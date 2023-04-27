10 best deals at Wayfair's Way Day 2023 sale on home decor, furniture and grills

Save on coffee tables, grills, home goods and so much more at Wayfair during Way Day 2023.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors.

Wayfair’s annual Way Day sale is almost finished, but the best deals are still out there. If you need some help shopping this massive sale, we’ve combed through all of the Way Day 2023 offerings to select the 10 best deals worth adding to your cart, based on reviews and sale pricing. Way Day 2023 ends tonight, April 27, so shop now to scoop savings up to 80% on bedding, rugs, patio furniture, home decor, kitchen appliances and much more.

With thousands of markdowns on everything for your home, Way Day might be a bit daunting for the casual shopper, but like always, our deals experts are here to help you find the best stuff all at incredible, low prices. Check out today's 10 best Wayfair deals below to save big before the sales event is over.

1. Weber Spirit II E-310

Save huge on our favorite gas grill of the year at Wayfair.

The Weber Spirit II E-310 is an incredible grill that wowed our reviewers, and it's available for $100 off at Wayfair right now. According to our experts, this Weber grill excels in design and usage and is the best gas grill on the market. It cooks evenly, sears to perfection and has an aesthetic appearance that'll go well with any outdoor setup.

$569 at Wayfair (Save $100)

2. Cuisinart 13-Piece Cookware Set

Save over $500 on this 13-piece, stainless steel cookware set at Wayfair.

Although Wayfair might be best known for furniture, it also has incredible kitchen deals available for Way Day 2023. This 13-piece Cuisinart cookware set is usually listed at $750, but you can get it for just $180.52 today. The set comes with five lids, one stock pot, two sauce pans, two frying pans, one saute pan, one dutch oven and a steamer basket.

$180.52 at Wayfair (Save $569.48)

3. Kelly Clarkson Home Barksdale Brown Indoor/Outdoor Rug

Kelly Clarkson Home has amazing rug deals and more at Wayfair during Way Day 2023.

Wayfair's Way Day sale ends tonight, April 27 and if you are aiming to give your outdoor patio area a makeover ahead of summer 2023, the Kelly Clarkson Home Barksdale Brown Indoor/Outdoor Rug is a must-have. Typically $319 for the 5-foot by 7-foot size, you can save 65% and ring up at just $112.99 right now. The neutral, loomed rug is stain-resistant, anti-fatigue and water-resistant, making it an exceptionally outdoor-friendly rug.

$112.99 at Wayfair (Save $206.01)

4. Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Save on this Keurig coffee maker in a variety of colors at Wayfair.

Way Day is offering deals on more than just furniture this year. In fact, the Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, one of the highest rated Keurig machines on Amazon, is 20% off at Wayfair right now. Typically listed at $189.99 in the slate color, you can save nearly $40 and ring up at just $152.14 during Way Day.

$152.14 at Wayfair (Save $37.85)

5. Andover Mills Knopf Wicker 4-Person Seating Group

Save on this 4-person seating group at Wayfair today.

Create the perfect outdoor gathering space with this wicker seating group that is on sale today at Wayfair. With two chairs, one loveseat and one table, this Andover Mills set can add a touch of comfort to your backyard or patio. Shop this deal now and get 36% off the $399.99 list price, saving you $143.

$256.99 at Wayfair (Save $143)

6. Sand & Stable Coffee Table

Get 41% off this stylish coffee table from Wayfair.

Still looking for that last piece to make your living room shine? This Sand & Stable coffee table can do just that with its natural wood finish and durable metal frame. Normally, $434.05, you can snag this table for just $255.99 thanks to a 41% discount. In total, that'll save you $178.06.

For $255.99 at Wayfair (Save $178.06)

7. Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Save $100 on this top-rated Dyson vacuum from Wayfair.

The Dyson V10 Animal vacuum is already great at full price, but you can save $100 on it during Way Day. The Dyson V10 is engineered to clean up the massive amounts of hair dogs and cats shed daily. It works great across multiple surfaces, from thick carpet to hardwood floors. Plus, you can empty it in seconds since there are no bags to deal with!

$449.99 at Wayfair (Save $100)

8. iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

Save on this Reviewed-approved iRobot vacuum during Way Day.

Wayfair can help furnish your floors with rugs and more, but the brand will also help you keep them clean. Right now, you can get the iRobot Roomba j7+ vacuum for $599 at Wayfair, which is $200 down from its original price. Our reviewers loved this iRobot model for its cleaning power and handy self-emptying feature.

$599 at Wayfair (Save $200)

9. Staub Cast Iron Cocotte

Get this Reviewed-approved dutch oven for 11% off at Wayfair.

If you splurge on one thing before Wayfair's Way Day sale ends, we suggest you make it this beautiful and reliable Staub 5.5 quart cocotte. The Staub Cocotte ranks among our favorite Dutch ovens on the market and is renowned for its versatility, reliability and looking like a snack on any stovetop. It can braise, boil and deep fry, with even heating across all manner of cooktops and is oven safe up to 500 degrees.

$299.73 at Wayfair (Save $35.22)

10. Joss & Main Cassie Round Wall Mirror

Score the perfect mirror from Wayfair today during Way Day.

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who has the best savings of them all? During Way Day, Wayfair does, as the brand has amazing deals like this one on a round wall mirror. Snag the Joss & Main Cassie round wall mirror for $67 right now and get $116 off its list price. The circular mirror is a great addition to any bathroom, bedroom or other space in your home.

$67 at Wayfair (Save $116)

