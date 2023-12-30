Advertisement
Here are the 10 best performing S&P 500 stocks in 2023 — and the 10 worst

Matthew Fox
·4 min read

Matthew Fox
·4 min read
Here are the 10 best performing S&P 500 stocks in 2023 — and the 10 worst
Three trends in the stock market are bound to vault equities higher in 2024, Wall Street strategists say.
Three trends in the stock market are bound to vault equities higher in 2024, Wall Street strategists say.Getty Images

  • The stock market had a banner year in 2023, with the S&P 500 surging 24% to recover nearly all of 2022's losses.

  • While some stocks vastly outperformed the S&P 500, other saw disastrous declines.

  • Here are the 10 best performing S&P 500 companies in 2023 — and the 10 worst.

The stock market had a strong year in 2023, with the S&P 500 surging 24% to recover nearly all of the losses inflicted by 2022's brutal bear market.

The index was within 1% of its all-time high on the last trading day of 2023, and some Wall Street strategists suggest the gains might continue into 2024.

While a 24% jump sounds nice, some S&P 500 companies more than quintupled those gains, while others saw disastrous declines.

Here are the 10 best performing S&P 500 companies in 2023 — and the 10 worst.

The 10 best performing S&P 500 companies in 2023

10. Tesla

Tesla cars
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Ticker: TSLA
Market cap: $790.9 billion
2023 gain: 102.0%

9. Palo Alto Networks

palo alto networks
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Ticker: PANW
Market cap: $92.6 billion
2023 gain: 110.5%

8. PulteGroup

A home under construction surrounded by trees.
Dr. Daniel Kenigsberg said he returned to his hometown to find a new house on property he owned. Through research he found that it had been fraudulently sold in 2022, CTInsider said.Dan Reynolds Photography/Getty Images

Ticker: PHM
Market cap: $22.3 billion
2023 gain: 126.7%

7. AMD

Lisa Su, CEO of AMD
Lisa Su, CEO of AMDAssociated Press

Ticker: AMD
Market cap: $238.8 billion
2023 gain: 128.2%

6. Carnival 

A Carnival cruise ship.
A Carnival cruise ship.AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images

Ticker: CCL
Market cap: $23.8 billion
2023 gain: 132.9%

5. Uber

Uber
Getty Images

Ticker: UBER
Market cap: $126.3 billion
2023 gain: 148.2%

4. Builders Firstsource

New homes under construction.
Construction of new homes and town homes in Markham Ontario in June 2022.R.J. Johnston/Getty Images

Ticker: BLDR
Market cap: $20.6 billion
2023 gain: 157.3%

3. Royal Caribbean

serenade of the seas
Royal Caribbean says travelers on this world cruise will visit 11 "wonders of the world."Royal Caribbean International

Ticker: RCL
Market cap: $33.4 billion
2023 gain: 163.4%

2. Meta Platforms

meta logo photo
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Ticker: META
Market cap: $907.4 billion
2023 gain: 193.4%

1. Nvidia

Nvidia Jensen Huang
Nvidia, run by CEO Jensen Huang, has soared this year. Here's how to get a job at the red-hot chip company.I-HWA CHENG/AFP via Getty Images

Ticker: NVDA
Market cap: $1.21 trillion
2023 gain: 236.0%

The 10 worst performing S&P 500 companies in 2023

10. Etsy

Etsy mobile app.
Etsy CEO Josh Silverman told employees in an email that the company's gross merchandising sales have "remained essentially flat since 2021."Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ticker: ETSY
Market cap: $9.7 billion
2023 loss: 32.4%

9. AES

Wind turbines behind a series of electrical lines.
Some utility companies across the US are relying on lithium ion battery storage to keep power grids up and running.Phil Noble/Reuters

Ticker: AES
Market cap: $12.9 billion
2023 loss: 33.1%

8. Paycom Software

paycom
Glassdoor

Ticker: PAYC
Market cap: $11.9 billion
2023 loss: 33.3%

7. Albemarle

Stacks of lithium ion batteries.
The production of lithium ion batteries is marred by child labor and environmental damage.Patricia Pinto/Reuters

Ticker: ALB
Market cap: $16.9 billion
2023 loss: 33.7%

6. Estee Lauder

estee lauder
American multinational skincare, and beauty products brand, Estée Lauder logo seen in Hong Kong.Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Ticker: EL
Market cap: $52.5 billion
2023 loss: 40.9%

5. Pfizer

pfizer
AP

Ticker: PFE
Market cap: $161.5 billion
2023 loss: 44.2%

4. Moderna

Moderna
RINGO CHIU / Contributor/Getty Images

Ticker: MRNA
Market cap: $37.7 billion
2023 loss: 44.9%

3. Dollar General

dollar general storefront people
Dollar stores appear to offer bargain prices but actually charge more on a price-per-ounce basis. AP Photo/Eric Gay

Ticker: DG
Market cap: $29.8 billion
2023 loss: 44.9%

2. FMC

Corn field.
Corn field.GettyImages/ Marcia Straub

Ticker: FMC
Market cap: $7.9 billion
2023 loss: 49.6%

1. Enphase Energy

Enphase
Enphase sells a range of solar-related products including microinverters and batteries like this oneJason Reed/Reuters

Ticker: ENPH
Market cap: $18.2 billion
2023 loss: 49.8%

Read the original article on Business Insider

