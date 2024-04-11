These 10 billionaires in Kansas and Missouri are worth over $100B. Who they are

Kansas and Missouri are home to 10 billionaires in 2024, with two living in the Kansas City area, according to a recent Forbes list.

They have a combined net worth of $102.5 billion, greater than the federal government’s budget for K-12 education since October 1, 2022.

The United States currently has 813 billionaires according to Forbes, the most in the world. Together they are worth a total of $5.7 trillion, greater than the GDPs of India and Brazil combined, according to most recent World Bank data.

An individual with a net worth of a billion dollars has over 5,000 times the wealth of the median American household: $192,000 net worth, according to the most recent data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Here are the 10 billionaires living in Kansas and Missouri.

Charles Koch is worth $58.5 billion in 2024, according to Forbes. File photo.

Net worth: $58.5 billion





Age: 88





Residence: Wichita





His father started Koch Industries, where Koch has been chairman for over 50 years. The company is involved in gas pipelines, chemicals and manufacturing, among other industries. Charles, along with his late brother, gives significant money to conservative organizations.

Net worth: $9.5 billion





Age: 76





Residence: Springfield





In 1972, Morris started what became the outdoor retailer Bass Pro Shops. He bought rival Cabela’s in 2017, doubling the size of the company.

David Steward, co-founder of World Wide Technology in St. Louis, is the second richest Missouri resident, according to Forbes. File photo.

Net worth: $7.6 billion





Age: 72





Residence: St. Louis





In 1990, the University of Central Missouri graduate co-founded World Wide Technology alongside Jim Kavanaugh. The IT company’s customers include Verizon, Citi and the federal government.

Net worth: $7.3 billion





Age: 90





Residence: St. Louis





Her great-grandfather founded Cargill, which is now the largest food company in the world. She is one of 12 billionaire heirs to Cargill.

Min Kao, co-founder and chairman of Olathe-based Garmin, is worth $5.2 billlion in 2024, according to Forbes. File photo.

Net worth: $5.2 billion





Age: 75





Residence: Leawood





Kao co-founded GPS company Garmin in 1989.

Net worth: $4.7B





Age: 61





Residence: St. Louis





The St. Louis University graduate founded World Wide Technology with David Steward. The former pro soccer player works as the CEO.

Net worth: $3.6 billion





Age: 78





Residence: St. Louis





Riney co-founded now-defunct stockbroker Scottrade in 1980. The business was headquartered in St. Louis until it was bought in 2017 by TD Ameritrade.

Net worth: $2.9 billion





Age: 65





Residence: St. Louis





The St. Louis native founded construction company Clayco, which was one of the largest in the nation, according to Forbes.

Lamar Hunt Jr. at a 2015 Missouri Mavericks hockey game. The Leawood resident owns part of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Net worth: $1.8 billion





Age: 58





Residence: St. Louis

In 2009, McKelvey founded the payment company Square with fellow St. Louis native and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey. He is a member of the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.