10 Best Places To Buy a Beach House in 2023

Heather Taylor
·1 min read
Michael Mincey / iStock.com
In the market for a beach house this year? Based on the highest cap rates, or yearly rate of return on investment, Vacasa ranked the top waterfront destinations to buy a beach home.

Their annual ranking lists 10 markets with the median home sale price included for those searching for a vacation home. These are the 10 best places to buy a beach house in 2023.

8 Fifty Productions / Getty Images/iStockphoto
10. 30A, Florida

  • Cap rate: 4.6%

  • Median home sale price: $640,300

BenDC / Getty Images/iStockphoto
9. Rockaway Beach, Oregon

  • Cap rate: 4.7%

  • Median home sale price: $400,000

Anya Douglas / Shutterstock.com
8. North Topsail Beach, North Carolina

  • Cap rate: 5.3%

  • Median home sale price: $558,000

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto
7. Destin, Florida

  • Cap rate: 5.2%

  • Median home sale price: $525,000

©Shutterstock.com
6. Gulf Shores, Alabama

  • Cap rate: 5.6%

  • Median home sale price: $519,500

peeterv / Getty Images
5. Surf City, North Carolina

  • Cap rate: 5.8%

  • Median home sale price: $520,000

4. Palm Coast, Florida

  • Cap rate: 7.1%

  • Median home sale price: $345,000

pastorscott / Getty Images
3. Navarre, Florida

  • Cap rate: 8.1%

  • Median home sale price: $370,000

jiawangkun / Shutterstock.com
2. Hatteras Island, North Carolina

  • Cap rate: 9.5%

  • Median home sale price: $412,500

©Shutterstock.com
1. Lake Anna, Virginia

  • Cap rate: 12.1%

  • Median home sale price: $385,000

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Places To Buy a Beach House in 2023