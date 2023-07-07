10 best weekend sales to shop ahead of Prime Day 2023 at Amazon, Solo Stove and Nike

10 best weekend sales to shop ahead of Amazon Prime Day at Walmart, Nike, Ulta and more.

Can't wait for all the Prime Day 2023 savings next week? Lucky for you, we've rounded up the best weekend sales available right now. We found some of the lowest prices on everything from Lowe's appliances to Solo Stove fire pits. Keep scrolling for the best discounts at a few of our favorite retailers, including Amazon, Nike, Ulta and more.

If you're looking to get some shopping done prior to Amazon Prime Day, here are the best weekend sales that we recommend checking out.

1. Amazon

You can already save on early Amazon Prime Day deals ahead of the massive shopping event.

Amazon Prime Day will run from Tuesday, July 11 to Wednesday, July 12 this year, and the best deals are already starting. The mega retailer is helping you save you hundreds right now on robot vacuums, LG TVs, pool cleaners and so much more. Get to saving today and become an Amazon Prime member to score exclusive deals this summer.

2. Audible

You can get easy access to Amazon's audiobooks for three months free right now.

Take your reading to the beach, on vacation or anywhere you want this summer with this incredible Audible offer. Now through Monday, July 31, new members can try various tiers of Amazon's audiobook streaming service at no charge for up to three months. Prime customers can try the standard Audible service for 30 days free, while Audible Premium Plus is available for three months free for newcomers.

3. Walmart+

Save on everyday essentials and more with a Walmart+ membership that's 50% off for a limited time.

There's never been a better time to join Walmart's rewards program than during the superstore's Walmart+ Week sale. From now through Thursday, July 13, an annual Walmart+ membership is available for 50% off! That means you'll get perks like free delivery from Walmart stores, discounts on gas and more for half off. Plus, starting Monday, July 10, Walmart+ members will have early access to the best summer deals a whole 24 hours before regular customers.

4. Solo Stove

Get ready for outdoor summer fun by saving on Solo Stove fire pits today.

Light up the night this summer with an outdoor fire pit from Solo Stove. Right now, Solo Stove's line of portable fire pits is available for up to 40% off. Not only does the sale feature discounts on individual pits but it also includes bundles with accessories included. You can get a stand to keep the fire pit from damaging your patio, a travel bag to bring it to the beach and tools that help you move the fire around while in use.

5. Nike

Save up to 49% of Nike kicks, athletic wear and more.

Need new kicks for the summer? Right now, Nike is offering up to 49% off a wide variety of shoes, including Jordans, LeBrons and more. In addition, you can get jackets, shirts and other athletic wear on sale today from the iconic brand. Don't wait to shop limited-time deals on more than 5,000 on-sale items.

6. Best Buy

These bass-heavy Beats are one of many headphones on sale at Best Buy.

If you're looking to score major savings at Best Buy this summer and beyond, the new My Best Buy membership offers regular price cuts and perks like free standard shipping. Perfect for shopping discounts on Beats, must-have tech and more, this exclusive membership is one of the best ways to save at Best Buy. While the basic tier is free, you can upgrade to a My Best Buy Plus membership for $49.99 a year to score free two-day shipping and an extended 60-day return window, among other perks.

7. Lowe's

Get Reviewed-approved appliances for a steal at Lowe's competing Prime Day sale.

To keep up with Amazon Prime Day sales, Lowe's is offering up to $1,000 off major kitchen appliances, up to 35% off grills and accessories and up to 30% off select outdoor power equipment right now. Head to the home improvement store today for competing Amazon Prime Day deals on Frigidaire, Craftsman and more to help you save on your next project.

8. Ulta

Save up to 50% off Olaplex, Tarte, Youthforia and more at Ulta's Big Beauty sale.

Whether you need new eyeliner or top-of-the-line sunscreen this summer, Ulta has you covered during its Big Summer Beauty sale. The massive savings event includes three weeks of the best deals on makeup, skincare, hair products and more through Saturday, July 15. From BOGO deals on Sun Bum sunscreen and Neutrogena skincare to up to 45% off jumbo Joico and Briogeo hair products, you can save big on tons of makeup bag must-haves.

9. Sam's Club

Sign up for a Sam's Club membership right now while it's 50% off.

Sam's Club offers shoppers tons of discounts on household essentials, pantry items, gas and groceries. Right now, you can sign up for an annual fee of $25—a whopping 50% discount from the typical price of $50. This sweet Sam's Club deal ends on Monday, July 31, 2023.

10. QVC

Do your holiday shopping early with the help of QVC's Christmas in July sale.

While it might not feel like Christmas, QVC is letting it snow this summer with its Christmas in July sale. Save on holiday décor, toys, Christmas trees and so much more so that you're not flustered at all when the hectic holidays arrive in a few months. Plus, if you're new to QVC, you can use code NEWQVC25 to get $25 off your first order of $75 today.

More weekend sales to shop

The Prisoner Wine Company: Save up to 20% with a wine club membership

PetLibro: Save 20% on the new Space Automatic Pet Feeder

Marlow: Save up to 30% on the Marlow pillow today

DrDent: Save 10% on a professional teeth whitening kit

Obe fitness: Join for $99 for a year with code MOVEMENT99

ErgoTune: Score $70 off the ErgoTune Supreme V3 office chair

Petco: Save on flea and tick treatments

Nom Nom pet food: Get 50% off your first order of healthy dog food

Willow Pump: Save up to 20% on pump kits

