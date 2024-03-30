Here are the 10 best places to live in Illinois, according to this travel magazine

Peoria has been rated among the 10 best places to live in Illinois by Travel + Leisure magazine.

The city placed seventh on the list, ahead of Rockford (No. 8), Moline (No. 9) and Chicago (No. 10).

The review noted Peoria’s affordability, with median home prices at $114,546, more than $200,000 less than the national average.

Peoria’s park system, which is one of the largest and oldest in the state, and the fact that Peoria is home to two universities – Bradley University and the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria – was also mentioned in the review.

The three cities topping the list were all located close to Chicago: Wilmette, first; Hinsdale, second; and Lake Forest, third.

