10 best weekend sales to shop at HexClad, Samsung, Paramount+, Michael Kors and more

Ring in the warmer weather this summer with the best weekend sales available right now. We found some of the lowest prices on everything from Michael Kors purses to Purple mattresses and Samsung tech. Keep scrolling for the best discounts at a few of our favorite retailers, including The Farmer's Dog, Paramount+ and more.

If you're looking to get some shopping done, here are the best weekend sales that we recommend checking out.

1. Paramount+

Save big with this Paramount+, Showtime streaming bundle.

Get double the streaming content for half the price with this incredible Paramount+ bundle deal. Right now, new customers can get Paramount+ and Showtime for $5.99 a month for three months. That'd typically set you back $11.99 per month, but today you can get both those streaming services for more than 50% off. Start saving now and watch hit shows like Yellowjackets, Billions, Your Honor and so many more.

Shop Paramount+ deals

2. Samsung

Save up to $300 on the Samsung Frame TV for a limited time only.

Looking to score some new tech this summer? Head to Samsung today and save tons on top-of-the-line appliances, TVs and more. For example, snag the Reviewed-approved Samsung Frame TV, which can double as a piece of art and a television screen, right now for up to $300 off. Or, check out Samsung Bespoke refrigerators for up to $700 off and this curved gaming monitor for up to a whopping $1,000 in savings.

Shop Samsung deals

3. Michael Kors

Update your wardrobe by shopping the Michael Kors Semi-Annual sale for style deals.

Make your summer styles shine today during the Michael Kors Semi-Annual sale. Through Tuesday, June 27, Michael Kors is offering an extra 30% off select already-discounted items for the new season. That means you can save big on tons of Michael Kors purses, watches, shoes and more just in time for summer 2023.

Shop the Michael Kors Semi-Annual sale

4. HexClad

HexClad makes some of our favorite cookware sets—save up to 30% for Father's Day.

If you've seen any of Gordon Ramsay's many shows, you know it's not easy to get his approval. Yet, he fully endorses HexClad cookware, and it's not hard to see why given the brand's current sale. Right now, you can save up to 30% on some of the best cookware sets, the best woks and stir-fry pans and the best cookware sets for induction all from HexClad.

Shop the HexClad sale

5. Solo Stove

Get up to 49% off fire pit bundles and more at Solo Stove.

Ready for some backyard fun this summer? Solo Stove is offering up to 49% off its Bonfire 2.0 fire pit and Bonfire bundles through Sunday, June 4. That means you can get the acclaimed device on its own, with a stand and cover or with all that and travel accessories at prices easier on your budget.

Shop the Solo Stove sale

6. The Farmer's Dog

You can save 20% on your first order of The Farmer's Dog fresh dog food today.

The dog days of summer are almost here, and that means new customers can get up to 20% off their first order of dog food from The Farmer's Dog. The vet-developed meal plans are formulated with fresh, human-grade ingredients so your furry friends can eat healthy for years to come. The refrigerated deliveries are flexible based on your schedule and feature eco-friendly packaging. Meal plans start at about $2 per day and delivery options range from one week to three months of food and include free shipping.

Shop The Farmer's Dog

7. Nordstrom

Head to Nordstrom for incredible deals on dresses, sandals and so much more.

With Memorial Day behind us and summer in our sights, it's the perfect time to shop amazing deals at Nordstrom during the fashion retailer's Half Yearly sale. Now through Sunday, June 4, you can save up to 60% across all categories, including tons of discounts on dresses, sandals, shorts and more!

Shop the Nordstrom Half Yearly sale

8. Purple

Purple has 25% off accessories right now, meaning you can save on Purple Cloud pillows and sheets.

Enjoy summer savings on spectacular sleepers right now at Purple. Through Tuesday, June 6, you can score massive discounts from the mattress brand. For example, you can snag up to $300 off the hybrid Purple Restore mattress when you bundle it with a Purple bed frame. And for even more swoon-worthy savings, save 25% on pillows and bedding or save up to $500 on the Purple Ascent adjustable base bed frame.

Shop the Purple sale

9. Amazon

Save big on everything from massage guns to AirPods at Amazon.

We're not sure yet of the exact summer date for Amazon Prime Day 2023, but we do know the retailer already has awesome deals going on. Right now, save big on AirPods, robot vacuums, massage guns and so much more all at Amazon. No matter what you're looking for, Amazon has you covered, and a Prime membership will get whatever you want to your door faster.

Shop Amazon deals

10. Skechers

Save 20% sitewide on Skechers right now by signing up for a free membership.

It's hard to not love the comfort of Skechers' shoes, and it's even harder to ignore the brand's amazing deals. Now through Sunday, June 4, Skechers Plus members can get 20% off sitewide when they use code FRIENDS. And if you're not already a member, signing up is easy! Just create an account with your email and phone number to start saving today (with no credit card required).

Shop the Skechers Friends and Family sale

