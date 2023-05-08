10 Best Places To Buy a Beach House in 2023
In the market for a beach house this year? Based on the highest cap rates, or yearly rate of return on investment, Vacasa ranked the top waterfront destinations to buy a beach home.
Their annual ranking lists 10 markets with the median home sale price included for those searching for a vacation home. These are the 10 best places to buy a beach house in 2023.
10. 30A, Florida
Cap rate: 4.6%
Median home sale price: $640,300
9. Rockaway Beach, Oregon
Cap rate: 4.7%
Median home sale price: $400,000
8. North Topsail Beach, North Carolina
Cap rate: 5.3%
Median home sale price: $558,000
7. Destin, Florida
Cap rate: 5.2%
Median home sale price: $525,000
6. Gulf Shores, Alabama
Cap rate: 5.6%
Median home sale price: $519,500
5. Surf City, North Carolina
Cap rate: 5.8%
Median home sale price: $520,000
4. Palm Coast, Florida
Cap rate: 7.1%
Median home sale price: $345,000
3. Navarre, Florida
Cap rate: 8.1%
Median home sale price: $370,000
2. Hatteras Island, North Carolina
Cap rate: 9.5%
Median home sale price: $412,500
1. Lake Anna, Virginia
Cap rate: 12.1%
Median home sale price: $385,000
