10 Best Places in Kansas for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Kansas may not be the first state that comes to mind when you hear the words “retirement destination.” The Sunflower State’s affordability, however, may make it worth a look for cost-conscious retirees.

Even for couples planning to live on just their Social Security benefits, Kansas has many affordable locations. The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center reported in 2022 that Kansas had the third-lowest cost of living in the entire country — about 12% below the national average.

On top of that, Kansas offers Heartland beauty, small and peaceful communities, large cities and a reasonably retiree-friendly tax structure. If you’re as senior with an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or under, your Social Security income won’t be taxed. In addition, Kansas doesn’t have inheritance or estate taxes. Property taxes come in about the national average, however.

If you’re a retired couple planning to get by on just Social Security, GOBankingRates has compiled a list of your 10 best options in Kansas. These cities offer the best blends of Social Security-only budget friendliness and strong livability scores.

GBR has compiled this list based on data from the U.S. Census, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Zillow, Sperling’s BestPlaces and AreaVibes. Our findings are based on the current average benefit for retired couples, according to the Social Security administration. You can read our full methodology at the end of this story.

Here’s our top 10 list, in reverse order from lowest to highest:

Olathe

Average rent: $1,588

Average total monthly cost of living: $3,490

Livability score: 77

Olathe (pronounced oh-LAY-tha) is a city with about 141,000 residents, located just southwest of Kansas City. Its attractions include the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm Historic Site, the Ensor Park & Museum, and Lake Olathe Park. The city also maintains a large network of multi-use trails and bike lanes.

Manhattan

Average rent: $1,195

Average total monthly cost of living: $3,108

Livability score: 80

Manhattan is home to Kansas State University and a big-time college town, which may partially explain why only 9% of its 54,000 residents are age 65 or older. “The Little Apple” may be worth a look for Social Security-only couples, though, with average monthly rents below $1,200 and an average monthly cost of living just north of $3,000. You’ll find Manhattan in north-central Kansas, about an hour west of Topeka. Places of interest in Manhattan include the K-State Gardens, the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art, and numerous spots for outdoor recreation.

Overland Park

Average rent: $1,658

Average total monthly cost of living: $3,567

Livability score: 79

The largest suburb of Kansas City, Overland Park is home to about 200,000 residents. It may stretch some Social Security-only budgets as its average monthly rents and total cost of living are the highest in our top 10. Overland Park boasts more than 70 parks, the Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, and a downtown with multiple historic buildings.

Leavenworth

Average rent: $1,134

Average total monthly cost of living: $3,017

Livability score: 71

Living in Leavenworth is relatively cheap, with an average monthly cost of living around $3,000 — the lowest in our top 10. That comes with the lowest livability score in our top 10. Leavenworth may be best known for its multiple prisons, including the United States Penitentiary, Leavenworth. On the lighter side, Leavenworth is a historic city that today boasts the C.W. Parker Carousel Museum, a 28-block shopping district and more than two dozen city parks. It’s located about 30 miles northwest of Kansas City and has about 38,000 residents.

Lawrence

Average rent: $1,407

Average total monthly cost of living: $3,332

Livability score: 88

Another Kansas college town, Lawrence is home to the University of Kansas and its Jayhawk sports teams. Lawrence combines the highest livability score in our top 10 with an average cost of living within reach for many cost-conscious retirees. It is located in northeast Kansas between Kansas City and Topeka. In addition to the university, Lawrence features the Mass Street downtown district and numerous historic sites.

Leawood

Average rent: $1,528

Average total monthly cost of living: $3,456

Livability score: 74

Another Kansas City suburb, Leawood is popular with the older set. About 21% of its residents are 65 or older. Leawood has been listed among Kansas City’s wealthiest suburbs, but a retired couple receiving average Social Security benefits could generally get by. Roughly 34,000 people reside here.

Lenexa

Average rent: $1,589

Average total monthly cost of living: $3,496

Livability score: 86

You’ll find Lenexa just southwest of Kansas City, next to Overland Park. Lenexa is home to the annual Kansas State Barbecue Championship, also known as the Great Lenexa Barbecue Battle. Famed gunfighter Wild Bill Hickok once lived here. Lenexa has seen double- or triple-digit population growth in every decade since the 1940s and is now home to about 58,000 residents.

Roeland Park

Average rent: $1,765

Average total monthly cost of living: $3,515

Livability score: 84

Roeland Park is a small city (population 7,000) located just southwest of Kansas City. It touts itself as a “a gateway to Johnson County and a gateway to the future.” Largely a bedroom community, it does feature an aquatic center, a community center and several parks.

Shawnee

Average rent: $1,278

Average total monthly cost of living: $3,187

Livability score: 86

Shawnee is tied with Lenexa for the second-highest livability score in our list. Like Lenexa and most of the other cities in our top 10, Shawnee is a Kansas City suburb. Cost-conscious retired couples may be drawn to its affordability, with average monthly rents below $1,300. Annual events include Old Shawnee Days, the Tour de Shawnee bicycle race, and the Scarecrow Festival. About 70,000 people make their home here.

Kansas City

Average rent: $1,172

Average total monthly cost of living: $2,915

Livability score: 74

The Kansas version of Kansas City is a much smaller suburb of sprawling Kansas City, Missouri. Kansas City, Kansas, has about 157,000 residents and boasts the only sub-$3,000 average monthly cost of living in our top 10. Jazz great Charlie Parker was born here, and NASCAR enthusiasts may recognize Kansas City as the home of the Kansas Speedway.

Methodology: To find the best places in Kansas for a couple to live on only a Social Security check, GOBankingRates started by finding the 100 most populated cities in Kansas as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each city on the list, a number of factors were determined, including cost-of-living indexes for groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous (all sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces); average expenditure costs for someone aged 65 or older (sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey); average 2023 rental cost (sourced from the Zillow Observed Rental Index); livability index (sourced from AreaVibes); the average Social Security benefits for retired individuals (sourced from the Social Security Administration); and total population/population of citizens aged 65 or over (sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey). The cost-of-living indexes were multiplied by the average expenditure costs to find the average cost of living for each city. The average monthly rent cost was added to the average monthly expenditure cost, giving an average monthly total cost for each city. All cities with a higher cost than double the average Social Security benefits were removed. GOBankingRates assumes both individuals in a couple are eligible for Social Security benefits and doubles the average, individual Social Security benefit. All cities with a low livability index of 70 or less from AreaVibes were removed. Using the population of 65 years or older and the total population, the population 65 and over percentage was calculated. The population 65 and over percentage was scored, the monthly expenditure cost was scored, the average mortgage cost was scored, and the livability index was scored. All the scores were summed and sorted to show the places that are the best in Kansas for a couple to live on only a Social Security check. All data was collected and is up to date as of Jan. 4, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Places in Kansas for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check