The 10 best things to buy in January

Now that it's 2022, January is the perfect time for a new start—and the perfect time to buy new things. Not only are there plenty of amazing sales to kick off the new year, but, depending on where you live, there are a few winter must-haves you'll want to stock up on before they sell out.

Our experts have done some digging to round up the 10 best things you should buy in January based on trending searches and our vast product experience. From snow shovels to storage containers, this is what's worth scooping up ASAP in the new year.

1. Suncast Snow Shovel and Pusher

Suncast Snow Shovel & Pusher Combo.

Getting snowed in without a quality shovel is not fun. After testing some of the top snow shovels on the market, we found this one from Suncast to be the best. It's durable and ergonomic, so you won't end up with an aching back. More importantly, it picked up a ton of snow—and tough-to-remove ice—for more efficient shoveling and plowing. It's already sold out at Amazon; however, you can still snag it at Walmart for now.

Get the Suncast SC3250 18-Inch Snow Shovel & Pusher from Walmart for $64.98

2. Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells.

The new year is the time many of us think of revamping our fitness routines (again). If your gym is closed or you simply want to save money, start building your home gym. Right now, a lot of exercise equipment is discounted, including our experts' favorite adjustable dumbbells. The Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbells come in a wide variety of weights, from 5 to 52.5 pounds, and are very easy to adjust in 2.5-pound increments.

Get the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells from Amazon for $299

3. Panda Planner

Panda Planner 2022.

If some of your plans and goals fell to the wayside in 2021, let the new year bring you renewed motivation to get things done in 2022. An easy way to start being more productive is a planner. One of the best 2022 planners is the Panda Planner, which also doubles as a gratitude journal and comes with helpful e-books to help you accomplish more this year.

Get the Panda Planner Daily Planner at Amazon for $19.97

4. The Container Store Storage Bins and Organizers

The Container Store storage bins.

There are few feelings as satisfying as starting a new year with a clean, organized home. Start your spring cleaning early by picking up some storage bins and organizers from The Container Store. There you'll find a wide variety of storage options that are as stylish as they are practical for every nook and cranny (and closet) in your home. You can even shop the brand's coveted collaborations, like its line with organizing queen Marie Kondo or with The Home Edit.

Shop storage bins at The Container Store

5. Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier

Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier.

Air purifiers are very sought-after right now—and for good reason. Not only do they make your space more comfortable, but some experts believe that they can also help prevent the spread of COVID-19 particles, especially if your space isn't well-ventilated. After testing some of the most popular air purifiers, our experts dubbed the Winix 5500-2 the best. Its HEPA filters are easy to change and it has the capacity to filter out 99.97% of pathogens as small as 0.3 microns.

Get the Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier from Amazon for $159.99

6. Snow Joe Snow Blower

Snow Joe Snow Blower.

Similar to shovels, snow blowers are trending in searches during January—probably because they get the job done much faster. Because of this, we recommend getting one of these bad boys before they become harder to find. Of all the ones out there, people seem to like the Snow Joe SJ625E snow blower the best. It has nearly 4,000 glowing reviews on Amazon thanks to its powerful, easy-to-start electric motor and ability to handle even the most intense snowstorms.

Get the Snow Joe SJ625E Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower from Amazon for $169.99

7. Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheets

Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheets.

Bedding and sheets often go on sale in January. Even if they don't, however, who doesn't love a new set for better sleep in 2022? The Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheets are the best bed sheets we've ever tested and are a worthy upgrade for your bed. They're so soft and snuggly that our tester almost didn't even want to take them off to wash them.

Get the Luxe Core Sheets Set from Brooklinen for $121.50

8. Snow Tubes and Floats

Snow tubes and snow floats.

If you live somewhere that gets snow, you may already own a sled or two. But why not upgrade for the new year? Snow tubes and snow floats are currently trending in search on Google. You can opt for the very trendy Funboy snow floats—which come in fun "shapes" like snowmobiles and toboggans—or snag this best-selling snow tube from Amazon with hundreds of rave reviews.

9. Athleta Everyday Face Masks

Athleta Everyday Face Masks.

Mask mandates remain a thing in many places around the country. One of the upsides of having to wear a face mask during the colder months is that it provides an extra layer of protection against bitter winds and freezing temps. If you're looking for a good winter face mask, we recommend the Athleta Everyday face masks, which are the best face masks we've ever tested and offer three layers of protection (and warmth!).

Get the Everyday Non Medical Face Masks (5-Pack) from Athleta for $25

10. Ruggable

Ruggable.

Adding an area rug is an easy way to spruce up any space, which is especially necessary when we're spending more time at home, whether due to inclement weather or COVID-19. January is also a great time to buy a rug because you'll find many retailers discounting them to make way for new inventory. At Reviewed, we're obsessed with Ruggable, which sells rugs that are high quality and easy to clean (they're machine-washable!). Right now, you can get 15% off site-wide with the code NEWRUGAFF at checkout.

Shop rugs at Ruggable

