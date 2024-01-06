Advertisement
10 Best Selling American Cars In 2023

Gina Hagler
·2 min read
Prostock-Studio / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Prostock-Studio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The auto industry took a beating during the pandemic. From issues with the supply chain to consumers hesitant to take on additional debt, the industry needed some good news in 2023.

Here are the 10 American cars Car and Driver listed as the bestseller as of October.

©Wikimedia Commons
Ford F-Series

  • Type: Pickup

  • Units sold: 573,370

  • MSRP 2024: XL $38,565 to Platinum Plus $84,495

  • EV model: F-150 Lightning

  • MSRP 2024: $52,090

jetcityimage / Getty Images
Chevy Silverado

  • Type: Pickup

  • Units sold: 403,403

  • MSRP 2024: Work Truck $37,455 to High Country $64,695

  • EV model: Silverado EV

  • MSRP 2024: $74,800

©Kelley Blue Book
Ram Pickup

  • Type: Pickup

  • Units sold: 332,440

  • MSRP 2025: Tradesman $42,000 (est) to Tungsten $70,000 (est)

  • EV model: 2025 Ram 1500 REV

  • MSRP 2025: $58,000 (est)

Xinhua / Shutterstock.com
Tesla Model Y

  • Type: SUV Crossover

  • Units sold: 284,500

  • MSRP 2024: Standard Range $36,000 (est) to Performance $55,000 (est)

  • EV model: Tesla Model Y

  • MSRP 2024: $36,000 (est)

jetcityimage / Getty Images
GMC Sierra

  • Type: Pickup

  • Units sold: 216,227

  • MSRP 2024: Pro $38,345 to Denali Ultimate $84,990

  • EV model: Sierra EV

  • MSRP 2024: $108,695

©Stellantis Media
Jeep Grand Cherokee

  • Type: SUV

  • Units sold: 182,871

  • MSRP 2024: Laredo $41,830 to Summit Reserve 4xe PHEV $75,140

  • EV model: 4xe PHEV

  • MSRP 2024: $62,285

©Tesla
Tesela Model 3

  • Type: Sedan

  • Units sold: 173,500 (est)

  • MSRP 2025: Stand Range RWD $42,000 (est) to Performance $55,000 (est)

  • EV model: Tesla Model 3

  • MSRP 2025: $42,000 (est)

Paul Sancya/AP/Shutterstock / Paul Sancya/AP/Shutterstock
Chevy Equinox

  • Type: SUV Crossover

  • Units sold: 154,142

  • MSRP 2024: LS $27,995 to Premier $33,195

  • EV model: Chevy Equinox EV

  • MSRP 2024: $34,995

©Ford
Ford Explorer

  • Type: SUV Three-Row

  • Units sold: 138,132

  • MSRP 2025: Base $38,455 to Platinum $57,310

  • EV model: Explorer EV

  • MSRP 2025: $38,455

©Stellantis Media
Jeep Wrangler

  • Type: SUV

  • Units sold: 126,551

  • MSRP 2024: Sport $33,890 to Rubicon 392 $93,440

  • EV model: 2028 Jeep Wrangler EV

  • MSRP 2028: TBD

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Selling American Cars In 2023

