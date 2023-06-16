10 best weekend sales to shop at Tory Burch, All-Clad, Sam's Club and more

10 best weekend sales to shop at Tory Burch, All-Clad, Sam's Club and more.

Ring in the dogs days of summer with the best weekend sales available right now. We found some of the lowest prices on everything from Tory Burch sandals to All-Clad cookware. Keep scrolling for the best discounts at a few of our favorite retailers, including Macy's, BloomsyBox, Amazon and more.

If you're looking to get some shopping done, here are the best weekend sales that we recommend checking out.

1. Tory Burch

Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale: Shop Tory Burch sandals, purses and more.

The Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale is live! Now through Wednesday, July 5, you can score an extra 25% off already-reduced Tory Burch sandals, tote bags, swimsuits and more. Be sure to check out the Tory Burch Miller Cloud sandal. These best-selling sandals are currently on sale for $93.75 off. Typically $198, you can scoop these classic lightweight Tory Burch sandals for just $104.25.

Shop the Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale

2. Solo Stove

Get up to 50% off fire pit bundles and more at Solo Stove.

Ready for some backyard fun this summer? Solo Stove is offering up to 40% off its Bonfire 2.0 fire pit and Bonfire bundles so you can have a super sizzling 4th of July weekend. That means you can get the acclaimed device on its own, with a stand and cover or with all that and travel accessories at prices easier on your budget.

Shop the Solo Stove sale

3. All-Clad

Shop the All-Clad VIP sale for some of the best deals on the most popular All-Clad cookware.

We think All-Clad cookware is some of the best lightweight and durable nonstick cookware. If you want to add grade-A cooking tools to your kitchen without frying your wallet, the June All-Clad VIP sale is here to help with up to 77% off pots, pans, bakeware and more.

Shop the All-Clad VIP sale

4. Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is coming—shop the best Reviewed-approved early Amazon deals here.

We're not sure yet of the exact summer date for Amazon Prime Day 2023, but we do know the retailer already has awesome deals going on. Right now, save big on AirPods, robot vacuums, massage guns and so much more all at Amazon. No matter what you're looking for, Amazon has you covered, and a Prime membership will get whatever you want to your door faster.

Shop Amazon deals

5. Factor

Get high-quality meals delivered straight to your door this summer with Factor.

Skip the grocery lines this summer and sign up for Factor meal kits while they're on sale. Right now, you'll get 50% off your first Factor meal kit delivery box and 20% off your second, third and fourth boxes for up to a whopping $135 in total savings. Depending on your dietary restrictions and preferences, you can choose from a wide variety of meals including vegan, keto and calorie-conscious meals below 650 calories.

Sign up for Factor meal kits

6. Sips by

Sips by is one of the best last-minute subscription gifts for Father's Day 2023.

If dad loves his tea, we have a last-minute Father's Day gift idea for you. You can sign him up for the best tea subscription service we've tested: Sips by. The brand ships out different tea bags and accessories every month that every tea lover would enjoy receiving. Even better: Right now, you can shop digital gift cards to the service for 20% off. Give dad three months of Sips by tea deliveries for just $48, saving you 20% off the typical $59.97 price.

Shop Sips by

7. Macy's

Score major savings during Macy's Father's Day sale.

Macy's has loads of deals across all categories, which makes the brand's current sale even sweeter. Now through Monday, June 19, you can get an extra 25% off shoes, clothing, toys, handbags, bedding and so much more during Macy's Father's Day sale. Just make sure to use coupon code DAD at checkout to access the incredible savings.

Shop the Macy's Father's Day sale

8. BloomsyBox

A BloomsyBox subscription can help you save on monthly flower deliveries.

BloomsyBox is a Reviewed-approved flower subscription service that delivers locally-sourced flowers. You can opt to receive boxes on a weekly or monthly basis, and you can adjust your delivery settings at any time. The company partners with sustainable farms around the globe and sticks to one type of flower at a time. By just delivering one type of flower per bouquet, they can ensure you’re only receiving flowers that are in season. Right now, all monthly bouquets include free shipping and if you enter your email address, you can get $5 off.

Sign up for BloomsyBox

9. Sam's Club

Join Sam's Club for just $25 right now and start saving in bulk.

Sam's Club offers shoppers tons of discounts on household essentials, pantry items, gas and groceries. Right now, you can sign up for an annual fee of $25—a whopping 50% discount from the typical price of $50. This sweet Sam's Club deal ends on Monday, July 31, 2023.

Join Sam's Club for 50% off

10. Squarespace

Right now, you can take 10% off any new Squarespace website plan with our exclusive code.

Ready to build your own website? Squarespace makes it easy to get started with your own personal website, perfect for a new business or a passion project! Right now, you can take 10% off any new website plan when you apply our exclusive REVIEWED10 code at checkout. You can select your template, customize designs and Squarespace will walk you through every step.

Sign up for Squarespace

More weekend sales to shop

Michael Kors: Save an extra 40% off select items at the Summer sale

DrDent: Save 10% on a professional teeth whitening kit

Obe fitness: Join for $99 for a year with code MOVEMENT99

ErgoTune: Score $70 off the ErgoTune Supreme V3 office chair

Petco: Save on flea and tick treatments

Nom Nom pet food: Get 50% off your first order of healthy dog food

Willow Pump: Save up to 20% on pump kits

