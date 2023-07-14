10 best weekend sales to shop at Amazon, Nordstrom, Samsung and Coach

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finished, but there are still plenty of incredible weekend sales to shop. We found some of the lowest prices on everything from Lowe's appliances and Samsung smartwatches to post-Prime Day finds! Keep scrolling for the best discounts at a few of our favorite retailers, including Amazon, Coach, Nordstrom and more.

1. Nordstrom

Save on this Michael Kors puffer jacket during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale.

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is currently open for Icon cardholders, Ambassador shoppers and shoppers who have spent at least $500 at Nordstrom. If you meet those qualifications, you have first dibs on all the best deals including incredible markdowns on Spanx, Nuna, Cole Haan and Nordstrom Made brands. Not an Icon cardholder or an Ambassador shopper? Don't worry, everyone else can start shopping the Nordstrom deals on Monday, July 17.

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

2. Amazon

You can still save on Amazon Prime Day deals following the massive shopping event.

Amazon Prime Day technically ended on Wednesday, July 12, but we are still finding tons of extended Amazon deals to shop today. The mega retailer is helping you save you hundreds right now on robot vacuums, pool cleaners, veggie choppers and everything in between! Get to saving today and become an Amazon Prime member to score exclusive deals this summer.

Shop extended Amazon Prime Day deals

3. Samsung

Get one of our favorite smartwatches of 2023 for less at Samsung.

Whether you need new tech or an upgraded appliance for your home, Samsung has your back this summer. Ahead of the Samsung Unpacked event, you can score $50 off Samsung Galaxy devices when you pre-order today. For the first time ever, that $50 credit can go towards the actual new devices so you can scoop serious savings on Samsung's latest releases. Plus, you can shop great deals from the tech retailer today and save up to $1,000 on appliances and more.

Shop Samsung deals

4. Coach

The Lori Shoulder Bag is the ideal purse for everyday that can hold all your essentials.

Upgrade your wardrobe this summer with amazing summer deals from American fashion house Coach. Select Coach purses, shoes, wallets, jewelry, dresses and more have all been marked down by 50% and even more styles were recently added to the savings extravaganza.

Shop the Coach sale

5. Academy Sports & Outdoors

Hit the walking trails in comfort with these Adidas running shoes on sale at Academy Sports & Outdoors.

Need new outdoor gear this summer? From now through Sunday, July 16, Academy Sports & Outdoors is hosting a huge 3-day sale with discounts of up to 50% on outdoor clothing and more. This includes long-sleeved shirts, shorts and shoes that can handle all your summer adventures.

Shop the Academy Sports and Outdoors sale

6. LG

Save big on LG TVs, sound bars and more right now.

LG has all kinds of tech ranging from sleek TVs to booming portable speakers. And with all those products comes plenty of savings, as the brand is offering up to 50% off vacuums, $375 off select sound bar and TV bundles, $400 off certain appliances and so much more. Head to LG right now to start scoring sweet summer tech deals.

Shop LG deals

7. Lowe's

Get Reviewed-approved appliances for a steal during Lowe's Truck Load Event.

Right now, Lowe's is offering up to $1,400 off major kitchen appliances, up to $100 off grills and accessories and up to $200 off select outdoor power equipment right now. Head to the home improvement store today for its Truck Load sales event offering discounts on Frigidaire, Craftsman and more to help you save on your next project.

Shop Lowe's deals

8. Embark Vet

Don't miss out on these amazing discounts on dog DNA test kits from Embark.

Perfect for new pet parents and seasoned dog owners alike, the Embark dog DNA test can be yours today for as little as $109 when you enter coupon code SUMMERSALE at checkout. On top of the summer savings, the Reviewed-approved dog DNA test also has tons of customization options—you can choose from a Breed ID test, a Breed + Health test and a Breed + Health test two pack for as much as $140 in savings.

Shop Embark dog DNA test kits

9. Boll & Branch

Save big during this sitewide summer sale from Boll & Branch.

Sleep soundly this summer with some comfy Boll & Branch bedding. For a limited time, you can get an extra 20% off sheets and more with coupon code SUMMER23. Plus, any order of $399 or beyond with that code will get you a free throw blanket and up to 40% off select bedding sets.

Shop the Boll & Branch sale

10. KitchenAid

Get incredible KitchenAid stand mixers for less during the brand's limited time sale.

Black Friday 2023 is far away, but KitchenAid is celebrating it early this year with its Black Friday in July sale. Now through tomorrow, July 15, you can get up to $80 off select stand mixers and save up to $150 with free shipping included. The kitchen appliance brand is also offering up to $355 off refrigerators, microwaves and more, so don't miss out on these early Black Friday deals going on right now.

Shop KitchenAid's Black Friday in July sale

