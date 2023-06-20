10 Best (and Worst) Places To Retire If You Have No Savings

jeremyiswild / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When it comes to saving for retirement, many Americans have a lot of catching up to do. A GOBankingRates survey found that 40% of adults have less than $300 saved, which isn't enough to live comfortably for even one year in retirement. Or is it?

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts

More: 3 Ways To Recession-Proof Your Retirement

If you have little to no savings and will likely have to rely on Social Security benefits, don't assume that you won't be able to have a comfortable retirement. There are places in the U.S. where you can get by without much in retirement savings.

To identify those places, GOBankingRates analyzed the 100 largest cities in the U.S. with a large population of adults ages 65 and older. These cities were then ranked based on the following factors:

Average 2023 home value and property tax, sourced from Zillow

Whether the state taxes Social Security benefits, sourced from the AARP

Annual homemaker services costs

Annual home health aide costs

Annual grocery costs

Annual healthcare costs

Annual utilities cost

Annual transportation costs

Annual necessity costs

From that list we pulled the top 10 best places to retire, and the bottom 10 worst places to retire. On the whole, the best places to retire with no savings tend to be more affordable and relatively safe, and they have larger populations of older adults. The worst places for retirement tend to have a more expensive cost of living or other strikes against them, such as high crime rates.

RgStudio / iStock.com

10 Best Places To Retire With No Savings

Affordability is the key reason that these cities are the top 10 places to retire if you have no savings. Almost all have an average home price under $200,000. Plus, retirees can hang on to more of their income in these places because, with the exception of two cities in West Virginia and one in New Mexico, Social Security income isn't taxed.

Read: 6 Things Social Security Deducts From Your Benefits

More: Retirement Savings: Experts Say This Magic Number Is the Key -- and It's Not $1 Million

Nelson Sirlin / Shutterstock.com

10. Punta Gorda, Florida

Percentage of population 65 and older: 50.4%

Average 2023 home value: $432,973

Average 2023 property tax: 0.91%

Whether the state taxes Social Security benefits: No

Annual homemaker services costs: $57,200

Annual home health aide costs: $57,200

Annual grocery costs: $4,861.26

Annual healthcare costs: $6,727.71

Annual utilities cost: $3,811.21

Annual transportation costs: $3,368.56

Annual necessity costs: $18,768.74

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned About the Safety of Your Money in Your Bank Accounts?

Larry D. Moore CC BY-SA 3.0 / Larry D. Moore CC BY-SA 3.0

9. Fredericksburg, Texas

Percentage of population 65 and older: 31.7%

Average 2023 home value: $538,817

Average 2023 property tax: 1.66%

Whether the state taxes Social Security benefits: No

Annual homemaker services costs: $54,912

Annual home health aide costs: $54,912

Annual grocery costs: $4,303.63

Annual healthcare costs: $7,191.69

Annual utilities cost: $3,987.66

Annual transportation costs: $2,593.10

Annual necessity costs: $18,076.07

©Shutterstock.com

8. North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Percentage of population 65 and older: 37.6%

Average 2023 home value: $493,070

Average 2023 property tax: 0.56%

Whether the state taxes Social Security benefits: No

Annual homemaker services costs: $53,196

Annual home health aide costs: $53,768

Annual grocery costs: $4,550.96

Annual healthcare costs: $6,889.40

Annual utilities cost: $3,795.53

Annual transportation costs: $3,549.10

Annual necessity costs: $18,784.99

dszc / iStock.com

7. Green Valley, Arizona

Percentage of population 65 and older: 80%

Average 2023 home value: $315,908

Average 2023 property tax: 0.65%

Whether the state taxes Social Security benefits: No

Annual homemaker services costs: $64,064

Annual home health aide costs: $65,208

Annual grocery costs: $4,317.12

Annual healthcare costs: $6,003.62

Annual utilities cost: $4,011.18

Annual transportation costs: $3,746.04

Annual necessity costs: $18,077.96

Social Security Schedule: When Benefits Will Arrive in June

6. Pinehurst, North Carolina

Percentage of population 65 and older: 39.5%

Average 2023 home value: $499,175

Average 2023 property tax: 0.82%

Whether the state taxes Social Security benefits: No

Annual homemaker services costs: $52,624

Annual home health aide costs: $52,624

Annual grocery costs: $4,537.47

Annual healthcare costs: $7,564.28

Annual utilities cost: $3,811.21

Annual transportation costs: $2,835.17

Annual necessity costs: $18,748.14

*Pictured Greensboro, North Carolina.

Pgiam / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Bella Vista, Arizona

Percentage of population 65 and older: 31.7%

Average 2023 home value: $322,770

Average 2023 property tax: 0.64%

Whether the state taxes Social Security benefits: No

Annual homemaker services costs: $50,222

Annual home health aide costs: $50,336

Annual grocery costs: $4,384.58

Annual healthcare costs: $6,460.57

Annual utilities cost: $3,713.19

Annual transportation costs: $4,000.43

Annual necessity costs: $18,558.76

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. The Villages, Florida

Percentage of population 65 and older: 85.7%

Average 2023 home value: $418,926

Average 2023 property tax: 0.91%

Whether the state taxes Social Security benefits: No

Annual homemaker services costs: $57,200

Annual home health aide costs: $57,200

Annual grocery costs: $4,591.44

Annual healthcare costs: $6,882.37

Annual utilities cost: $4,124.89

Annual transportation costs: $3,454.73

Annual necessity costs: $19,053.43

Housing Market 2023: Prices Are Now So High That Banks Are Losing Money on Mortgages

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Hot Springs Village, Arkansas

Percentage of population 65 and older: 63.3%

Average 2023 home value: $289,418

Average 2023 property tax: 0.64%

Whether the state taxes Social Security benefits: No

Annual homemaker services costs: $50,222

Annual home health aide costs: $50,336

Annual grocery costs: $4,407.06

Annual healthcare costs: $6,748.80

Annual utilities cost: $3,744.56

Annual transportation costs: $3,787.07

Annual necessity costs: $18,687.48

dszc / iStock.com

2. Mountain Home, Arizona

Percentage of population 65 and older: 28.3%

Average 2023 home value: $199,388

Average 2023 property tax: 0.64%

Whether the state taxes Social Security benefits: No

Annual homemaker services costs: $50,222

Annual home health aide costs: $50,336

Annual grocery costs: $4,276.65

Annual healthcare costs: $6,481.66

Annual utilities cost: $3,791.61

Annual transportation costs: $2,699.77

Annual necessity costs: $17,249.69

*Tuscon, Arizona pictured.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

1. Foley, Alabama

Percentage of population 65 and older: 30.7%

Average 2023 home value: $296,232

Average 2023 property tax: 0.39%

Whether the state taxes Social Security benefits: No

Annual homemaker services costs: $45,760

Annual home health aide costs: $46,218

Annual grocery costs: $4,326.11

Annual healthcare costs: $8,119.65

Annual utilities cost: $3,858.26

Annual transportation costs: $2,884.41

Annual necessity costs: $19,188.44

©Shutterstock.com

10 Worst Places To Retire With No Savings

These 10 places are not such great cities to retire if you have no savings. Most of these cities have home prices that range from $450,000 on the low side to almost $4,000,000 on the high end. While many of these cities do not tax Social Security benefits, most of them do tax retirement income.

Additionally, the safety in these cities varies wildly, and the annual costs of services and expenditures remain on the high end.

$10,000 Quarter: This 1999 Georgia Coin Is Worth Big Money Because of an Error

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

10. Seal Beach, California

Percentage of population 65 and older: 41.6%

Average 2023 home value: $1,449,290

Average 2023 property tax: 0.73%

Whether the state taxes Social Security benefits: No

Annual homemaker services costs: $73,216

Annual home health aide costs: $73,216

Annual grocery costs: $4,807.29

Annual healthcare costs: $6,566.02

Annual utilities cost: $3,826.90

Annual transportation costs: $4,989.25

Annual necessity costs: $20,189.46

gnagel / Getty Images

9. Palm Springs, California

Percentage of population 65 and older: 32.4%

Average 2023 home value: $1,055,350

Average 2023 property tax: 0.73%

Whether the state taxes Social Security benefits: No

Annual homemaker services costs: $73,216

Annual home health aide costs: $73,216

Annual grocery costs: $4,501.50

Annual healthcare costs: $6,137.19

Annual utilities cost: $4,466.02

Annual transportation costs: $5,338.00

Annual necessity costs: $20,442.71

©Shutterstock.com

8. Sonoma, California

Percentage of population 65 and older: 32.6%

Average 2023 home value: $1,017,937

Average 2023 property tax: 0.73%

Whether the state taxes Social Security benefits: No

Annual homemaker services costs: $73,216

Annual home health aide costs: $73,216

Annual grocery costs: $4,991.67

Annual healthcare costs: $7,831.42

Annual utilities cost: $4,058.24

Annual transportation costs: $4,455.86

Annual necessity costs: $21,337.18

Aneese / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Ocean City, New Jersey

Percentage of population 65 and older: 34.2%

Average 2023 home value: $1,193,688

Average 2023 property tax: 2.21%

Whether the state taxes Social Security benefits: No

Annual homemaker services costs: $66,352

Annual home health aide costs: $68,526

Annual grocery costs: $5,135.57

Annual healthcare costs: $6,847.22

Annual utilities cost: $4,383.68

Annual transportation costs: $4,004.53

Annual necessity costs: $20,371.00

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are 5 Things You Should Never Spend Money on If You Want To Be Rich

alex grichenko / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Key Largo, Florida

Percentage of population 65 and older: 27.5%

Average 2023 home value: $1,014,239

Average 2023 property tax: 0.91%

Whether the state taxes Social Security benefits: No

Annual homemaker services costs: $57,200

Annual home health aide costs: $57,200

Annual grocery costs: $5,131.08

Annual healthcare costs: $11,416.72

Annual utilities cost: $3,811.21

Annual transportation costs: $3,733.73

Annual necessity costs: $24,092.74

Tim Roberts Photography / Shutterstock.com

5. Paradise Valley, Arizona

Percentage of population 65 and older: 30%

Average 2023 home value: $3,020,040

Average 2023 property tax: 0.65%

Whether the state taxes Social Security benefits: No

Annual homemaker services costs: $64,064

Annual home health aide costs: $65,208

Annual grocery costs: $5,135.57

Annual healthcare costs: $6,502.75

Annual utilities cost: $3,975.89

Annual transportation costs: $4,574.85

Annual necessity costs: $20,189.06

HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Ridge, New York

Percentage of population 65 and older: 30.3%

Average 2023 home value: $452,066

Average 2023 property tax: 1.38%

Whether the state taxes Social Security benefits: No

Annual homemaker services costs: $64,064

Annual home health aide costs: $66,352

Annual grocery costs: $4,694.87

Annual healthcare costs: $8,801.56

Annual utilities cost: $4,916.93

Annual transportation costs: $4,566.64

Annual necessity costs: $22,980.00

*Long Island, New York pictured.

JamStef / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Melville, New York

Percentage of population 65 and older: 27.9%

Average 2023 home value: $767,494

Average 2023 property tax: 1.38%

Whether the state taxes Social Security benefits: No

Annual homemaker services costs: $64,064

Annual home health aide costs: $66,352

Annual grocery costs: $4,883.75

Annual healthcare costs: $8,801.56

Annual utilities cost: $4,916.93

Annual transportation costs: $4,640.49

Annual necessity costs: $23,242.73

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

*Farmingdale, NY pictured.

Tomsmith585 / Getty Images

2. Walnut Creek, California

Percentage of population 65 and older: 29.6%

Average 2023 home value: $1,435,836

Average 2023 property tax: 0.73%

Whether the state taxes Social Security benefits: No

Annual homemaker services costs: $73,216

Annual home health aide costs: $73,216

Annual grocery costs: $5,036.64

Annual healthcare costs: $8,513.33

Annual utilities cost: $4,022.95

Annual transportation costs: $5,231.33

Annual necessity costs: $22,804.24

Sherry Little Fawn S / Shutterstock.com

1. Malibu, California

Percentage of population 65 and older: 28.9%

Average 2023 home value: $3,835,224

Average 2023 property tax: 0.73%

Whether the state taxes Social Security benefits: No

Annual homemaker services costs: $73,216

Annual home health aide costs: $73,216

Annual grocery costs: $5,315.45

Annual healthcare costs: $6,341.06

Annual utilities cost: $4,015.10

Annual transportation costs: $6,868.42

Annual necessity costs: $22,540.04

More From GOBankingRates

​​For this piece, GOBankingRates first found the 100 towns or cities with the (1) highest percentage of its population aged 65 years and older, as sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau 2021 American Community Survey. GOBankingRates analyzed those 100 cities across the following factors: (2) property tax as sourced from Tax Foundation; (3) the average 2023 home value for a single-family residence as sourced from Zillow's May 2023 data. GOBankingRates then took the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey's 2021 annual expenditures for consumers 65 years and older for Groceries ("food at home"), Healthcare, Utilities ("utilities, fuels and public services"), and Transportation (gas, other fuels & motor oils" + " other vehicle expenses"). These annual expenditures were then factored out for each city using Sperling's Best Places Cost of Living Indices and combined to give a (4) total annual Cost of Living Expenditure for each city; (5) taxes on Social Security benefits; and (6) The annual cost of an adult day health care service on the state level, (7) the annual cost of homemaker services on the state level, and (8) the annual cost of a home health aide on the state level were all sourced from Genworth's annual Cost of Care Survey. These eight factors were then compiled and scored, with a lower score being better. In final calculations annual expenditure scores were weighted 3x, home value scores were weighted 2x, and taxes on Social Security were weighted 0.5x. All research was conducted and up to date on June 14, 2023.

Julian Barazza contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best (and Worst) Places To Retire If You Have No Savings