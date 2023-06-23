10 best weekend sales to shop at Kate Spade Surprise, Sam's Club and more

Ring in the official start of summer 2023 with the best weekend sales available right now. We found some of the lowest prices on everything from Kate Spade purses to Nolah mattresses. Keep scrolling for the best discounts at a few of our favorite retailers, including Macy's, BloomsyBox, HeyDude and more.

If you're looking to get some shopping done, here are the best weekend sales that we recommend checking out.

1. Audible

You can get easy access to Amazon's audiobooks for three months free right now.

Take your reading to the beach, on vacation or anywhere you want this summer with this incredible Audible offer. Now through Monday, July 31, new members can try various tiers of Amazon's audiobook streaming service at no charge for up to three months. Prime customers can try the standard Audible service for 30 days free, while Audible Premium Plus is available for three months free for newcomers.

Get 3 months of Audible Premium Plus for free

2. Kate Spade Surprise

Save $220 on the Kate Spade Mel Nylon Packable Tote at the Kate Spade Surprise sale.

Stack up the stylish savings this summer with the help of this incredible Kate Spade Surprise sale. The brand has more than 75% off tons of purses, totes, crossbody bags and more, including the new Life's a Beach collection. In addition, you can use code SURPRISE20 at checkout to score an extra 20% off your entire purchase.

Shop the Kate Spade Surprise sale

3. Nolah

The Nolah mattress July 4th sale has up to 30% off Reviewed-approved mattresses for back sleepers.

Rest easy this summer knowing you can score a great deal on a Nolah mattress. To help you save big on quality sleep, Nolah is hosting one of the best early July 4th mattress sales available right now. You can save up to 30% on Reviewed-approved mattresses and enjoy sweet snoozes for years to come.

Shop the Nolah 4th of July mattress sale

4. Tory Burch

Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale: Shop Tory Burch sandals, purses and more.

The Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale is live! Now through Wednesday, July 5, you can score an extra 25% off already-reduced Tory Burch sandals, tote bags, swimsuits and more. Be sure to check out the Tory Burch Miller Cloud sandal. These best-selling sandals are currently on sale for $93.75 off. Typically $198, you can scoop these classic lightweight Tory Burch sandals for just $104.25.

Shop the Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale

5. HeyDude

Save 25% on almost everything HeyDude has to offer during the brand's summer sale.

If you're looking for shoes that are comfy, affordable and stylish, look no further than HeyDude. For a limited time, you can get 25% off almost everything the brand has to offer when you apply coupon code SUMMER at checkout. Whether you'd like some patriotic kicks ahead of the 4th of July are just want something cozy to wear, HeyDude has your back (and feet)!

Shop the HeyDude summer sale

6. HelloFresh

Get great meals for you and your family by joining HelloFresh with this great deal.

Want to cook up a delicious meal without ever having to leave for groceries? Right now, newcomers to HelloFresh can save as much as $153.28—the equivalent of getting 16 free meals with free shipping on your first delivery—over the course of six weekly meal kit deliveries. If you follow the typical model of four meals per box for two people, you'll save a whopping $50.99 on your first box and score three surprise gifts and free shipping on your first delivery.

Sign up for HelloFresh

7. Macy's

Score major savings during Macy's summer sale.

Macy's has loads of deals across all categories, which makes the brand's current sale even sweeter. Now through Sunday, June 25, you can get up to an extra 20% off select shoes, clothing, handbags, furniture and so much more during Macy's summer sale. Just make sure to use coupon code SAVE at checkout to access the incredible seasonal savings.

Shop Macy's summer sale

8. BloomsyBox

A BloomsyBox subscription can help you save on monthly flower deliveries.

BloomsyBox is a Reviewed-approved flower subscription service that delivers locally-sourced flowers. You can opt to receive boxes on a weekly or monthly basis, and you can adjust your delivery settings at any time. The company partners with sustainable farms around the globe and sticks to one type of flower at a time. By just delivering one type of flower per bouquet, they can ensure you’re only receiving flowers that are in season. Right now, all monthly bouquets include free shipping and if you enter your email address, you can get $5 off.

Sign up for BloomsyBox

9. Sam's Club

Join Sam's Club for just $25 right now and start saving in bulk.

Sam's Club offers shoppers tons of discounts on household essentials, pantry items, gas and groceries. Right now, you can sign up for an annual fee of $25—a whopping 50% discount from the typical price of $50. This sweet Sam's Club deal ends on Monday, July 31, 2023.

Join Sam's Club for 50% off

10. The Farmer's Dog

You can save 20% on your first order of The Farmer's Dog fresh dog food today.

Feed your pup the best of the best and take advantage of a 20% discount on your first order of dog food from The Farmer's Dog. The vet-developed meal plans are formulated with fresh, human-grade ingredients so your furry friends can eat healthy for years to come. The refrigerated deliveries are flexible based on your schedule and feature eco-friendly packaging. Meal plans start at about $2 per day and delivery options range from one week to three months of food and include free shipping.

Shop The Farmer's Dog

More weekend sales to shop

The Prisoner Wine Company: Save up to 20% with a wine club membership

PetLibro: Save 20% on the new Space Automatic Pet Feeder

Marlow: Save up to 30% on the Marlow pillow today

DrDent: Save 10% on a professional teeth whitening kit

Obe fitness: Join for $99 for a year with code MOVEMENT99

ErgoTune: Score $70 off the ErgoTune Supreme V3 office chair

Petco: Save on flea and tick treatments

Nom Nom pet food: Get 50% off your first order of healthy dog food

Willow Pump: Save up to 20% on pump kits

