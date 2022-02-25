The 12 best places to order flowers online for Mother’s Day

Get some gorgeous blooms.

Flowers are always a go-to for Mother's Day. Nothing says "thanks for giving me life" quite like a blooming bouquet. While you could pick up flowers at your grocery store, online flower delivery services are an easy way to ensure you get your flowers in time, especially if you can't make it there in real life. Plus, there are so many unique services like Bouqs and Floom that offer incredible blooms that she'll want to display as a centerpiece for brunch.

But before you shop for flowers online, it’s important to note that you usually have two options: boxed or florist-delivered. Boxed flowers typically do not come pre-arranged or fully bloomed, which means you need to do a little work, but they tend to last longer. But if you want a fully bloomed bouquet for Mother's Day, then the local florist option is your best bet.

Below, you’ll find 12 highly-rated flower services that should be delivered by Mother's Day this year.

1. 1-800-Flowers

Choose local florists over gift boxes at this flower delivery service.

Our favorite: Sweet Spring Lilies—$29.99

1-800-Flowers is probably one of the OG services that comes to mind when you think about flower delivery. There are a ton of bouquets to choose from, as well as gifts like chocolates and teddy bears that Mom would totally love. Plus, we found that 1-800-Flowers delivers quality bouquets in a timely manner after testing the service ourselves.

One thing to note though: We found that the flowers on the site delivered by local florists were far superior over the ones that come in a box. Those that arrive via florist are nicely arranged and fully bloomed, compared to those that came in a box that you’ll need to clip, feed, and place in a vase—which means more work for you. Plus, with a huge selection from local florists, you’ll be able to find the perfect bouquet.

Shop 1-800-Flowers

2. BloomsyBox

BloomsyBox sells subscription flowers, but their standalone arrangements come highly rated.

Our favorite: Bloomsy Roses Plan—$44.99/month

While BloomsyBox is technically a flower subscription service, you can still buy a one-off bouquet from the site. Or you could just go with the subscription and keep the blooms flourishing for months. The flowers are all locally sourced and the site offers an array of bouquets featuring flowers that are in season. When we tested BloomsyBox, we were impressed by their vibrant flowers that arrived on time and lasted for about two weeks. While we haven’t received any of the individual bouquets, if they’re anything like the subscription, Mom will be completely wowed.

Shop BloomsyBox

3. Bouqs

All my coworkers are obsessed with Bouqs.

Our favorite: Mom-osa—$49

Several of my friends and coworkers have boasted about Bouqs’ farm-fresh, eco-friendly flowers. I’ve even sent a lovely bouquet to my parents and they absolutely loved the quality of the flowers. It sources from local farms, so you get information about where your bouquet came from with each purchase. The site sells individual bouquets, but also offers a flower subscription service (which would also make a great ongoing gift) that gives you 30% off your first bouquet. Our executive editor of commerce has been using the service for the past year and is absolutely obsessed. Her mom gets them too and is always sending her pictures and fawning over how beautiful each arrangement is—so your mom with likely be equally obsessed.

Shop Bouqs

4. FTD Flowers

There are a ton of options here.

Our favorite: Best Day Bouquet—$61

From sweet arrangements to chocolates, FTD Flowers has pretty much every corner of the floral gift market covered. Whether you’re looking for deals on flowers or other gifts, FTD has dozens of options to choose from. FTD bouquets are also arranged by local florists, which is a nice touch. We tested out the service, and found that they’re absolutely lovely, though come a bit smaller than they appear in the picture online.

Shop FTD Flowers

5. Amazon

Find different flower shops at this massive retailer.

Our favorite: Benchmark Bouquets Signature Roses and Alstroemeria—$41.46

Aside from ordering your household essentials, you can order a bouquet of flowers from a local florist at Amazon. The massive online retailer has a specific page devoted to fresh cut flowers and you can choose Mom's favorite with a vast selection of roses, carnations, mixed bouquets, and more. But because these flowers come from different florists, you’re going to have to read the fine print for each bouquet to make sure it will arrive on time.

Shop Amazon Fresh Cut Flowers

6. ProFlowers

These flowers from a box are absolutely stunning.

Our favorite: Garden Glam Bouquet—$65

ProFlowers is a FTD company, and has similar offerings but with a slight twist. It’s the first service we tested that delivered beautiful, bloomed flowers straight out of the box rather than waiting a few days for them to perk up. The flowers we tested lasted a full week without wilting, which is shocking considering they came already in full bloom. In our experience, they also came on time and looked absolutely stunning.

Shop ProFlowers

7. The Sill

The brand offers more than houseplants.

Our favorite: The Day Off Bouquet—$90

If you’re looking for something less traditional that will last longer than a week or so, try ordering potted flowers from The Sill. The site currently has a Mother's Day collection featuring a ton of curated flowers and houseplants, including a few bouquets. Note that some of the more popular plants have a waitlist, so you’ll want to pick flowers that are currently available to ensure they arrive on time.

One of our editors bought a houseplant from The Sill and absolutely loved the plant delivery service. She appreciated how well and safely her ZZ plant was packaged and that it came with care instructions, so her plant is still thriving. You can expect whichever plant you choose to arrive intact.

Shop The Sill

8. Urban Stems

These flowers are sourced from local farms.

Our favorite: The Trellis—$90

We tested Urban Stems and found its boxed flowers to be gorgeous, though they required a little bit of TLC straight out of the box. The flowers are arranged in-house and sourced from local farms, so a pre-arranged bouquet will be sent—meaning no fuss for you. Vases can be ordered along with bouquets, but note that they’re delivered separately. But there are no hidden fees when ordering and the site currently has a wide array of Mother's Day-themed bouquets as well as plants and decorations to choose from.

Shop Urban Stems

9. Teleflora

Teleflora offers deals on select bouquets.

Our favorite: Teleflora's Perfect Spring Peach Bouquet—$49.49

Teleflora has a plethora of bouquet options that are arranged by a local florist and will be hand-delivered to you on the desired date. Alongside its gorgeous arrangements, Teleflora offers unique, handmade vases and pots that make the bouquet extra special. If you’re looking to save on flowers, Teleflora also runs a Deal of the Day featuring a different discounted arrangement each day.

Shop Teleflora

10. Floom

Pick your flowers by location not bouqet.

Our favorite: Spring Splendor Bouquet—$95

Linking you with local artisanal florists, Floom has a gorgeous selection of unique flowers. Because of this, you need to select blooms based on your location first rather than shopping by bouquet, which does limit your options. However, it crafts a more localized experience that feels incredibly special and Mom will love. You can also order local plants and groceries with Floom, too.

Shop Floom

11. From You Flowers

Order on Amazon or its site.

Our pick: One Dozen Rainbow Roses—$34.99

From You Flowers is quite popular for flower delivery, and it sells its highly-rated bouquets on its own site as well as Amazon. Aside from dozens of bouquets to choose from, there are flower plants like orchids, hydrangeas, and anthuriums for a different kind of Mother's Day flowers. Even better, flowers can be delivered within four hours of ordering, and you can get the arrangement delivered in vases or choose add-ons like chocolates and stuffed animals.

Shop From You Flowers

12. Venus et Fleur

These flowers are over-the-top in the best way.

Our favorite: Fleura Vase with Eternity Roses—$399

If you really want to impress Mom, check out Venus et Fleur. These luxury arrangements can cost anywhere from $300 to a whopping $1,200, depending on the selection, but supposedly last an entire year so you can justify the price. Celebrities like The Kardashians and Gigi Hadid are obsessed with them, too. There are also additional gifts to choose from, including candles, mini-flowers, and roses encased in glass boxes.

Shop Venus et Fleur

