The 10 Best Selling Japanese Cars of 2023

Which Japanese cars are among those making their mark in the rebounding car market this year? Car and Driver took a look and listed these 10 cars as bestsellers as of October 2023.

Toyota RAV4

Type: SUV Crossover

Units sold: 302,831

MSRP 2024: LE $29,825 to TRD Off-Road $39,445

EV model: RAV4 Hybrid

MSRP 2024: $32,825

Honda CR-V

Type: SUV Crossover

Units sold: 262,351

MSRP 2024: LX $30,825 to Sport Touring Hybrid $41,175

EV model: CR-V Hybrid

MSRP 2024: $35,025

Toyota Camry

Type: Sedan

Units sold: 217,975

MSRP 2025: LE $30,000 (est) to XSE $37,000 (est)

EV model: 2025 Hybrid only

MSRP 2025: TBD

Nissan Rogue

Type: SUV Crossover

Units sold: 211,091

MSRP 2024: S $29,000 (est) to Platinum $39,000 (est)

EV model: n/a

MSRP: n/a

Toyota Tacoma

Type: Pickup

Units sold: 179,681

MSRP 2024: SR $32,995 to TRD Pro $65,000 (est)

EV model: 2024 Tacoma Hybrid

MSRP 2024: TBD

Toyota Corolla

Type: Sedan (4-door) or Hatchback (5-door)

Units sold: 165,693

MSRP 2024: LE sedan $22,995 to Hybrid XLE sedan $28,145

EV model: Hybrid versions

MSRP 2024: $24,395

Honda Accord

Type: Sedan

Units sold: 152,202

MSRP 2024: LX $28,990 to Touring Hybrid $39,635

EV model: Sport Hybrid

MSRP 2024: $33,640

Honda Civic

Type: Sedan

Units sold: 146,881

MSRP 2024: LX Sedan $25,045 to Sport Touring Hatchback $32,545

EV model: Hybrid

MSRP 2024: TBD

Toyota Highlander

Type: SUV

Units sold: 138,178

MSRP 2024: LE $40,515 to Hybrid Platinum $52,570

EV model: Hybrid LE

MSRP 2024: $42,515

Subaru Outback

Type: AWD Station Wagon

Units sold: 122,881

MSRP 2024: Base $30,240 to Touring XT $44,090

EV model: n/a

MSRP 2024: n/a

