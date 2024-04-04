10 Car Brands Buyers Bought the Most in 2023

©Toyota

In 2024, it’s predicted that 88 million cars will be sold worldwide — an increase from 2023.

While we can’t know which car brands will be the bestsellers this year, looking at last year’s data could provide some valuable insights.

Here’s a look at the car brands that sold the most vehicles in the U.S. in 2023.

©Toyota

1. Toyota

U.S. total sales (2023): 1.93 million

Average number of vehicles sold per day: 5,283

©Ford

2. Ford

U.S. total sales (2023): 1.89 million

Average number of vehicles sold per day: 5,177

©Chevrolet

3. Chevrolet

U.S. total sales (2023): 1.7 million

Average number of vehicles sold per day: 4,656

©Honda

4. Honda

U.S. total sales (2023): 1.16 million

Average number of vehicles sold per day: 3,185

©Nissan

5. Nissan

U.S. total sales (2023): 834,097

Average number of vehicles sold per day: 2,285

DREW PHILLIPS / Hyundai

6. Hyundai

U.S. total sales (2023): 801,195

Average number of vehicles sold per day: 2,195

©Kia

7. Kia

U.S. total sales (2023): 782,451

Average number of vehicles sold per day: 2,144

©Tesla

8. Tesla

U.S. total sales (2023): 654,888

Average number of vehicles sold per day: 1,794

©Stellantis Media

9. Jeep

U.S. total sales (2023): 642,924

Average number of vehicles sold per day: 1,761

©Subaru

10. Subaru

U.S. total sales (2023): 632,086

Average number of vehicles sold per day: 1,732

Data is sourced from Convoy Car Shipping.

