10 best sales to shop this weekend at Nike, All-Clad, Wayfair and more

10 best sales to shop this weekend at Wayfair, Kate Spade, Nike, HelloFresh and more.

Spring is in full swing, and you can celebrate the warmer weather with the best weekend sales available right now. We found some of the lowest prices on everything from All-Clad cookware to Kate Spade handbags and Wayfair furniture. Keep scrolling for the best discounts at a few of our favorite retailers, including Factor, WeightWatchers and more.

If you're looking to get some shopping done today, here are the best weekend sales that we recommend checking out.

1. All-Clad

Get up to 72% off All-Clad cookware right now.

Save on some of the best cookware around from All-Clad and get your mom the perfect Mother's Day present during the brand's VIP Factory Seconds sale. The savings bonanza has specials just for moms and up to 72% off pots, pans, knives and so much more.

Shop All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale

2. Kate Spade

Save 30% on Kate Spade handbags right now.

Need to step up your fashion game this summer? Kate Spade has just the thing with its current sale that'll get you up to 30% off select shoes, wallets, purses and more. Start saving now before the most stylish Kate Spade deals run out.

Shop the Kate Spade sale

3. Tory Burch

Save up to 50% on fashionable summer looks from Tory Burch right now.

Summer 2023 is on the horizon, and what better way to prepare for the warmer weather than with a new wardrobe. Now through Thursday, April 25, you can save up to 50% on sandals, summer dresses, swimwear and more during Tory Burch's seasonal sale. Shop these fashionable deals we've found before the massive summer savings expire.

Shop the Tory Burch seasonal sale

4. Wayfair

Shop incredible furniture deals ahead of Way Day 2023.

With spring in the air and Mother's Day on the way, now is the perfect time to go shopping. Whether you're looking to prep your patio for summer or gift your mom something special for her kitchen, Wayfair has deals on everything you need. Those prices are about to get even better with the retailer's biggest sale of the year, Way Day 2023, starting on Wednesday, April 26.

Shop Wayfair deals

5. Factor

Get high-quality meals delivered straight to your door this spring with Factor.

Trying to eat healthy and save big? Sign up for Factor meal kits right now and take advantage of a savory discount for new customers. With coupon code REVIEWED60OFF, you'll get 60% off your first Factor meal kit box and 20% off your second, third, fourth and fifth boxes for up to a whopping $276 in total savings. Depending on your dietary restrictions and preferences, you can choose from a wide variety of meals including vegan, keto and calorie-conscious meals below 650 calories

Sign up for Factor meal kits

6. Nike

Score 20% off thousands of Nike products ahead of Mother's Day.

If you're trying to get your Mother's Day shopping done early, head to Nike right now for incredible savings ahead of the big day. Nike members can save up to 20% on thousands of items, including shoes, activewear, bags and more, when they use coupon code MOMSDAY. Not a Nike member? Sign up today for free to start taking advantage of the limited-time savings.

Shop the Nike Mother's Day sale

7. Quay Australia

Snag 20% off a new pair of sunnies today at Quay.

Summer 2023 is almost here, which means now's as good a time as any to invest in a new pair of sunnies. Now through Sunday, April 23, you can save a rare 2% on all Quay sunglasses for men and women. Included in the limited-time sale is everything from polarized options and aviators to oversized looks and cat eye styles, so you're sure to find a pair worth snatching.

Shop the Quay Australia sale

8. WeightWatchers

Head to WeightWatchers now to sign up for this great deal before it's gone.

Need to work on your beach body ahead of summer 2023? Enlist WeightWatchers' help today and save big on your first nine months of membership with the Core Commitment Plan. Sign up now and you'll get the $20 starter fee removed, the first three months free and then a rate of $23 a month for the next six months. Altogether, the original $227 price tag is cut down to about $138 with this sweet WeightWatchers deal.

Sign up for WeightWatchers

9. Mesa

Save 20% on Mesa jigsaw puzzles that feature adorable dogs.

Whether you love dogs, puzzles or both, Mesa has just the thing for you. Right now, you can save 20% on an adorable Mesa dog puzzle when you use our exclusive USATODAY20 coupon code. These cute jigsaws are typically $40, meaning our special code will cut the cost down to just $30.

Shop Mesa puzzles

10. HelloFresh

Free meals are in your future when you sign up for HelloFresh.

One of the all-around best meal kit subscriptions, HelloFresh makes home cooking downright straightforward. Offering large portions, delectable foods, and recipes that are easier than saying porcini, it's a great pick for home chefs that want nutritious and tasty meals but don't have the time to make it to the weekly farmers market. Right now, new subscribers that sign up today can get up to 18 meals free with three surprise gifts all arriving with free shipping.

Sign up for HelloFresh

More weekend sales to shop

