A $10 billion Panamanian copper mine has been sitting idle since November - and it's part of why the metal's price is surging

Filip De Mott
2 min read
0
Copper
(Photo by Yin Chao/VCG via Getty Images)

  • A Panamanian mine has been a key reason for the growing copper shortage.

  • Cobre Panamá, operated by First Quantum, has sat idle since November, Bloomberg said.

  • The mine was responsible for 1.5% of the world's copper before its closure, and the reduced supply has pushed prices higher.

The closure of a massive mine operation in the Panamanian jungle is among key reasons for why the world is short on copper, Bloomberg reported.

The metal ore's spot price has climbed more than 11% so far this year, reaching a high not seen in over a year. It's a consequence of a widening supply-demand imbalance: as industries race to secure the mineral for green energy projects, miners are rapidly falling behind.

"Tight copper mine supply is increasingly constraining refined production: the much-discussed lack of mine projects is finally starting to bite," Bank of America wrote last week, in a note announcing that the "copper supply crisis is here."

Contributing to this project shortage is Cobre Panamá, a $10 billion operation that's been sitting idle since November. Before its closure, the site produced 1.5% of the world's copper supply, Bloomberg said.

Specifically, the mine can produce enough minerals to build five million electric vehicles each year.

The reason why it shut down boils down to the company's inability to appease a Panama national government seeking more favorable tax terms, according to Bloomberg.

The enterprise is owned by First Quantum, a Canada-based mining firm with a reputation for quick project turnarounds and an appetite for low-investment — though often profitable — markets.

When it inherited Cobre Panamá through a hostile takeover, it also took on an outdated tax deal that was beneficial to the producer. This deal offered little returns to the country's government, sparking national ire, and years of negotiation and standoffs.

Though the issue was eventually resolved, COVID-era economic conditions fueled anger towards the mine among Panamanians, especially a construction union called Suntracs. With labor issues in mind, the group led protests against Cobre Panamá, and civil unrest erupted.

Unfolding disorder finally sparked a national referendum on what to do with the mine, leading to its closure in November. Since that month, First Quantum's stock has fallen nearly 15%.

The company did not respond immediately to Business Insider's request for comment.

Copper hasn't been the only commodity to rocket on low inventory. Its market upside has been replicated by products such as coffee and cocoa, with supply of both materials slashed by droughts and bad harvests.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices could spike 11% as Middle East turmoil sparks a decades-long inflation spiral, market veteran says

    Iran's attacks against Israel over the weekend could send Brent crude towards $100 a barrel, Ed Yardeni said in a Monday note.

  • US sanctions impacting Sovcomflot's ability to trade, CEO of Russian tanker group says

    U.S. sanctions are limiting tanker activity for Russia's top shipping group, Sovcomflot, the company's head said on Tuesday, as Washington tightens the screws on Moscow. The U.S. imposed sanctions on Sovcomflot on Feb. 23 as Washington seeks to reduce Russia's revenues from oil sales that it can use to support its military actions in Ukraine.

  • Voting technology company settles lawsuit against far-right news outlet over 2020 election claims

    A voting technology company targeted by bogus fraud claims related to the 2020 presidential election settled a defamation lawsuit Tuesday against a conservative news outlet. The settlement between Florida-based Smartmatic and One America News Network is the latest development in a larger legal pushback by voting equipment companies that became ensnared in wild conspiracy theories falsely claiming they had flipped votes and cost former President Donald Trump reelection.

  • Bank of America Just Predicted $95 Oil. 3 Oil Stocks to Buy Now

    With oil set to move higher, these 3 stocks are set to outperform.

  • Marathon's (MPC) Stock Is Soaring, But Is It Time to Buy?

    The recent rise in oil prices has played a key role in Marathon Petroleum's (MPC) surge.

  • Natural Gas Prices Drop as Market Continues to See Pessimism

    With natural gas price action remaining volatile, we recommend investors to hold onto companies with strong fundamentals, such as CTRA and LNG.

  • Oil prices dip as demand concerns outweigh Middle East supply fears

    Oil prices eased in early trade on Wednesday as worries about global demand due to weak economic momentum in China and fading hopes for U.S. interest rate cuts in the near term outweighed supply fears on heightened tensions in the Middle East. Oil prices have softened so far this week as economic headwinds pressured investor sentiment, curbing gains from geopolitical tensions, with eyes on how Israel might respond to Iran's attack on Israeli territory over the weekend. "Demand concerns increased due to expectations that U.S. interest rate cuts are likely to be delayed and weaker-than-expected economic data from China," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, president of NS Trading, a unit of Nissan Securities.

  • Why oil prices have withstood Iran’s attack on Israel – so far

    In the hours that followed Iran’s unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel on Saturday night, City analysts speculated on the potential fallout for oil markets.

  • Wall Street Is Betting OPEC+ Can Fend Off $100 Oil

    The specter of a widening war in the Middle East has put $100-a-barrel oil back on the table. The Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its Russia-aligned counterparts have dialed back production of millions of barrels of oil a day in recent years. Investors are betting that spare capacity, which the countries could yet tap in to, will effectively put a cap on oil prices—and protect Americans from an inflationary shock.

  • Big Oil Companies Warm to Biden After Years of Bad Blood

    Once a favorite foil of the White House, some U.S. oil executives have reached an unlikely truce with the president’s lieutenants.