living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the average mortgage, calculated using the National 30-year Fixed Rate Average Mortgage as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, and the livability index as sourced from AreaVibes. The average mortgage cost and the monthly expenditure costs were combined to find a total monthly cost of living. Any city with missing data was removed for this study. The cities were sorted using the monthly total cost of living from the cheapest to the most expensive to find how much the cost of living is in the cheapest cities in Nevada. The livability, populations, and median income were included as supplemental information. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 8, 2024.

