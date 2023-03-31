10 best sales to shop this weekend at Samsung, Nordstrom, Paula's Choice and Lowe's

10 best sales to shop this weekend at Samsung, Solo Stove, Lowe's and more.

Spring is in full swing, and you can celebrate the warmer weather with the best weekend sales available right now. We found some of the lowest prices on everything from Jos. A. Bank suits to Samsung smartphones and Lowe's tools. Keep scrolling for discounts at a few of our favorite retailers, including Tuft & Needle, Paula's Choice, Ollie and more.

If you're looking to get some shopping done today, here are the best weekend sales that we recommend checking out.

1. Samsung

Save on a new Samsung smartphone this weekend by pre-ordering it.

If you're in the market for some new tech, Samsung is the perfect place to start shopping. Right now, you can pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy A54 smartphone ahead of its official launch on Thursday, April 6. The phone will be listed starting at $449.99 with 128GB of storage but you can score up to $250 off if you trade in an eligible device. Plus, when you trade in you'll net a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds for just $49.99, which is $100 off its list price of $149.99.

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy A54

2. Nordstrom

Shop for shoes, dresses, makeup, undergarments and so much more at Nordstrom during the brand's spring sale.

Eager to shop some top designer looks for less? At Nordstrom, you can save up to 60% right now on some of our favorite brands like Free People, Madewell and Dior. The fashion retailer has spring deals from now until Sunday, April 9, and you won't want to miss the savings on shirts, jeans, cocktail dresses, makeup and so much more.

Shop the Nordstrom spring sale

3. Jos. A. Bank

Save on a suit ahead of Easter Sunday at Jos. A. Bank.

Easter is just a couple of weeks away, meaning that if you don't have the right attire for it now is the time to start looking. Luckily, Jos. A. Bank is having a pre-Easter sale on men's suits and dress shirts that'll save you up to $100 today. Shop the brand's deals on suits and more before Easter arrives on Sunday, April 9.

Shop Jos. A. Bank's pre-Easter sale

4. Lowe's

Take care of your lawn this spring with the help of outdoor power tool deals from Lowe's.

Spring is in the air, and with that comes blooming flowers, nicer weather and Lowe's SpringFest. From now until Wednesday, April 5, you can get up to $820 off appliances, patio furniture, gardening tools and so much more at the home improvement store. Save on EGO string trimmers to prep your lawn for outdoor parties or shop massive markdowns on Kingsford charcoal to fire up the grill for the season.

Shop Lowe's SpringFest deals

5. Total Wine

Save on all kinds of wine today at Total Wine.

Want a taste of the finer things with the expensive price tag? Total Wine has multiple ongoing deals that'll save you big bucks on classy drinks. For example, when you buy these three highly-rated bottles of red wine, which are $19.99 each, you'll get $15 off your total order—bringing the $59.97 total down to $44.97. If white wine is more your style, Total Wine has a bottle of Chardonnay available for just $9.99 as well.

Shop Total Wine deals

6. Tuft & Needle

Get up to $475 off Tuft & Needle mattresses today.

There's never a bad time to invest in a new sleeper, and Tuft & Needle is offering up to $475 off select mattresses right now. During this Tuft & Needle sale, you can score the Reviewed-approved Legacy Original mattress starting at just $490.96. To make the price cut even better, shipping is entirely free on every order and you will get a 100-night free trial with your mattress purchase.

Shop the Tuft & Needle sale

7. Sam's Club

Join Sam's Club for 50% off and save on spring cleaning supplies, groceries and more.

Sam's Club offers shoppers multiple discounts on tons of essentials, home items and groceries when they sign up for an annual fee of $25 right now—a whopping 50% discount from the typical price of $50. To scoop the savings, sign up before Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

Join Sam's Club for 50% off

8. Ollie

Craft a healthy meal plan for your beloved pup at Ollie.

Give your pup the meals it deserves this spring with Ollie dog food. New customers can get 60% off their first box of meals and a free welcome kit to boot. Meal kits are personalized to your furry friend, and prices depend on your dog's breed, weight, activity level and more. For instance, for a 60-pound Golden Retriever, the Full Fresh plan that comes with high-quality ingredients and a meat of your choice goes from $69 per week to as little as $27.60. That means you'll get 28 packs of food over two weeks, a free scooper and a free food container all for as much as $41.40 off.

Shop Ollie dog food deals

9. Paula's Choice

Score some free skincare gear from Paula's Choice right now.

On the move this spring? Score travel-friendly skincare essentials from Paula's Choice right now and get some free stuff in the process! Now through, Sunday, April 2, you can snag a free mini duo with all purchases of $49 or more when you use code BESTDUO at checkout. The best-selling skincare duo includes the famous Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant and the Resist Super-Light Wrinkle Defense SPF 30—which would normally set you back $25 if you bought them separately.

Shop Paula's Choice

10. Solo Stove

Keep the flames at bay with this heat deflector from Solo Stove.

Bring the heat this spring and save up to 45% on outdoor fire pits and pizza ovens today at Solo Stove. The Reviewed-approved retailer is offering price cuts of up to $290 off fire pits, $185 off the brand's Pi oven and so much more. Snag these Solo Stove deals right now for prices hotter than the warmest sunny afternoon.

Shop the Solo Stove sale

