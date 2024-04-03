10 Best Places Abroad to Retire on $1,000 a Month Or Less

cdwheatley / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Retirement should be a time of rest, relaxation, and enjoyment — not a time to worry about finances. With the rising cost of living these days, it might be a smart idea to consider retirement abroad where costs can be much lower. Many Americans are doing just that.

Check Out: Here’s How Much the Average Retiree in Europe has in Savings

Read Next: 3 Ways To Recession-Proof Your Retirement

The Wall Street Journal explained that nearly 450,000 Americans received their Social Security benefits outside the US as of the end of 2021 — that’s up from 307,000 in 2008.

If you have an adventurous spirit and you’re looking for a new life experience, retiring abroad could be good for your soul and your wallet.

Here are the 10 best places around the world to retire for less than $1,000 a month listed in descending order based on the average monthly cost of living with rent, according to The Travel:

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

1. Toruń, Poland

Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site, this eastern European city offers charm, culture, and tranquility.

Average Cost of Living with Rent: $971

Population: 198,273

Reasons It’s Great for Retirees: Low Crime Rate, Affordable Cost of Living, Beautifully Preserved Architecture

Best Sights: The Leaning Tower in Toruń, Regional Museum in Torun – Old Town Hall, Museum of Gingerbread, Teutonic Castle Ruins

2. Medellín, Colombia

Medellín is most famous for its excellent coffee and boasts a growing expat community.

Average Cost of Living with Rent: $821

Population: 2,553,600

Reasons It’s Great for Retirees: Temperate Weather, Affordable Cost of Living, Excellent Transportation System

Best Sights: Jardín Botánico de Medellín, Pueblito Paisa, Plaza Botero

3. Pretoria, South Africa

Pretoria is considered one of the most beautiful cities in South Africa. You’ll find yourself surrounded by nature in the Magaliesberg Mountains and along the Apies River.

Story continues

Average Cost of Living with Rent: $813

Population: 741,651

Reasons It’s Great for Retirees: Close to Nature, Excellent Healthcare System, Rich Cultural Heritage

Best Sights: Freedom Park Heritage Site & Museum, National Zoological Gardens of South Africa, Nelson Mandela Statue

4. Cuenca, Ecuador

Cuenca features a diverse cultural heritage and outstanding architecture. In 1999, the city’s historic center was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Average Cost of Living with Rent: $801

Population: 596,101

Reasons It’s Great for Retirees: Well-developed Healthcare System, Efficient Transportation System, Rich Cultural Heritage

Best Sights: Calderon Park, Parque Nacional Cajas, Pumapungo Museum

5. Murska Sobota, Slovenia

Murska Sobota is well known for its stunning landscape, lovely countryside and its peaceful community. This is a great city for retirees looking for a relaxed, slow-paced life.

Average Cost of Living with Rent : $786

Population: 18,543

Reasons It’s Great for Retirees: Rich Cultural Heritage, Peaceful Community, Beautiful Countryside, Beautiful Countryside

Best Sights: Pavilion EXPANO, Murska Sobota Castle, Pomurje Museum of Murska Sobota

6. Timișoara, Romania

Timișoara is famous for its neoclassical architecture, theater, cultural events and museums. This is the place for retirees looking for a more active lifestyle.

Average Cost of Living with Rent: $777

Population: 250,849

Reasons It’s Great for Retirees: Modern Healthcare Facilities, Low Crime Rate, Low Cost of Living

Best Sights: The Old Town of Timișoara, Victory Square, Liberty Square

7. Chiang Mai, Thailand

Chiang Mai is well known for its large expat community. Surrounded by beautiful nature and historic temples, retirees can lead a fruitful post-working life.

Average Cost of Living with Rent: $651

Population: 127,240

Reasons It’s Great for Retirees: Low Crime Rate, Efficient Healthcare System, Low Cost of Living, Strong Expat Club

Best Sights: Wat Phra That Doi Kham, Chiang Mai Night Bazaar, Wat Phra Singh Woramahawihan

8. Đà Lạt, Vietnam

Đà Lạt is known for its moderate climate and beautiful countryside. As one of the most scenic places in Vietnam, the city offers a sort of European charm.

Average Cost of Living with Rent: $539

Population: 202,124

Reasons It’s Great for Retirees: Relaxed Atmosphere, Temperate Climate, Low Cost of Living, Low Crime Rate

Best Sights: Clay Tunnel, Da Lat Night Market, Datanla Waterfall, Crazy House

9. Adana, Turkey

Adana is one of the oldest cities in the world and it’s very close to the Mediterranean Sea. Surrounded by mountains, this city is perfect for retired nature lovers.

Average Cost of Living with Rent: $511

Population: 1,779,46

Reasons It’s Great for Retirees: Low Cost of Living, Modern Medical Facilities, Rich Cultural Heritage

Best Sights: Great Clock Tower, Stone Bridge, Sabanci Central Mosque, Seyhan Merkez Park

10. El Jadida, Morocco

Learn More: 10 Things Boomers Should Consider Selling in Retirement

Boasting a blend of Morocco and European culture, El Jadida is a famous port city that offers coastal charm and many beautiful beaches. The Portuguese Fortified City of Mazagan, located within the city, was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2004.

Average Cost of Living with Rent: $500

Population: 194,934

Reasons It’s Great for Retirees: Low Cost of Living, Mediterranean Climate, Coastal Charm

Best Sights: Mazagan Beach Resort, La Citerne Portugaise, Plage d’el jadida

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Places Abroad to Retire on $1,000 a Month Or Less