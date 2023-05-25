10 Best States To Retire in for Affordability in 2023

Richard Cavalleri / Shutterstock.com

There are several noteworthy states across the United States where it's safe to retire or where retirees can live on just a Social Security check.

What about the most affordable states for retirees? To identify these states, WalletHub compared the 50 U.S. states across three key dimensions. These include affordability, quality of life and healthcare. Affordability, at 40 total points, factored in the adjusted cost of living and general tax friendliness among other key retiree-specific factors. For this piece, we're focusing on just affordability and the cities that are in the top 10, but you'll also get information on the quality of life and healthcare. If you're retiring in 2023, check out these 10 affordable states.

10. Mississippi

Affordability: 10

Quality of life: 50

Healthcare: 48

Total Score: 40.80

9. Florida

Affordability: 9

Quality of life: 4

Healthcare: 28

Total Score: 57.43

8. Arkansas

Affordability: 8

Quality of life: 49

Healthcare: 44

Total Score: 44.73

7. Georgia

Affordability: 7

Quality of life: 40

Healthcare: 42

Total Score: 48.58

6. Delaware

Affordability: 6

Quality of life: 33

Healthcare: 18

Total Score: 55.49

5. Wyoming

Affordability: 5

Quality of life: 9

Healthcare: 38

Total Score: 55.60

4. South Carolina

Affordability: 4

Quality of life: 38

Healthcare: 39

Total Score: 52.06

3. West Virginia

Affordability: 3

Quality of life: 43

Healthcare: 49

Total Score: 46.44

2. Tennessee

Affordability: 2

Quality of life: 48

Healthcare: 45

Total Score: 47.16

1. Alabama

Affordability: 1

Quality of life: 44

Healthcare: 50

Total Score: 50.65

