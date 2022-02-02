The 15 best places you can buy jewelry online

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether it’s a simple pair of stud earrings or a statement necklace, a new piece of jewelry can spice up your work from home look for a Zoom call. Plus, unlike shopping for clothes, you don’t have to try anything on—just see something sparkly you like and add to cart—which mitigates the need for returns.

If you’re looking to spice up your jewelry collection, there are a ton of incredible places to shop for rings, necklaces and earrings online. From the minimalist to the luxurious, these are the 15 best places to buy jewelry online, including Mejuri, Baublebar and Nordstrom.

1. Madewell

Our favorite piece: Chunky Small Hoop Earrings—$22

Price: $$

Reviewed's editors have been fans of Madewell jewelry for years. The pieces are minimalist in design and relatively inexpensive—nothing costs more than $100—and go with almost any and every outfit. Plus, all earrings have sterling silver posts, meaning they won’t irritate your ears. There’s a wide variety of jewelry to choose from, whether you want a pair of modern chunky hoop earrings or a quirky paperclip chain necklace, both of which are made with vintage gold plated brass.

Shop Madewell jewelry

2. Nordstrom

Our favorite piece: Kate Spade Initial Pendant Necklace—$58

Price: $$$

Nordstrom is home to some of the most popular jewelry items of the moment from brands like Tory Burch, Gucci and David Yurman as well as some affordable items from Nordstrom’s own line. During sales events like the highly shopped Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you can find some of these items for a great discount. Shoppers especially love the Kate Spade Initial Pendant Necklace (which makes a great gift) as well as the ever-popular Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace. Nordstrom’s Cubic Zirconia Earrings are also a timeless and affordable choice that hundreds of reviewers recommend.

Shop Nordstrom jewelry

3. Mejuri

Our favorite piece: Editor Hoops—$70

Price: $$

Toronto-based jewelry brand Mejuri sells a variety of fine and semi-fine pieces without the typical markups found in jewelry stores. Amazing, right? We tried out a few items from Mejuri and found that they were relatively affordable and did not leave any irritation or marks. Our tester also did not notice much tarnish after wearing her Mejuri rings daily for months, a testament to the quality. The Editor Hoops—which balance simplicity with elegance—were another of our experts' favorites, and are one of Mejuri's most popular pieces.

Shop Mejuri jewelry

4. Etsy

Our favorite piece: Caitlyn Minimalist Initial Necklace—$25.20

Price: $-$$

From the quirky to the contemporary, Etsy has a ton of handmade and vintage jewelry options that feel more special. While the options may seem endless—because they pretty much are—you can easily narrow your search down by style and jewelry type, like necklaces, earrings, rings and body jewelry. Of all the pieces available, shoppers are especially obsessed with these dainty bar stud earrings and this trendy zodiac necklace (which has more than 88,000 reviews!). Want something a little more personal? Etsy is a haven of customized jewelry, like this popular monogram necklace, which our shopping editor has bought as a gift for multiple people and says is a must-buy.

Shop Etsy jewelry

5. Baublebar

Our favorite piece: Custom Multi Disc Pisa Bracelet—$40

Price: $$

With bright colors and frequent limited-edition releases and collaborations, Baublebar is known for its fun and playful necklaces, earrings, bracelets, anklets, ring and charms. Some favorites include these customizable bracelets that are a grown-up take on the friendship bracelets of your childhood and this evil eye pendant necklace on a paperclip chain. Baublebar also has more basic, everyday jewelry, but you’re bound to find some unique pieces that will earn you tons of compliments.

Shop Baublebar jewelry

6. Amazon

Our favorite piece: Pavoi 14K Gold Chunky Open Hoops—$13.95

Price: $-$$

Amazon is home to thousands of amazing jewelry finds, ranging in price from $5 to $22,000. There's something for everyone, whether you want a casual beaded anklet, elegant drop earrings or a sparkling engagement ring. It's particularly a good spot to browse TikTok- and Instagram-famous accessories, like these chunky hoops with more than 33,000 reviews. Plus, if you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get same- or next-day delivery on eligible jewelry.

Shop Amazon jewelry

7. Anthropologie

Our favorite piece: Stacked Birthstone Rings—$58

Price: $$

Like its boho-chic clothing, Anthropologie’s jewelry options are just as whimsical and stylish. The pieces range from understated and dainty to bold and chunky, whether you're drawn to a classic monogram necklace, geometric metal hoop earrings or pearl charm bracelet. There's even an entire section dedicated to custom and personalized jewelry, from ear cuffs to necklaces, along with bridal jewelry from sister site BHLDN. One fun feature on Anthroplogie's site is the ability to browse by occasion, like cocktail or casual, along with price, material and style.

Shop Anthropologie jewelry

8. Target

Our favorite piece: Flat Geometric Brass Stud Earrings—$8

Price: $

You can find almost everything at Target—including a substantial selection of necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings, watches and more. It's not the place to go for diamonds but it has plenty of costume jewelry for more affordable prices than boutique retailers. Scoop up some stackable gold rings, pearl drop hoop earrings or a chunky chain necklace. Target also recently launched a collaboration with Baublebar exclusively available at the retailer, both online and in stores. One perk of shopping jewelry at Target is that your shipping options include convenient same-day delivery or buy online, pick-up in store.

Shop Target jewelry

9. Studs

Our favorite piece: Mini Star Studs—$18

Price: $$

As the name suggests, Studs is most famous for well, its stud earrings. The Instagram-famous jewelry brand skyrocketed in popularity in 2020 with its “vote” earrings, which have been seen on celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow. But Studs carries other earring styles, as well, including hoops, dangles, cuffs and the very on-trend huggies on the site. You can even buy entire "earscape sets," which are great for anyone with multiple piercings who wants a whole complete look. Some of the best-selling pieces that aren't studs? Shoppers recommend the Drip Hoops and Mini Pave Huggies.

Shop Studs earrings

10. Maison Miru

Our favorite piece: Illusion Hoops—$130

Price: $$

Everything at Maison Miru is magical. From the Illusion Hoops, which stay upright on your ear, appearing as a middle ear piercing, to the shooting star open earrings, its jewelry pieces are as unexpected as they are beautiful. The site also features plenty of styling guides for how to wear your new bling with piercing combinations and funky ear cuffs. As a small woman-run business, Maison Miru works with suppliers and business partners that are also either small, local or run by women as well.

Shop Maison Miru jewelry

11. Kate Spade

Our favorite piece: That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs—$48

Price: $$

From luxe charm bracelets to whimsical stone earrings, Kate Spade has everything from elegant to eclectic when it comes to designer jewelry. While inventory changes frequently with the seasons, you'll find tried-and-true favorites as well as fun partnerships with brands like Disney. You can also pick up personalized pieces—including the often-sold-out initial pendant necklace—or scroll through the bridal shop for something sparkly.

Shop Kate Spade jewelry

12. & Other Stories

Our favorite piece: Wavy Mini Hoop Earrings—$19

Price: $

Looking for a statement piece? Look no further than & Other Stories. The popular European brand has trendy jewelry that's great for special occasions (or just for playing dress-up). Take for example, this unique embossed bumblebee pendant necklace or these feminine glass drop earrings. Some of the pieces are also made with high quality recycled brass. The best part? Everything is under $100.

Shop & Other Stories jewelry

13. Missoma

Our favorite piece: Double Chain Necklace—$167

Price: $$$

Missoma is so big into the whole "more is more" mindset when it comes to accessories, it has a Layering Lab for you to experiment with. All of its pieces—which includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings—are made with 18K gold or sterling silver, so they'll last for awhile. The vibe is sleek and minimalist with pops of color via gemstones or pearls, and you can filter by length, style. You can also have select pieces engraved for free.

Shop Missoma jewelry

14. Gorjana

Our favorite piece: Parker Layering Set—$108

Price: $$$

Gorjana jewelry is just made for layering. The pieces are delicate and feminine, and there are plenty of bracelets, stacking rings and strand necklaces to wear on their own or mix and match. You can also opt to engrave certain pieces like the Bespoke Plate Adjustable Bracelet for a personal touch or purchase sets of pre-layered necklaces to make things easier for styling.

Shop Gorjana jewelry

15. Brilliant Earth

Our favorite piece: Teardrop Gemstone Earrings—$290

Price: $$$

If you're shopping for fine jewelry online, Brilliant Earth is a fantastic place to start. The brand is likely best known for its engagement rings, but it also offers a range of men's jewelry, wedding bands, gemstone necklaces and ring stacks. There are ethically sourced diamonds galore, whether you want them in necklace, ring, or earring form, and they're available in almost every cut, including princess, oval and emerald.

Shop Brilliant Earth jewelry

