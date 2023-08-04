10 best weekend sales to shop at Nike, Allbirds, Samsung and Patagonia

Shop some of our favorite weekend sales from Best Buy, Nike, Samsung, Nordstrom and more.

Back-to-school season is almost here, so why not get ready and shop some of our favorite weekend sales? Save on a Samsung Galaxy tablet, score a new Vera Bradley backpack or snag stylish Nike sneakers. Keep scrolling for the best discounts at a few of our favorite retailers, including Patagonia, Allbirds, Nordstrom and more.

1. Samsung

Pre-order Samsung's newest tablet for less right now.

Whether you need new tech or an upgraded appliance for your home, Samsung has your back this summer. And right now, the brand is letting you pre-order all the newest Samsung Galaxy devices, including the Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Watch 6 and Tab S9, for less via trade-in or standard savings. Get up to $900 off when you pre-order today and expect the Samsung launches to be available in-store and start shipping by Friday, August 11.

Shop Samsung deals

2. Nordstrom

Save on this Michael Kors puffer jacket during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale.

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is almost over, as it ends this week on Sunday, August 6. Whether you're after markdowns on style staples or chic home essentials, you can still find deals on all that and more at this massive once-a-year sale. Shop for all the best last-chance deals including incredible markdowns on Spanx, Nordstrom Made brands and more.

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

3. Nike

Save up to 60% on Nike shoes, sweatshirts and more before going back to school.

Head back to school in style with incredible Nike savings on shoes, hoodies and more. Now through Saturday, August 12, you can get up to 60% off select styles when you enter code SCHOOL20. Whether you need some new Jordans or comfy Air Forces, Nike has you covered all year.

Shop Nike deals

4. Best Buy

Save up to $40 on Ring security cameras today at Best Buy.

Stay safe and save big right now with incredible Best Buy deals on Ring security cameras. If you want to see what's going on around your home at all times or just need a little extra security, you can score up to $40 off some of the newest tech from Ring that'll keep a watchful eye on your home when you can't.

Shop Best Buy deals

5. Patagonia

This Patagonia sale has cozy summer threads you can score for sunny savings.

If your usual wardrobe isn't ready for the great outdoors, Patagonia can help add some styles that are cozy, dependable and, for a limited time, wallet-friendly. Now through Tuesday, August 22, the brand is hosting a summer sale with up to 30% off a variety of outdoor styles. This includes shirts for men, crops for women, hats for babies and sturdy gear for any summer adventures you've got planned.

Shop Patagonia's Summer Sale

6. lululemon

Shop best-selling lululemon leggings, shorts, joggers and more in the We Made Too Much section

Whether you need to upgrade your activewear collection for outdoor runs, yoga classes or going back to school, lululemon's We Made Too Much section can help. We love lululemon leggings because they're breathable, durable and comfortable all year long. For example, you can get $54 leggings made of fast-drying, sweat-wicking stretchy fabric right now before the school year starts up.

Shop lululemon specials

7. Vera Bradley

Save big on must-have Vera Bradley bags today.

The school year is only getting closer, so take a look at some stylish Vera Bradley bags and backpacks during the brand's Birthday Party sale. If you're in the mood to save big, shop now and get 25% off nearly everything up until Monday, August 7.

Shop Vera Bradley's Birthday Party sale

8. Allbirds

Shop this Allbirds shoe sale to score up to 70% off some of our favorite sustainable sneakers.

Before the school year begins, we found tons of best-selling and Reviewed-approved Allbirds shoes on sale to help you walk to class in style. For a limited time only, save up to a whopping 70% on select Allbirds shoes, running sneakers and sandals for men and women.

Shop the Allbirds back-to-school sale

9. Philosophy

Take advantage of Philosophy's awesome buy-one-get-one deals today.

The only thing better than one best-selling skincare product from Philosophy is two of them! For a limited time, Philosophy is offering buy-one-get-one deals on rejuvenating creams, facial cleansers, moisturizers and so much more. Shop for one item today and get another one free with the brand's incredible BOGO deals.

Shop Philosophy beauty deals

10. Tuft & Needle

The Tuft & Needle Summer sale helps you save big on mattresses and more sleep essentials.

Save up to 50% on weighted blankets, mattresses and other sleep essentials right now during Tuft & Needle's Summer Sale. Plus, if you've already got a good mattress but want extra comfort on your head at night, there's the Tuft & Needle Percale quilted sham. Typically listed from $65, you can get the sleep accessory in Basil Green or Butternut Yellow for as low as $22.75.

Shop the Tuft and Needle Summer Sale

More weekend sales to shop

The Prisoner Wine Company: Save up to 20% with a wine club membership

Ingarden: Save 30% on the new Ingarden Ocean indoor garden

Exponent Beauty: Save 15% on your first order of refillable skincare

Aloha Collection: Save 10% on Aloha fanny packs and duffle bags

PetLibro: Save 20% on the new Space Automatic Pet Feeder

Marlow: Save up to 30% on the Marlow pillow today

DrDent: Save 10% on a professional teeth whitening kit

ErgoTune: Score $70 off the ErgoTune Supreme V3 office chair

Willow Pump: Save up to 20% on pump kits

