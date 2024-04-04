10 Car Brands Buyers Bought the Most in 2023
In 2024, it’s predicted that 88 million cars will be sold worldwide — an increase from 2023.
While we can’t know which car brands will be the bestsellers this year, looking at last year’s data could provide some valuable insights.
Here’s a look at the car brands that sold the most vehicles in the U.S. in 2023.
1. Toyota
U.S. total sales (2023): 1.93 million
Average number of vehicles sold per day: 5,283
2. Ford
U.S. total sales (2023): 1.89 million
Average number of vehicles sold per day: 5,177
3. Chevrolet
U.S. total sales (2023): 1.7 million
Average number of vehicles sold per day: 4,656
4. Honda
U.S. total sales (2023): 1.16 million
Average number of vehicles sold per day: 3,185
5. Nissan
U.S. total sales (2023): 834,097
Average number of vehicles sold per day: 2,285
6. Hyundai
U.S. total sales (2023): 801,195
Average number of vehicles sold per day: 2,195
7. Kia
U.S. total sales (2023): 782,451
Average number of vehicles sold per day: 2,144
8. Tesla
U.S. total sales (2023): 654,888
Average number of vehicles sold per day: 1,794
9. Jeep
U.S. total sales (2023): 642,924
Average number of vehicles sold per day: 1,761
10. Subaru
U.S. total sales (2023): 632,086
Average number of vehicles sold per day: 1,732
Data is sourced from Convoy Car Shipping.
