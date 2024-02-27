10 Best Places in South Carolina for a Couple To Live on Only Social Security

omersukrugoksu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Among popular retirement destinations, South Carolina was second only to mighty Florida this past year.

According to a recently released study by moving service Hire a Helper, 10% of all state-switching retirees picked South Carolina in 2023. Only Florida’s 11.1% was higher, and New Jersey was a distant third at 6%.

Learn More: 9 Ways Frugal Retirees Spend Their Social Security Checks

For You: Do This To Earn Guaranteed Growth on Your Retirement Savings (With No Risk to Your Investment)

South Carolina boasts some of the nation’s best beaches, a climate that’s generally milder than Florida’s, loads of history and Southern charm, and a reputation for friendliness and hospitality. All that, and it’s relatively affordable compared to many other retirement hot spots.

Senior couples, especially if they’re living on just Social Security, may wonder if they can afford to settle in the Palmetto State. South Carolina does have pricey pockets, but there are also plenty of reasonably priced locations, if you know where to look. Many are within reach for couples bringing in the average Social Security benefit each month — about $3,800 these days.

On top of that, South Carolina:

Does not tax Social Security

Offers a $10,000 deduction on other forms of retirement income if you’re 65 and older

Has some of the nation’s lowest property taxes.

If you’re a couple pondering retirement in South Carolina, GOBankingRates has done at least some of your homework for you by compiling a list of the Palmetto State’s best blends of livability and Social Security-only affordability. To do this, we’ve analyzed data from the U.S. Census, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Sperling’s BestPlaces, AreaVibes and Zillow.

Here’s the top 10 list, in reverse order.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Boiling Springs

Average rent: $1,692

Average total monthly cost of living: $3,086

Livability score: 74

Boiling Springs is an unincorporated community in the northern part of the state, about 15 minutes northwest of Spartanburg. Though tied for the lowest livability score in this top 10, Boiling Springs offers Va-Du-Mar McMillan Park, Boiling Springs Community Park and proximity to attractions like the Peter’s Creek Heritage Preserve. The population of Boiling Springs is about 10,000.

Story continues

Explore More: 25 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Live in the South

Find Out: These 5 Cities Are Becoming Popular With Baby Boomers: Should You Consider Them for Your Retirement Years?

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

bauhaus1000 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fort Mill

Average rent: $1,735

Average total monthly cost of living: $3,257

Livability score: 77

You’ll find the fast-growing town of Fort Mill just across the border from Charlotte, North Carolina. Fort Mill has nearly tripled in population since 2010 and now has about 31,000 residents. In addition to easy access to Charlotte, Fort Mill has a picturesque downtown, miles of trails for hiking and biking and an annual springtime strawberry festival.

Trending Now: Why Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing — And Where They’re Going Instead

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Greenville

Average rent: $1,512

Average total monthly cost of living: $3,320

Livability score: 80

Greenville’s average monthly cost of living is the highest on this list, but this city of about 72,000 is still within reach for many budget-conscious retired couples. Located in South Carolina’s Upstate area, Greenville brands itself as a “just right”-sized city that blends natural beauty, a strong food and entertainment scene, minor league sports and more.

digidreamgrafix / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Inman

Average rent: $1,668

Average total monthly cost of living: $3,078

Livability score: 75

Tiny Inman is located in central South Carolina, about 30 miles northeast of Greenville. Inman’s motto is “Small Town, Big Heart.” Lake Bowen, located just to the north, is popular with the city’s roughly 3,000 residents.

MargaretW / iStock.com

Travelers Rest

Average rent: $1,517

Average total monthly cost of living: $2,943

Livability score: 74

Couples getting by on just Social Security may be drawn to Travelers Rest for its sub-$3,000 average monthly cost of living. Located 10 miles north of Greenville in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Travelers Rest saw a 70% increase in population between 2010 and 2020, and it now has about 8,000 residents. Furman University is located just to the south.

Check Out: Here’s the Cost To Retire Comfortably in Every State by Age

BSPollard / Getty Images

Clemson

Average rent: $1,375

Average total monthly cost of living: $3,210

Livability score: 81

Clemson’s identity revolves around the university of the same name and its Tiger sports teams — particularly its football team. The city has roughly 20,000 full-time residents, along with about 17,000 university students. Other attractions include the South Carolina Botanical Garden and the nearby Blue Ridge Mountains.

traveler1116 / Getty Images

Fountain Inn

Average rent: $1,689

Average total monthly cost of living: $3,095

Livability score: 77

You’ll find Fountain Inn about 20 miles southeast of Greenville in the Upstate area. It has about 10,000 residents, multiple historic buildings, six public parks and several miles of walking trails. It is nicknamed the “Diamond Tip of the Golden Strip,” which refers to an area it forms with nearby cities Simpsonville and Mauldin.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Taylors

Average rent: $1,593

Average total monthly cost of living: $3,016

Livability score: 79

Taylors is a census-designated place located a few miles northwest of Greenville. Its attractions include the historic Taylors Mill and nearby Paris Mountain State Park. About 24,000 people make their home here.

Read Next: Cutting Expenses in Retirement: 9 Things To Downsize (That Aren’t Your Home)

Mark Cowell / Wikimedia Commons

Simpsonville

Average rent: $1,818

Average total monthly cost of living: $3,244

Livability score: 85

Simpsonville has the highest average monthly rent in this top 10 but also the highest livability score. A city of about 27,000 located southeast of Greenville, it brands itself as “Simply Home” and boasts the 15,000-seat CCNB Amphitheatre and the Simpsonville Arts Center.

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mauldin

Average rent: $1,582

Average total monthly cost of living: $2,972

Livability score: 84

Mauldin lands at the top of the list with a respectable livability score and an average monthly cost of living below $3,000. Another popular spot in South Carolina’s Upstate area, Mauldin is located just southeast of Greenville and has about 27,000 residents. It lacks a true “city center” but does have the Mauldin Cultural Center and a 6,500-square foot fitness center — the Mauldin Sports Center.

Methodology: To find the best places in South Carolina for a couple to live on only a Social Security check, GOBankingRates analyzed all the cities in South Carolina for a variety of factors, including cost-of-living indexes for groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous (all sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces); average expenditure costs for someone aged 65 or older (sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey); the 2023 average rent cost (sourced from the Zillow Observed Rental Index); a livability index (as sourced from AreaVibes); and the average Social Security benefit (sourced from the Social Security Administration’s December 2023 monthly statistical supplement). The cost-of-living indexes and the average expenditure costs were used to find the average costs of living within each city. Combining that with the average rent cost gave a total monthly cost of living for each city. GOBankingRates assumes both members of a couple apply for and receive full benefits for themselves, doubling the single person average Social Security benefit per month. Taking out the cost of living for each city from the couple’s Social Security benefit gave the remaining savings each month. All locations with a negative savings were removed. All locations with a livability score below 70 were removed. The average rent was scored and weighted at 1.00, the average expenditure cost total was scored and weighted at 1.00, and the livability index was scored and weighted at 1.50. All three were combined and sorted to show the best places in South Carolina for a couple to live on only Social Security benefits. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 2, 2024.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the locations listed in this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Places in South Carolina for a Couple To Live on Only Social Security