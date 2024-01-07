Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,697.24
    +8.56 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,466.11
    +25.77 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,524.07
    +13.77 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,951.14
    -6.58 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.95
    +1.76 (+2.44%)
     

  • Gold

    2,052.60
    +2.60 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    +0.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0945
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0420
    +0.0510 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2720
    +0.0035 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5340
    -0.0190 (-0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    44,357.52
    +500.80 (+1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,689.61
    -33.46 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,377.42
    +89.13 (+0.27%)
     

The 10 Best Selling Japanese Cars of 2023

Gina Hagler
·2 min read
©Toyota Pressroom
©Toyota Pressroom

Which Japanese cars are among those making their mark in the rebounding car market this year? Car and Driver took a look and listed these 10 cars as bestsellers as of October 2023.

Similar: 5 Japanese Cars To Stay Away From Buying
Learn: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack

©Toyota
©Toyota

Toyota RAV4

  • Type: SUV Crossover

  • Units sold: 302,831

  • MSRP 2024: LE $29,825 to TRD Off-Road $39,445

  • EV model: RAV4 Hybrid

  • MSRP 2024: $32,825

Related: These 10 Cars Could Drain Your Savings Through Constant Repairs
More: 12 Car Brands That Will Break Down Twice as Fast as the Average Vehicle

Sponsored: Get Paid To Scroll. Start Now

©Honda News
©Honda News

Honda CR-V

  • Type: SUV Crossover

  • Units sold: 262,351

  • MSRP 2024: LX $30,825 to Sport Touring Hybrid $41,175

  • EV model: CR-V Hybrid

  • MSRP 2024: $35,025

See: 6 Cars the Middle Class Can’t Afford Anymore

©Toyota
©Toyota

Toyota Camry

  • Type: Sedan

  • Units sold: 217,975

  • MSRP 2025: LE $30,000 (est) to XSE $37,000 (est)

  • EV model: 2025 Hybrid only

  • MSRP 2025: TBD

©Nissan News
©Nissan News

Nissan Rogue

  • Type: SUV Crossover

  • Units sold: 211,091

  • MSRP 2024: S $29,000 (est) to Platinum $39,000 (est)

  • EV model: n/a

  • MSRP: n/a

©Toyota
©Toyota

Toyota Tacoma

  • Type: Pickup

  • Units sold: 179,681

  • MSRP 2024: SR $32,995 to TRD Pro $65,000 (est)

  • EV model: 2024 Tacoma Hybrid

  • MSRP 2024: TBD

Find Out: 5 Used Cars You Should Stay Away From

©Toyota
©Toyota

Toyota Corolla

  • Type: Sedan (4-door) or Hatchback (5-door)

  • Units sold: 165,693

  • MSRP 2024: LE sedan $22,995 to Hybrid XLE sedan $28,145

  • EV model: Hybrid versions

  • MSRP 2024: $24,395

©Honda News
©Honda News

Honda Accord

  • Type: Sedan

  • Units sold: 152,202

  • MSRP 2024: LX $28,990 to Touring Hybrid $39,635

  • EV model: Sport Hybrid

  • MSRP 2024: $33,640

©Honda News
©Honda News

Honda Civic

  • Type: Sedan

  • Units sold: 146,881

  • MSRP 2024: LX Sedan $25,045 to Sport Touring Hatchback $32,545

  • EV model: Hybrid

  • MSRP 2024: TBD

Rachel Cruze: 10 Used Cars Under $10K That Are Worth Buying

©Toyota
©Toyota

Toyota Highlander

  • Type: SUV

  • Units sold: 138,178

  • MSRP 2024: LE $40,515 to Hybrid Platinum $52,570

  • EV model: Hybrid LE

  • MSRP 2024: $42,515

©Subaru Media
©Subaru Media

Subaru Outback

  • Type: AWD Station Wagon

  • Units sold: 122,881

  • MSRP 2024: Base $30,240 to Touring XT $44,090

  • EV model: n/a

  • MSRP 2024: n/a

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 10 Best Selling Japanese Cars of 2023

Advertisement