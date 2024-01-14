10 Best Selling Sports Cars of 2023

Reports on the death of the sports car have increased over the past several years. With the market in decline and the future decidedly electric, American drivers who love speed aren’t giving up their rides without a fight.

Sports car sales in the U.S. have rebounded nicely since dipping low in 2020 and 2021, and the automotive industry is currently on an upswing. According to Statista, “The United States is experiencing a surge in demand for high-performance sports cars,” the site anticipates a steady growth rate of 1.07% from now until 2028.

Your run-of-the-mill passenger sedans handily outsell sports cars year after year. Still, the allure of a supercharged performance vehicle in the garage remains the dream of many an American revhead. Here are the 10 best-selling sports cars sold in the U.S. in 2023, according to manufacturer-sourced sales compiler GoodCarBadCar, with new MSRPs for 2024 models.

©Audi Media Center

10. Audi A5

2024 MSRP: $45,500

The A5 is a souped-up 2-door sports compact or Sportback, that retains the practicality and comfort of a family driver and adds a pinch of elegance to the mix. Turbocharged and tech-heavy, the A5 was a steady seller in 2023, moving between 1,700 and 2,300 monthly units.

©Pressroom Toyota

9. Toyota GR86

2024 MSRP: $30,000 (estimate)

Toyota’s “budget-friendly hot rod” (Car and Driver) doesn’t sell like its brand’s more famous sedans and SUVs, but it’s a great outlier.

©BMW

8. BMW 8-Series

2024 MSRP: $90,800

According to HotCars, the 8-Series sold almost 7,800 units in 2022. In 2023, its total sales were just shy of 10K. The 8s are expensive, but the model has carved out a niche among sophisticated connoisseurs looking for a little speed.

©News Mazda USA

7. Mazda MX-5 Miata

2024 MSRP: $30,000 (estimate)

Still extremely popular globally, the MX-5 Miata sells well in the U.S., too, especially among those loyal to this reliable and affordable brand. Great handling and surprising power helped shift 1,090 units in May.

©BMW

6. BMW 2-Series

2024 MSRP: $38,400

After a slow start to 2023, sales for this “small, urban warrior” (Kelley Blue Book) increased throughout the year, breaking 1,000 sales per month in July and never looking back. Car and Driver recommend the 230i coupe, which features a 255-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

©Porsche Pressroom

5. Porsche 911

2024 MSRP: $114,400

The Porsche 911 has been modernized over the years, but it remains the perfect sports car for many, despite being the most expensive vehicle on this list. Edmunds states that the 911 “expertly fills the middle ground between touring and scintillating performance.” Sales numbers are missing from Oct. 2023 onwards, but the 911 had its best sales in August (1,078), per GoodCarBadCar.

©Chevrolet Pressroom

4. Chevrolet Camaro

2024 MSRP: $30,900

If it’s a muscle you want… The iconic Camaro is a powerful symbol of American 4-wheeled culture and is still a popular pick for those looking for an exciting driving experience and style in excess. June is a popular month for sports car sales, and the Camaro had its most profitable month, selling 3,227 units.

©Stellantis Media

3. Dodge Challenger

2024 MSRP: $31,965

With a few exceptions, the best-selling sports cars have been popular for decades. Americans are suckers for nostalgic rides, even those that have been updated significantly, like the Dodge Challenger. The 2023 version is as muscular as past models, and with 4,357 sales in both April and June, it’s still very popular.

©Chevrolet

2. Chevrolet Corvette

2024 MSRP: $68,300

What can you say about Chevy’s supercar? A high asking price prevents it from outselling the Ford Mustang, but drivers wanting a perfect blend of looks and performance are still intoxicated by the ‘Vette.

The Corvette had consistently strong sales throughout the year, with sales peaking at 3,081 in June.

©Ford

1. Ford Mustang

2024 MSRP: $30,920

The best-selling sports car in the U.S., the Ford Mustang, had 10,302 sales in March of 2023 alone, far outdistancing any competitor’s monthly best. The Mustang is an American legend and is still popular after all these years.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Selling Sports Cars of 2023