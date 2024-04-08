10 Best US Vacation Destinations for Retirees on a Budget

SeanPavonePhoto / Shutterstock.com

The cost of travel might be rising, but you can still find some affordable vacation destinations in the United States. This is good news for anyone living on a retirement budget who still wants to get out and explore.

From the mountains of North Carolina to Fort Collins, Colorado, here are some inexpensive places in the U.S. to check out if you’re a retiree on a budget.

Asheville, North Carolina

Looking for a peaceful mountain getaway? Check out Asheville.

“Asheville, North Carolina, nestled in the gorgeous Blue Ridge Mountains, feels remote yet revitalizing. The natural scenery takes your breath away. Be sure to hike — I recommend trails near waterfalls for stunning views,” said Sarah Murphy, an outdoor adventure expert and founder of Explore More NC. “The breweries offer a fun way to learn about craft beers, too.”

The average cost of a B&B is around $100 to $200 a night, though prices tend to rise in the summer. Hiking trails in the Blue Ridge Mountains are generally free.

Hot Springs, Arkansas

If you want a relaxing getaway, Hot Springs, Arkansas, should be on your list.

“I always love visiting Hot Springs, Arkansas. Soaking in the natural hot spring pools is so relaxing, and exploring the quirky architecture and prohibition history is a hoot,” said Nicolai Lonne, an expert traveler and co-founder of DIVEIN. “Nearby Eureka Springs is just as charming, with cozy cabins, incredible nature and small-town charm. It feels a million miles from anywhere!”

Accommodations are typically affordable, too. Expect to spend around $90 to $200 a night, depending on where you stay and what amenities you need.

Niagara Falls, New York

If you haven’t been to Niagara Falls, you should definitely put this one on your bucket list.

“Niagara Falls, New York is a must for any visitor seeking natural wonders,” said Kelly Duhigg, a travel expert and founder of Girl with the Passport.

“While rooms vary from $100-$250 depending on views and proximity to the Falls, boat tours, Cave of the Winds and Goat Island viewing areas mean you can soak in the beauty of this renowned site for fairly low costs,” she continued. “Budget-friendly dining also allows you to appreciate Niagara Falls without spending a fortune.”

Fort Collins, Colorado

If you’re into outdoor recreation, check out Fort Collins, Colorado, which sits at the foot of the Rocky Mountains. There, you’ll have easy access to hiking, rafting and biking. You can also find quite a few charming shops and eateries in the historic Old Town.

“Motel rooms go for $80-$150. Outdoor activities like rafting/hiking are low-cost,” Murphy said. “Admire the scenic Cache La Poudre River at no charge.”

Mesa, Arizona

In the beautiful southwest is Mesa, Arizona, a place any retiree looking for warmer weather should check out.

“Mesa, Arizona, offers beautiful desert scenery and vibrant culture for very reasonable prices. You can find rooms during the fall and spring from $75-$150 per night,” Duhigg said.

There’s also plenty to do if you’re feeling a little adventurous. Visit Lost Dutchman State Park for some stunning canyon views. Or take a walk downtown and enjoy the lively arts scene or Museum of the West.

San Juan Islands

Located in the Pacific Northwest, the San Juan Islands are a perfect island getaway during the summer.

“Taking the ferry to charming Friday Harbor on Orcas Island allows for exploring little shops or spotting wildlife from the coast. Camping and home rentals provide budget-friendly accommodations versus hotels,” Murphy said. “Camping is around $40-$60 nightly. Rentals/B&Bs are $100-$200. Factor in [the] $80 roundtrip ferry ticket from Anacortes.”

You can even do whale watching tours for around $30 to $50 a person.

Branson, Missouri

“Branson, Missouri, is very retiree-friendly with its myriad of live music shows and attractions centered around a laidback small town vibe,” Duhigg said. “Rooms range from $80-$200 depending on when you visit and where you stay.”

St. Petersburg, Florida

If you want to go somewhere warmer, check out the charming town of St. Petersburg, Florida. It’s also a great place to go if you want to escape the chilly winter months.

“Hotels/motels average $75-$150 per night, especially in spring/fall,” Murphy said.

Summer prices tend to be higher, so keep that in mind when planning your trip.

“You must visit the Dalí Museum — the art is truly breathtaking,” Murphy said. “Wandering downtown and the waterfront area is delightful too, with live music and cute cafes alongside the bay.”

An adult ticket to Dali Museum is $29.

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

If you want to visit the beach this spring or summer, head down to Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.

“Hilton Head Island has gorgeous low country beaches but also golf courses, biking trails and kayaking perfect for active retirees,” Duhigg said. “Lodging runs from $100-$300 with condos and vacation rentals on the lower end. Grocery shopping and alfresco picnicking keeps costs down so you can truly relax and recharge on this inviting South Carolina barrier island.”

Gatlinburg, Tennessee

“For outdoorsy types, few places rival the grandeur and affordability of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, just steps from the charming town of Gatlinburg, Tennessee,” said Michael L. Moore, the founder of Countdown to Magic.

Typical cabin and motel costs run you about $100 to $200 a night. Besides that, you can keep costs low by taking advantage of the natural scenery or visiting some of the town’s galleries, distilleries or mom-and-pop eateries.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best US Vacation Destinations for Retirees on a Budget