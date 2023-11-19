10 Best New Sam’s Club Products That Are Worth Every Penny

slobo / iStock.com

It can be hard to keep up with all the bargains in Sam’s Club. If you’re a regular at the members-only warehouse chain, you know there are always amazing deals to be had.

Also See: Costco 2023 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

Learn: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

The holiday season has officially begun, and the retailer has plenty of new items to help with hosting, gifting and just plain making it through what might be your busiest time of year.

Here’s a look at 10 incredible finds that recently hit the shelves. Prices are as of Nov. 17, 2023.

Also check out the 11 best new items coming to Dollar Tree this winter.

Sponsored: New Chase checking customers enjoy a $200 bonus when you open a Chase Total Checking® account and set up direct deposit.

Rice Krispies Treats Homestyle Snack Bars

“What makes these ready-to-eat treats so enticing is the cinnamon sugar variety that makes up nearly half the pack,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews. “For $12.78, you’ll get 18 original homestyle treats and 12 cinnamon sugar homestyle treats, with the latter being particularly perfect for this time of year.”

Delicious and cheap can be hard to come by, but Rice Krispies Treats Homestyle Snack Bars are exactly that.

Ramhold said, “This variety pack works out to 43 cents per treat, which makes it a super affordable snack whether you want to indulge by eating straight from the packet or toasting the whole thing on a stick over a bonfire.”

Also Find: 10 Costco Meals That Are Cheaper Than Buying Takeout

Member’s Mark Cozy Critter Wrap

It might sound like something designed for kids, but Ramhold said the Member’s Mark Cozy Critter Wrap is actually for adults.

“These adorable wraps are $19.98 each and come in a variety of animals, including sloth, unicorn, deer, llama, bear and cow,” she said. “Online it seems sloth and unicorn are the only two available animals, but you may have better luck shopping in your local warehouse if neither of those appeal to you.”

Story continues

Fun and comfortable, they can be hard to pass up.

“The wraps are super soft, can be fastened closed in the front and have pockets and a hood,” she said. “If you’re looking for something cozy to lounge in during the cold winter days ahead, this item makes a great gift for yourself or a friend.”

NatureWell Hydrating Lip Masks

“The look of the packaging on this product appears very much as though they’re trying to offer a Laneige lip mask dupe, so if you’re put off by the price of Laneige — typically $24 or so for 0.7 ounces — then this could be a great compromise,” Ramhold said. “For $14.98, you’ll get three jars that are 0.7 ounces each and come in three different flavors — mango, vanilla and berry.”

Even better, the NatureWell Hydrating Lip Masks are currently on sale.

“The set is $2 off through Nov. 22, but even at $16.98, it’s still an excellent deal,” Ramhold said. “You can gift the whole thing if you wish, or break it up to serve as elements of three gifts for others.”

Member’s Mark Premium Quality Holiday Plastic Cups

Consisting of red, green, gold and silver colors, Ramhold said these Member’s Mark Premium Quality Holiday Plastic Cups are a great choice for any holiday gathering. You’ll get 180 for $12.78.

“They’re heavy duty and work out to about 7 cents per cup,” she said, “but if you care less about the holiday aesthetics and prefer to stick to the classic red party cup, Sam’s Club also has some of those.

Even more economical, a 240-count package of the red cups is $12.98, which equates to around 5 cents per cup.

Ramhold said, “Whichever you prefer, if you’re going to be part of several gatherings this holiday season, this is a good way to stock up on cups without having to rush out and buy any at the last minute.”

Member’s Mark Milk Chocolate Popcorn Clusters

“This limited edition snack is $7.28 for 1 pound, which may seem like a hefty price for a small amount of treats overall,” Ramhold said. “But these are limited edition, which makes them inherently more special and they’re so pleasing to look at, they’re a great addition to a holiday snack board.”

She said you could make these yourself for much cheaper, but the convenience is hard to beat.

“In an already busy holiday season,” she said, “you likely don’t want to add the task of making another snack to your to-do list.”

Member’s Mark Hot Chocolate Bombs

The weather outside is about to be frightful, but Sam’s Club has you covered with Member’s Mark Hot Chocolate Bombs.

“The perfect gift for a friend, coworker or loved one or to enjoy yourself,” said Melissa Cid, consumer savings expert at MySavings.com.

Made with premium Belgium milk chocolate, each box costs $9.98 and contains seven hot chocolate bombs.

Member’s Mark Girl Scout Thin Mints Trail Mix

“Sam’s Club and America’s favorite Girl Scout cookie flavor teamed up for Member’s Mark Girl Scout Thin Mints Trail Mix, and it is so good,” Cid said. “They don’t skimp on the chocolate, so it’s definitely more sweet than salty.”

This limited-edition offering is $9.98 for a 17-ounce bag.

Member’s Mark European Collection Cheese Advent Calendar

A Christmas miracle for cheese lovers.

“While the kids enjoy their candy or toy Advent calendars,” Cid said, “adults can enjoy their own with the Member’s Mark European Collection Cheese Advent Calendar for $16.88.”

Made with pasteurized cow’s milk, each calendar contains 24 European mini cheeses, which pair wonderfully with bread, crackers, fruit, nuts and beverages.

Swanson Chicken Broth

“Sam’s Club recently started carrying a six-pack variation of Swanson Chicken Broth,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback.. “This is a great find to stock up on for holiday cooking.”

This product is currently on sale for $8.98 through Nov. 22 — regularly priced at $9.98. Amazingly, she discovered Walmart sells this exact same product for $23.03.

Quest Protein Bars

“Protein bars are a great snack if you’re on the go, and Sam’s Club has you covered,” Landau said.

This 14-count variety pack of Quest Protein Bars is regularly priced at $24.98 but on sale for $20.98 through Nov. 22.

“Sam’s Club’s competitor BJ’s carries a similar product for $25.99,” she said. “Sam’s Club is the place to go for your snacking needs, and these may even be a great gift for the gym rats in your life.”

Given their convenience and long shelf life, you might want to stock up on a few boxes during your next Sam’s Club visit.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best New Sam’s Club Products That Are Worth Every Penny