10 Car Brands Buyers Bought the Most in 2023

Gabrielle Olya
·2 min read
©Toyota
©Toyota

In 2024, it’s predicted that 88 million cars will be sold worldwide — an increase from 2023.

While we can’t know which car brands will be the bestsellers this year, looking at last year’s data could provide some valuable insights.

Here’s a look at the car brands that sold the most vehicles in the U.S. in 2023.

©Toyota
©Toyota

1. Toyota

  • U.S. total sales (2023): 1.93 million

  • Average number of vehicles sold per day: 5,283

©Ford
©Ford

2. Ford

  • U.S. total sales (2023): 1.89 million

  • Average number of vehicles sold per day: 5,177

©Chevrolet
©Chevrolet

3. Chevrolet

  • U.S. total sales (2023): 1.7 million

  • Average number of vehicles sold per day: 4,656

©Honda
©Honda

4. Honda

  • U.S. total sales (2023): 1.16 million

  • Average number of vehicles sold per day: 3,185

©Nissan
©Nissan

5. Nissan

  • U.S. total sales (2023): 834,097

  • Average number of vehicles sold per day: 2,285

DREW PHILLIPS / Hyundai
DREW PHILLIPS / Hyundai

6. Hyundai

  • U.S. total sales (2023): 801,195

  • Average number of vehicles sold per day: 2,195

©Kia
©Kia

7. Kia

  • U.S. total sales (2023): 782,451

  • Average number of vehicles sold per day: 2,144

©Tesla
©Tesla

8. Tesla

  • U.S. total sales (2023): 654,888

  • Average number of vehicles sold per day: 1,794

©Stellantis Media
©Stellantis Media

9. Jeep

  • U.S. total sales (2023): 642,924

  • Average number of vehicles sold per day: 1,761

©Subaru
©Subaru

10. Subaru

  • U.S. total sales (2023): 632,086

  • Average number of vehicles sold per day: 1,732

Data is sourced from Convoy Car Shipping.

