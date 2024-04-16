10 Best Nevada Cities To Retire on $3,500 a Month

Planning to retire in Nevada? The city you decide to move to will likely be determined by how much is in your monthly retirement budget.

Where can you live in Nevada if you have a monthly budget of $3,500? To determine the answer to this question, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across Nevada. Key factors included each city’s total population, total households, median household income, average single-family home value, average mortgage and livability index. The average mortgage cost was combined with monthly expenditure costs to find a total monthly cost of living.

Ranked from cities with the most to least expensive monthly costs, this is how far a $3,500 monthly budget can take you in 10 Nevada cities.

10. Battle Mountain

  • Total households: 1,697

  • Total population: 4,187

  • Median household income: $99,962

  • Livability: 75

  • Average home value (January 2024): $229,838

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,351

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,986

  • Monthly cost of living: $3,338

9. Searchlight

  • Total households: 198

  • Total population: 278

  • Median household income: n/a

  • Livability: 54

  • Average home value (January 2024): $210,959

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,240

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,963

  • Monthly cost of living: $3,203

8. Panaca

  • Total households: 349

  • Total population: 1,039

  • Median household income: $68,073

  • Livability: 70

  • Average home value (January 2024): $206,484

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,214

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,981

  • Monthly cost of living: $3,195

7. Alamo

  • Total households: 378

  • Total population: 1,019

  • Median household income: $65,083

  • Livability: 58

  • Average home value (January 2024): $199,375

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,172

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,997

  • Monthly cost of living: $3,169

6. Lovelock

  • Total households: 674

  • Total population: 1,675

  • Median household income: $42,955

  • Livability: 71

  • Average home value (January 2024): $196,307

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,154

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,874

  • Monthly cost of living: $3,028

5. Carlin

  • Total households: 841

  • Total population: 2,366

  • Median household income: $68,207

  • Livability: 76

  • Average home value (January 2024): $169,817

  • Average mortgage cost: $998

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,926

  • Monthly cost of living: $2,924

4. Ely

  • Total households: 1,743

  • Total population: 3,957

  • Median household income: $77,076

  • Livability: 67

  • Average home value (January 2024): $184,176

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,083

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,799

  • Monthly cost of living: $2,882

3. McGill

  • Total households: 415

  • Total population: 879

  • Median household income: $62,837

  • Livability: 67

  • Average home value (January 2024): $119,903

  • Average mortgage cost: $705

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,780

  • Monthly cost of living: $2,485

2. Hawthorne

  • Total households: 1,120

  • Total population: 2,739

  • Median household income: $55,847

  • Livability: 72

  • Average home value (January 2024): $112,515

  • Average mortgage cost: $662

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,834

  • Monthly cost of living: $2,495

1. Tonopah

  • Total households: 1,006

  • Total population: 1,777

  • Median household income: $35,931

  • Livability: 62

  • Average home value (January 2024): $125,904

  • Average mortgage cost: $740

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,725

  • Monthly cost of living: $2,465

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For each city on the list a number of factors were found including; total population, total households, and median household income, all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey, average single-family home value as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index, the cost of living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the average mortgage, calculated using the National 30-year Fixed Rate Average Mortgage as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, and the livability index as sourced from AreaVibes. The average mortgage cost and the monthly expenditure costs were combined to find a total monthly cost of living. Any city with missing data was removed for this study. The cities were sorted using the monthly total cost of living from the cheapest to the most expensive to find how much the cost of living is in the cheapest cities in Nevada. The livability, populations, and median income were included as supplemental information. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 8, 2024.

