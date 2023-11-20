In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best selling smartphones in the world in 2023. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global smartphone market, you can go directly to see 5 Best Selling Smartphones in the World in 2023.

In one of our previous articles about countries with the most smartphone users in the world, we discussed that modern day smartphones are much more than just communication tools. Smartphones have become an integral part of modern life, serving as productivity tools and entertainment hubs, among other things.

Driven by technological advancements, economic trends, and changing consumer preferences, the global smartphone industry is dynamic and ever-evolving.

Key Trends Shaping the Global Smartphone Market

According to a report by the Radicati Group, it is expected that the total number of mobile devices in use will be more than 18.2 billion by the end of 2025. The number of mobile users worldwide is also expected to grow and reach around 7.5 billion by the end of 2025. Fueled by the growing demand for mobile devices and smartphones, the global smartphone market is poised for growth. According to a report by SkyQuest Technology, the global smartphone market value was estimated to be worth $607.8 billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during 2023-2030, propelling the market to reach around $978.2 billion by the end of the forecast period.

The global smartphone market is characterized by rapid innovation, with new functionalities and features being introduced all the time. Driven by the growth in demand in emerging markets and the adoption of new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and 5G, the global smartphone market is projected to continue growing in the coming years. According to a report by GSMA Intelligence, North America is expected to lead in the 5G race. In the US, 49% of all mobile connections are projected to be running on 5G by 2025.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly popular in the world of smartphones and electronic devices. With features such as intelligent personal assistants, voice-based interactions, and enhanced camera capabilities, AI is making smartphones more intuitive and user-friendly, further driving demand and creating a positive market outlook.

Major Players in the Global Smartphone Industry

Smartphone manufacturers are constantly innovating as they respond to changing market conditions, consumer preferences, and technological advancements. These corporations are exploring new market segments, investing in research and development, and diversifying product offerings. Some of the most prominent names in the smartphone industry include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

On October 4, CNBC reported that Alphabet Inc. 's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google has unveiled full details about its latest phones, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Both the new smartphones are boosted with a new Tensor G3 chip, which is a powerful custom chip that brings the latest in AI and machine learning capabilities to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Some of the new AI features include summarizing web pages, photography, and filtering out spam calls. With a new tool called Best Take, users can combine a series of group photos into one picture, where everyone is smiling or looking at the camera. The report also mentions that with the Audio Magic Eraser tool, users can remove unwanted noise or sounds from videos.

On July 26, Reuters reported that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF) launched 2 new foldable smartphones with new and impressive features at the same price as the launch prices of the last two years' models. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF) pioneered the foldable smartphones segment in 2019 to attract smartphone users who look for a bigger screen to consume content. The foldable displays help the smartphones fit more comfortably in the pockets. The new Galaxy Z Flip 5 is thinner than the last model and as a clamshell-style folding smartphone, it takes a square shape when shut. The new Galaxy Fold 5 has an under-display camera that consumers will barely notice when using the smartphone. The report also mentions that according to Counterpoint, global foldable smartphone shipments are anticipated to reach 19 million units in 2023, up about 45% from last year's 13.1 million shipments.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is one of the most recognizable brands in the world. Based in the US, it is a manufacturer of smartphones, personal computers, and computer software, among other things. Loaded with impressive new features, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) unveiled the iPhone 15 lineup in September. The high-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models feature a strong and lightweight titanium design as well as the A17 Pro chip for mobile gaming and next-level performance.

With regards to the new iPhone 15 lineup, here are some comments from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Q4 2023 earnings call:

“Now let me share more about our products, beginning with iPhone. iPhone revenue came in at $43.8 billion, 3% higher than a year ago, and a new record for the September quarter. This fall, we were thrilled to debut the iPhone 15 lineup. The all-new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature a gorgeous design, powerful cameras and the intuitive Dynamic Island. Powered by the industry-leading A17 Pro, our iPhone15 Pro lineup has a beautiful strong and durable titanium design and the best iPhone camera system ever, including a 5X Telephoto lens on iPhone 15 Pro Max. Customers are loving the entire iPhone 15 family and reviews have been off the charts.”

On November 2, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) reported strong earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46, surpassing EPS estimates by $0.07. The company reported a revenue of $89.5 billion and outperformed revenue estimates by $82.61 million.

Now that we have looked at what some of the major smartphone manufacturing companies are up to, let’s take a look at the 10 best selling smartphones in 2023.

10 Best Selling Smartphones in the World in 2023

Methodology

In this article, we have listed the 10 best selling smartphones in the world in 2023. To rank the world’s best selling smartphones, we consulted Omdia's Smartphone Model Market Tracker - 2Q23. This database provided us with a list of the most shipped smartphones worldwide in the first half of 2023. We ranked the world’s best selling smartphones based on the number of units shipped. The 10 best selling smartphones in the world are listed below in ascending order.

10 Best Selling Smartphones in the World in 2023

10. Apple iPhone 11

Units Shipped: 6.9 Million

First up on our list of the 10 best selling smartphones in the world in 2023 is the Apple iPhone 11. Around 6.9 million units of the smartphone were shipped in the first half of this year. It is the thirteenth generation of iPhone launched by Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Unveiled in September, 2019, it remains a top choice to this day for smartphone consumers around the world. With an all new dual camera system in the Apple Inc. ‘s (NASDAQ:AAPL) flagship iPhone series, the Apple iPhone 11 was made available in six different colors including black, white, purple, green, yellow, and PRODUCT (RED).

9. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

Units Shipped: 7.1 Million

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was launched in March, 2023, and it quickly became a fan favorite. As a mid-range Android-based smartphone, it is developed and manufactured as part of the Galaxy A series by Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF). Approximately 7.1 million units of the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G were shipped in just the first half of 2023. The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is available in 4 different colors including white, graphite, lime, and violet. It also has an IP67-certified rating in dust and water resistance. However, unlike its predecessors, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G only has 3 cameras on the back instead of 4.

8. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Units Shipped: 8.8 Million

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF) unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G along with the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G in March, 2023. Both the smartphones feature immersive Super AMOLED displays, and while the Galaxy A34 5G display measures 6.6 inch, the Galaxy A54 5G display measures only 6.4 inch. However, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has a much better 32 MP front camera as compared to the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G’s 13 MP front camera. Both the devices have 3 rear cameras.

As part of the Galaxy A series, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is an affordably priced Android-based smartphone from the Korean tech giant. About 8.8 million units of the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G were shipped in the first half of this year, and so it ranks higher than the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G in our list of the best selling smartphones in the world in 2023.

7. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Units Shipped: 9 Million

As part of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. ‘s (OTC:SSNLF) A Series lineup, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G was announced in January, 2023. It is another budget-friendly device that is designed and manufactured by Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF). The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G comes in 4 different colors including black, light green, dark red, and silver. It features a triple camera rear setup and a 13 MP front selfie camera. Approximately 9 million units of the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G were shipped in the first half of 2023.

6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Units Shipped: 9.6 Million

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a high-end Android-based smartphone that was released in February, 2023. Designed, developed, manufactured, and marketed by Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF), it is the ultimate flagship phone from the Korean tech giant’s flagship Galaxy S series. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is loaded with impressive features and it comes as no surprise that it ranks high among the best selling smartphones in the world in 2023. According to recently reported data, about 9.6 million units of the smartphone were shipped in the first half of this year.

