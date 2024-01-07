The 10 Best Selling Japanese Cars of 2023
Which Japanese cars are among those making their mark in the rebounding car market this year? Car and Driver took a look and listed these 10 cars as bestsellers as of October 2023.
Toyota RAV4
Type: SUV Crossover
Units sold: 302,831
MSRP 2024: LE $29,825 to TRD Off-Road $39,445
EV model: RAV4 Hybrid
MSRP 2024: $32,825
Honda CR-V
Type: SUV Crossover
Units sold: 262,351
MSRP 2024: LX $30,825 to Sport Touring Hybrid $41,175
EV model: CR-V Hybrid
MSRP 2024: $35,025
Toyota Camry
Type: Sedan
Units sold: 217,975
MSRP 2025: LE $30,000 (est) to XSE $37,000 (est)
EV model: 2025 Hybrid only
MSRP 2025: TBD
Nissan Rogue
Type: SUV Crossover
Units sold: 211,091
MSRP 2024: S $29,000 (est) to Platinum $39,000 (est)
EV model: n/a
MSRP: n/a
Toyota Tacoma
Type: Pickup
Units sold: 179,681
MSRP 2024: SR $32,995 to TRD Pro $65,000 (est)
EV model: 2024 Tacoma Hybrid
MSRP 2024: TBD
Toyota Corolla
Type: Sedan (4-door) or Hatchback (5-door)
Units sold: 165,693
MSRP 2024: LE sedan $22,995 to Hybrid XLE sedan $28,145
EV model: Hybrid versions
MSRP 2024: $24,395
Honda Accord
Type: Sedan
Units sold: 152,202
MSRP 2024: LX $28,990 to Touring Hybrid $39,635
EV model: Sport Hybrid
MSRP 2024: $33,640
Honda Civic
Type: Sedan
Units sold: 146,881
MSRP 2024: LX Sedan $25,045 to Sport Touring Hatchback $32,545
EV model: Hybrid
MSRP 2024: TBD
Toyota Highlander
Type: SUV
Units sold: 138,178
MSRP 2024: LE $40,515 to Hybrid Platinum $52,570
EV model: Hybrid LE
MSRP 2024: $42,515
Subaru Outback
Type: AWD Station Wagon
Units sold: 122,881
MSRP 2024: Base $30,240 to Touring XT $44,090
EV model: n/a
MSRP 2024: n/a
