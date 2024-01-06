10 Best Selling American Cars In 2023
The auto industry took a beating during the pandemic. From issues with the supply chain to consumers hesitant to take on additional debt, the industry needed some good news in 2023.
Here are the 10 American cars Car and Driver listed as the bestseller as of October.
Ford F-Series
Type: Pickup
Units sold: 573,370
MSRP 2024: XL $38,565 to Platinum Plus $84,495
EV model: F-150 Lightning
MSRP 2024: $52,090
Chevy Silverado
Type: Pickup
Units sold: 403,403
MSRP 2024: Work Truck $37,455 to High Country $64,695
EV model: Silverado EV
MSRP 2024: $74,800
Ram Pickup
Type: Pickup
Units sold: 332,440
MSRP 2025: Tradesman $42,000 (est) to Tungsten $70,000 (est)
EV model: 2025 Ram 1500 REV
MSRP 2025: $58,000 (est)
Tesla Model Y
Type: SUV Crossover
Units sold: 284,500
MSRP 2024: Standard Range $36,000 (est) to Performance $55,000 (est)
EV model: Tesla Model Y
MSRP 2024: $36,000 (est)
GMC Sierra
Type: Pickup
Units sold: 216,227
MSRP 2024: Pro $38,345 to Denali Ultimate $84,990
EV model: Sierra EV
MSRP 2024: $108,695
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Type: SUV
Units sold: 182,871
MSRP 2024: Laredo $41,830 to Summit Reserve 4xe PHEV $75,140
EV model: 4xe PHEV
MSRP 2024: $62,285
Tesela Model 3
Type: Sedan
Units sold: 173,500 (est)
MSRP 2025: Stand Range RWD $42,000 (est) to Performance $55,000 (est)
EV model: Tesla Model 3
MSRP 2025: $42,000 (est)
Chevy Equinox
Type: SUV Crossover
Units sold: 154,142
MSRP 2024: LS $27,995 to Premier $33,195
EV model: Chevy Equinox EV
MSRP 2024: $34,995
Ford Explorer
Type: SUV Three-Row
Units sold: 138,132
MSRP 2025: Base $38,455 to Platinum $57,310
EV model: Explorer EV
MSRP 2025: $38,455
Jeep Wrangler
Type: SUV
Units sold: 126,551
MSRP 2024: Sport $33,890 to Rubicon 392 $93,440
EV model: 2028 Jeep Wrangler EV
MSRP 2028: TBD
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Selling American Cars In 2023