The auto industry took a beating during the pandemic. From issues with the supply chain to consumers hesitant to take on additional debt, the industry needed some good news in 2023.

Here are the 10 American cars Car and Driver listed as the bestseller as of October.

Ford F-Series

Type: Pickup

Units sold: 573,370

MSRP 2024: XL $38,565 to Platinum Plus $84,495

EV model: F-150 Lightning

MSRP 2024: $52,090

Chevy Silverado

Type: Pickup

Units sold: 403,403

MSRP 2024: Work Truck $37,455 to High Country $64,695

EV model: Silverado EV

MSRP 2024: $74,800

Ram Pickup

Type: Pickup

Units sold: 332,440

MSRP 2025: Tradesman $42,000 (est) to Tungsten $70,000 (est)

EV model: 2025 Ram 1500 REV

MSRP 2025: $58,000 (est)

Tesla Model Y

Type: SUV Crossover

Units sold: 284,500

MSRP 2024: Standard Range $36,000 (est) to Performance $55,000 (est)

EV model: Tesla Model Y

MSRP 2024: $36,000 (est)

GMC Sierra

Type: Pickup

Units sold: 216,227

MSRP 2024: Pro $38,345 to Denali Ultimate $84,990

EV model: Sierra EV

MSRP 2024: $108,695

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Type: SUV

Units sold: 182,871

MSRP 2024: Laredo $41,830 to Summit Reserve 4xe PHEV $75,140

EV model: 4xe PHEV

MSRP 2024: $62,285

Tesela Model 3

Type: Sedan

Units sold: 173,500 (est)

MSRP 2025: Stand Range RWD $42,000 (est) to Performance $55,000 (est)

EV model: Tesla Model 3

MSRP 2025: $42,000 (est)

Chevy Equinox

Type: SUV Crossover

Units sold: 154,142

MSRP 2024: LS $27,995 to Premier $33,195

EV model: Chevy Equinox EV

MSRP 2024: $34,995

Ford Explorer

Type: SUV Three-Row

Units sold: 138,132

MSRP 2025: Base $38,455 to Platinum $57,310

EV model: Explorer EV

MSRP 2025: $38,455

Jeep Wrangler

Type: SUV

Units sold: 126,551

MSRP 2024: Sport $33,890 to Rubicon 392 $93,440

EV model: 2028 Jeep Wrangler EV

MSRP 2028: TBD

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Selling American Cars In 2023