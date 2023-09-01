In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 Best Uninterrupted Power Supplies in 2023. If you are not interested in reading the details, feel free to skip and head straight to the 5 Best Uninterrupted Power Supplies in 2023.

In an increasingly digital and connected world, uninterrupted power supplies (UPS) have become an essential safeguard against unexpected power outages and fluctuations. As we enter 2023, the demand for reliable power backup solutions remains unchanged. Whether you're a home user looking to protect your valuable electronics or a business seeking to ensure uninterrupted operations, the choices for UPS systems have evolved to provide more advanced features, higher capacities, and greater efficiency than ever before.

In this guide, we'll explore the best-uninterrupted power supplies of 2023, designed to deliver peace of mind and uninterrupted power in an era where staying connected is non-negotiable. From compact models perfect for home use to robust units capable of supporting critical infrastructure, this list encompasses the top-performing UPS solutions to keep your devices and operations running smoothly, even when the lights go out.

The Vital Role of Uninterrupted Power Supplies

Uninterrupted Power Supplies (UPS) are a critical investment for any organization that relies on technology to maintain productivity and avoid costly downtime. According to industry statistics, power outages and other electrical disruptions cost businesses in the United States over $150 billion yearly, underscoring the importance of having a reliable UPS system to ensure uninterrupted power supply to critical systems and equipment. In addition, power fluctuations and surges can cause irreversible damage to electronic devices, resulting in significant repair and replacement costs. Therefore, investing in a high-quality UPS system is essential for maintaining productivity and protecting valuable equipment and data.

Story continues

Making the Right UPS Choice in 2023

When selecting the right UPS for your business in 2023, several important factors must be considered. First, you must evaluate your power requirements and determine the appropriate capacity required to support your critical systems and applications. According to recent studies, the average power requirement for a small business is around five kVA, while medium-sized companies require about 10-15 kVA.

Additionally, you should consider the type of UPS technology that best suits your needs, such as line-interactive or double-conversion. In 2022, the global UPS market was worth USD 9.45 Billion. Looking ahead to 2032, it's set to double, reaching an impressive USD 19.48 Billion, showcasing significant growth. It's also essential to evaluate the reliability and maintainability of the UPS and its scalability and flexibility for future growth.

Finally, it would help to consider the total cost of ownership, including initial purchase price, maintenance and service fees, and energy efficiency. Businesses spend between thousands to tens of thousands of dollars on UPS systems, depending on their size and requirements. However, investing in energy-efficient UPS systems can save businesses 30%-55% on their energy bills in the long run. Considering these factors, you can make an informed and practical decision when selecting the right UPS for your business in 2023.

Future Trends in UPS Technology

UPS technology's future looks promising, with some exciting new trends emerging. For example, lithium-ion batteries are becoming increasingly popular due to their high energy density and long lifespan. This trend is supported by recent financial data, which shows that the global lithium-ion battery market is expected to grow from $36.7 billion in 2019 to $129.3 billion by 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%. Another trend that is gaining traction is the integration of renewable energy sources into UPS systems.

This approach is not only environmentally friendly but can also help to reduce operating costs in the long run. According to recent market research, the global renewable energy market is expected to grow from $928.0 billion in 2017 to $1,512.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.1%. Finally, the adoption of smart grid connectivity is set to revolutionize the UPS industry.

By connecting UPS systems to the grid, they can automatically respond to changes in power demand and adjust their output accordingly. This trend is supported by the fact that the global smart grid market is expected to reach $130.2 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 17.4%. These trends are up-and-coming and will help make UPS systems more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly in the coming years.

10 Best Uninterrupted Power Supplies in 2023

Our Methodology

Our methodology for identifying the best-uninterrupted power supplies in 2023 involved conducting thorough research using sources like Life Wire, Tech Radar, The New York Times, PC Guide, and Silent PC Review. We selected the top uninterrupted power supplies in 2023 based on a structured scoring system. Each UPS received points based on the number of times it appeared in the research sources. By employing this approach, we created a definitive compilation of the best-uninterrupted power supplies in 2023 and ranked them in ascending order of high scores.

10. CyberPower EC850 LCD

Insider Monkey Score: 1

The CyberPower EC850LCD is one of the best uninterruptible power supplies in 2023 with a unique feature: three outlets automatically shut down power when they detect devices in standby mode, saving energy and money. It offers six battery backup, surge-protected outlets, and six surge-protected outlets, three of which have ECO control. Delivering 850VA/510W of power with simulated sine wave output safeguards workstations, networking gear, and entertainment systems. Its NEMA 5-15P right-angle input plug and five-foot cord suit various setups.

The LCD panel provides real-time battery and power insights, and ECO mode conserves energy by cutting power to peripherals when the connected computer is off or in sleep mode. It includes a 3-year warranty, a $100,000 Connected Equipment Guarantee, and free PowerPanel Personal Edition Management Software, making it a reliable, eco-friendly choice for device protection and energy efficiency and can easily be found at Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

9. APC UPS Battery Backup Surge Protector BE425M

Insider Monkey Score: 1

The APC BE425M is a compact and reliable battery backup power supply designed to keep your critical electronics running smoothly during power outages. With dimensions of 10 x 5.5 x 4.1 inches, it offers 425VA / 225W of battery backup power, ensuring the safety of devices such as WiFi routers. This unit features six outlets (NEMA 5-15R), four for UPS battery backup and surge protection and two for surge protection only.

Its 5-foot power cord with a right-angle 3-prong wall plug (NEMA 5-15P) offers flexibility in placement and can be wall-mounted for convenience. A 3-year warranty backs the APC BE425M and includes a $75,000 connected-equipment policy, providing peace of mind for your valuable electronics. This sleek and black UPS unit with a sealed lead-acid battery cell composition operates at 120 Volts and is a dependable choice for safeguarding your devices during unexpected power interruptions.

8. CyberPower CP750 LLCD Intelligent LCD UPS System, 750VA

Insider Monkey Score: 1

The CyberPower Intelligent LCD UPS, one of the top UPS power supplies for home, measuring 3.1 x 10.4 x 6.9 inches, offers reliable protection for your electronics at 120 Volts. It provides 750VA/420W power with simulated sine wave output, suitable for desktops, workstations, networking gear, and home entertainment devices. The unit has eight outlets - four for battery backup and surge protection and four for surge protection only. It features a NEMA 5-15P right-angle input plug, a 5-foot power cord, and a multifunction LCD panel for real-time insights into battery and power conditions.

It uses standby topology to switch between DC battery and AC power as needed for safety. Backed by a 3-year warranty covering the battery and a $150,000 Connected Equipment Guarantee, it comes with free PowerPanel Personal Edition Management Software. Priced reasonably at $98.95 on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), it's an excellent choice, particularly suitable for budget gaming PCs, thanks to its capacity and features like auto-restart and the LCD panel.

7. CyberPower CP 900 AVR

Insider Monkey Score: 1

The CyberPower 900VA/560W AVR UPS, measuring 13.25 x 4 x 9.75 inches, provides dependable power protection at 900 Volts. It utilizes simulated sine wave technology to safeguard desktop computers, workstations, networking gear, and home entertainment systems. It offers versatile connectivity with ten NEMA 5-15R outlets, including five for battery backup and surge protection and five for surge protection only. Its NEMA 5-15P right-angle input plug with a six-foot cord allows flexible placement.

Notably, it features Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR) to correct minor power fluctuations without relying on the battery, thus extending battery life. LED status lights indicate Power-On and Wiring Faults for easy monitoring. The unit comes with a 3-year warranty covering the storm, a substantial $300,000 Connected Equipment Guarantee, and free PowerPanel Personal Management Software. Priced at $138.95 on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), it's a reliable choice for comprehensive power protection in various applications. It is also available on Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

6. APC BR1500MS2

Insider Monkey Score: 2

The APC 1500VA UPS is a formidable solution to manage more extensive setups over prolonged durations and stands sixth among the best uninterruptible power supplies in 2o23. With dimensions measuring 14.49 x 3.94 x 10.24 inches and an operating voltage of 28 Volts, it delivers an impressive 900W battery backup power. This sleek black UPS offers ten outlets (NEMA 5-15R), where six combine surge protection with battery backup, while the remaining four focus on surge protection alone. Distinguished by its sinewave technology and Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR), it's a prime choice for safeguarding high-end electronics and an exceptional computer battery backup.

Further enhancing its utility, the UPS features two USB Charger Ports, one USB-C and one Type-A, collectively delivering 15W of power. The device accommodates replaceable batteries and proudly holds Energy-Star Certification, attesting to its stringent energy efficiency adherence. It's accessible at a price point of $275 on both Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), making it a dependable and robust solution for sustaining extensive setups across extended timeframes, all while ensuring the utmost compatibility with delicate electronic equipment.

Click to see and continue reading the 5 Best Uninterrupted Power Supplies in 2023.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure. None: The 10 Best Uninterrupted Power Supplies In 2023 is originally published on Insider monkey.