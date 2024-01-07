10 Best Places in Michigan for a Single Person To Live Only on Social Security

benkrut / iStock.com

Michigan’s affordability compared to other states makes it a destination to consider for retired people on tight budgets — although if they plan to live on just Social Security benefits, they might find it difficult to afford.

See: 10 Ways for Retirees To Cut Back on Expenses in 2024

Find Out: How to Get $340/Year in Cash Back — for Things You Already Buy

Despite its reputation for cold winters and its distance from more well-known retirement destinations such as Florida, Michigan pulls in a large number of retirees. According to U.S. Census Data, more than 16% of the state’s 10 million residents are aged 65 or older.

Retiring singles with limited resources need to know where to look, however. Even among just Detroit suburbs, living costs vary greatly — for perspective, here’s a story on cities in Michigan to avoid if you’re retiring on just Social Security.

To compile this lists, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the Social Security Administration, AreaVibes, Sperling’s Best Places, Zillow, the U.S. Census and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The full methodology is included below.

While none of these places are completely affordable on Social Security alone, single people willing to cut some costs or live with a roommate might find a place to live on this list. Here are Michigan’s best blends of Social Security-only affordability and high livability, in reverse order.

OmidGul / Wikimedia Commons

Birmingham

Average rent: $2,512

Average total monthly cost of living: $4,236

Livability score: 88

Birmingham is a city of about 20,000 residents located 20 miles northwest of Detroit. It calls itself “A Walkable City.” Birmingham’s attractions include its premier shopping district, golf courses and the Birmingham Museum. The average median household income is about $137,907 — the highest in this top 10.

Retirement Planning: How Much the Average Person 65 and Older Spends Monthly

Check Out: 10 Things Boomers Should Consider Selling in Retirement

Sponsored: Get Paid To Scroll. Start Now

Story continues

Roberto Galan / Getty Images

Ferndale

Average rent: $1,539

Average total monthly cost of living: $3,269

Livability score: 90

Another Detroit suburb, Ferndale offers 14 different parks, a vibrant downtown and a solid livability score. It is not a huge hub for retirees, with less than 10% of its roughly 20,000 residents aged 65 or older. Ferndale is also known for a progressive political bent and as a hub for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Discover: 10 Places To Retire That Are Just Like Arizona but Way Cheaper

benkrut / iStock.com

Berkley

Average rent: $2,028

Average total monthly cost of living: $3,744

Livability score: 91

You’ll find Berkley just northwest of Ferndale, in an area called the Woodward Corridor. Berkley is a few hundred dollars a month more expensive than Ferndale, but it also boasts a slightly higher livability score from AreaVibes. Berkley has about 16,000 residents and offers multiple parks and a senior center.

Better Planet Media / iStock.com

Holt

Average rent: $1,541

Average total monthly cost of living: $3,212

Livability score: 83

Holt isn’t actually a city — it’s an unincorporated community located a few miles south of Lansing in central Michigan. It offers easy access to the Sycamore Creek trail and eight different parks, some of which have swimming areas. Holt’s population is about 26,000.

ShriramPatki / iStock.com

Midland

Average rent: $1,526

Average total monthly cost of living: $3,178

Livability score: 82

Mid-sized Midland — population 43,000 — is found in east-central Michigan, about 30 minutes northwest of Saginaw and an hour northwest of Flint.

Its livability score from AreaVibes is the lowest in this top 10, but it offers a strong arts scene, two public golf courses and more than 80 different parks. It also offers the Midland Center for the Arts, the Dow Museum of Science and Art, and the Dow Gardens.

Retirement Savings: How Much Money You Need for Every Year Past Age 65

TennesseePhotographer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Allen Park

Average rent: $1,162

Average total monthly cost of living: $2,953

Livability score: 88

Retired people on tight budgets may appreciate Allen Park’s sub-$1,200 average monthly rents and sub-$3,000 average monthly living costs, both of which are the lowest in this top 10 list. Located about 15 miles southwest of Detroit and just south of Dearborn, Allen Park is closely associated with the Ford Motor Company. About 29,000 people call Allen Park home.

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Northville

Average rent: $1,627

Average total monthly cost of living: $3,381

Livability score: 85

Northville’s median household income of $133,000 is significantly higher than that of all but one other place on this list. Its population is around 6,100, with nearly a quarter of its residents aged 65 or older. Attractions include numerous historic downtown buildings, the Northville Historical Society and Mill Race Village, and Maybury State Park.

Andrew Jameson / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

Farmington

Average rent: $1,254

Average total monthly cost of living: $2,987

Livability score: 90

Farmington is another Detroit suburb with a historic downtown and a strong livability score. Home to about 12,000 residents, Farmington offers attractions such as the Riley Park Ice Rink and the Warner Mansion, Museum and Gardens. The city is located completely within another city called Farmington Hills.

Suze Orman: 5 Social Security Facts Every Soon-To-Be Retiree Must Know

CT757fan / Getty Images

Traverse City

Average rent: $2,007

Average total monthly cost of living: $3,568

Livability score: 89

Picturesque Traverse City is popular with retirees as well as tourists, with about 22% of its 15,000 residents aged 65 and up. It’s located in northern Michigan, along the shores of Grand Traverse Bay.

Traverse City is home to numerous festivals, including Beer Week, the National Cherry Festival and the Traverse City Film Festival. There are also plentiful opportunities for outdoor recreation and cultural experiences.

City of Taylor / Wikimedia Commons

Clawson

Average rent: $1,598

Average total monthly cost of living: $3,289

Livability score: 92

Clawson, located north of Detroit, combines this list’s highest livability score with living costs within reach for retired people on tight budgets. Home to about 11,000 residents, it brands itself as a “Little City With a Big Heart” and “a community of neighbors that offers a friendly, small-town atmosphere where all amenities are within walking distance in our 2.2-square-mile community.”

About 20% of Clawson’s residents are aged 65 and up. Attractions include farmers’ markets — in winter, as well as summer — and city-wide events around major holidays.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the locations listed in this article.

Methodology: In order to find the best places in Michigan to live on only a Social Security check if you are single (the original goal of the study), GOBankingRates analyzed cities in Michigan for a variety of factors, including livability index (sourced from AreaVibes), cost-of-living indexes (sourced from Sperlings Best Places), average expenditure costs (sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey), total population, population aged 65 and over, and median household income (all sourced from the U.S. Census American Consumer Survey), average rent for October 2023 (sourced from the Zillow Observed Rental Index), and the average Social Security benefits for retired workers aged 65 and over (sourced from the Annual Statistical Supplement from October 2023 from the Social Security Administration). The cost-of living-indexes and the average expenditure costs were used to calculate the average expenditure costs for each city. Using the national average Social Security benefit, the difference can be found for each place. The rental cost was included and added to the total expenditure cost to find an average monthly total cost to live in each city. The livability index was scored and weighted at 0.75, the median household income was scored and weighted at 0.75, the percent population 65 years and over was scored and weighted at 0.75, the monthly expenditure cost was scored and weighted at 1.00, and the total monthly cost was scored and weighted at 1.20. All the scores were summed and sorted to show the best places in Michigan to live on only a Social Security check if you are single. No places came within the monthly income that the Social Security benefit provides for a single person. However, some places qualified when doubling to simulate a couple retiring. All data was collected and is up to date as of Dec. 5, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Places in Michigan for a Single Person To Live Only on Social Security