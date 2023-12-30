Here are the 10 best performing S&P 500 stocks in 2023 — and the 10 worst

Three trends in the stock market are bound to vault equities higher in 2024, Wall Street strategists say. Getty Images

The stock market had a banner year in 2023, with the S&P 500 surging 24% to recover nearly all of 2022's losses.

While some stocks vastly outperformed the S&P 500, other saw disastrous declines.

Here are the 10 best performing S&P 500 companies in 2023 — and the 10 worst.

The stock market had a strong year in 2023, with the S&P 500 surging 24% to recover nearly all of the losses inflicted by 2022's brutal bear market.

The index was within 1% of its all-time high on the last trading day of 2023, and some Wall Street strategists suggest the gains might continue into 2024.

While a 24% jump sounds nice, some S&P 500 companies more than quintupled those gains, while others saw disastrous declines.

The 10 best performing S&P 500 companies in 2023

10. Tesla

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Ticker: TSLA

Market cap: $790.9 billion

2023 gain: 102.0%

9. Palo Alto Networks

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Ticker: PANW

Market cap: $92.6 billion

2023 gain: 110.5%

8. PulteGroup

Dr. Daniel Kenigsberg said he returned to his hometown to find a new house on property he owned. Through research he found that it had been fraudulently sold in 2022, CTInsider said. Dan Reynolds Photography/Getty Images

Ticker: PHM

Market cap: $22.3 billion

2023 gain: 126.7%

7. AMD

Lisa Su, CEO of AMD Associated Press

Ticker: AMD

Market cap: $238.8 billion

2023 gain: 128.2%

6. Carnival

A Carnival cruise ship. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images

Ticker: CCL

Market cap: $23.8 billion

2023 gain: 132.9%

5. Uber

Getty Images

Ticker: UBER

Market cap: $126.3 billion

2023 gain: 148.2%

4. Builders Firstsource

Construction of new homes and town homes in Markham Ontario in June 2022. R.J. Johnston/Getty Images

Ticker: BLDR

Market cap: $20.6 billion

2023 gain: 157.3%

3. Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean says travelers on this world cruise will visit 11 "wonders of the world." Royal Caribbean International

Ticker: RCL

Market cap: $33.4 billion

2023 gain: 163.4%

2. Meta Platforms

Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Ticker: META

Market cap: $907.4 billion

2023 gain: 193.4%

1. Nvidia

Nvidia, run by CEO Jensen Huang, has soared this year. Here's how to get a job at the red-hot chip company. I-HWA CHENG/AFP via Getty Images

Ticker: NVDA

Market cap: $1.21 trillion

2023 gain: 236.0%

The 10 worst performing S&P 500 companies in 2023

10. Etsy

Etsy CEO Josh Silverman told employees in an email that the company's gross merchandising sales have "remained essentially flat since 2021." Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ticker: ETSY

Market cap: $9.7 billion

2023 loss: 32.4%

9. AES

Some utility companies across the US are relying on lithium ion battery storage to keep power grids up and running. Phil Noble/Reuters

Ticker: AES

Market cap: $12.9 billion

2023 loss: 33.1%

8. Paycom Software

Glassdoor

Ticker: PAYC

Market cap: $11.9 billion

2023 loss: 33.3%

7. Albemarle

The production of lithium ion batteries is marred by child labor and environmental damage. Patricia Pinto/Reuters

Ticker: ALB

Market cap: $16.9 billion

2023 loss: 33.7%

6. Estee Lauder

American multinational skincare, and beauty products brand, Estée Lauder logo seen in Hong Kong. Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Ticker: EL

Market cap: $52.5 billion

2023 loss: 40.9%

5. Pfizer

AP

Ticker: PFE

Market cap: $161.5 billion

2023 loss: 44.2%

4. Moderna

RINGO CHIU / Contributor/Getty Images

Ticker: MRNA

Market cap: $37.7 billion

2023 loss: 44.9%

3. Dollar General

Dollar stores appear to offer bargain prices but actually charge more on a price-per-ounce basis. AP Photo/Eric Gay

Ticker: DG

Market cap: $29.8 billion

2023 loss: 44.9%

2. FMC

Corn field. GettyImages/ Marcia Straub

Ticker: FMC

Market cap: $7.9 billion

2023 loss: 49.6%

1. Enphase Energy

Enphase sells a range of solar-related products including microinverters and batteries like this one Jason Reed/Reuters

Ticker: ENPH

Market cap: $18.2 billion

2023 loss: 49.8%

