10 Car Features Buyers Always Overpay For

New cars cost an average of $48,000, according to Kelley Blue Book. For luxury vehicles, the average sale price spikes to nearly $64,000.

This doesn’t account for those extra car features or upgrades buyers often opt for. Things like a sunroof, built-in navigation system or high-end audio system all increase the baseline price — sometimes by thousands of dollars.

If you’re thinking about buying a vehicle but don’t want to overspend, here are a few features you might want to reconsider getting.

Extended Warranty

“When buying a new car, the excitement of customizing it to fit one’s personal tastes and needs can lead to overspending on features that may not provide the best value for money,” said Tariro Goronga, automotive expert and DriveSafe Driving Schools CEO.

One such feature is the extended warranty. While extended warranties are meant to protect buyers from more costly repairs in the future, the cost of getting one often outweighs the benefits.



“Many new cars come with comprehensive manufacturer warranties that cover the majority of issues during the first few years of ownership,” said Goronga. “Instead of purchasing an extended warranty, save money for potential repairs. Most of the time, paying for repairs out of pocket will save you money over purchasing an extended warranty.”

High-End Audio System

“When it comes to automotive bells and whistles, there are definitely some features that tend to inflate the price tag more than the value they truly add,” said Erin Kemp, consumer advocate at the car-buying and vehicle-research platform Bumper.

One of those features includes premium audio systems.

“Upgrades to high-end sound systems can cost between $1,000 and $5,000,” said Rob Dillan, automotive expert and founder of EV Hype. “Opt for the standard sound system; aftermarket solutions can provide comparable quality at a fraction of the price.”

According to some sources, installing a new audio system can cost anywhere from $100 to $500, depending on the complexity.

Premium Infotainment Systems

“One car feature that people often overpay for is advanced infotainment systems,” said Nick Robinson, automotive expert and co-founder of Pick and Pull Sell Car. “While these systems can offer convenience and entertainment, they can significantly increase the cost of a vehicle, especially in newer models.”

Buyers who want to save money here can opt for a basic infotainment system package instead of a high-end one. Or they can look into certified pre-owned vehicles that already come with this feature but at a lower price point.

“It’s important to weigh the cost against the value the feature adds to ensure you’re getting the best deal possible,” Robinson said.

Built-In Navigation

Kemp added that built-in navigation systems are also frequently overpriced, especially higher-end ones. “While these features can make cars feel more luxurious, they often lead to buyers deviating from their initial budget,” she said.

That doesn’t mean you have to skip this feature altogether.

“It’s a tightrope act! You don’t need to wholly sacrifice comfort or enjoyment in your ride. I would suggest buyers shop aftermarket for things like audio or navigation systems. The key is to prioritize necessities over luxuries,” said Kemp.

And if you do need a navigation system, consider using a smartphone integration platform like Android Auto or Apple CarPlay instead of buying a car with one.

Flush or Electronic Door Handles

Flush or electronic door handles are another feature buyers frequently overpay for.

“Many new vehicles — especially hybrid and electric cars — feature handles that are flush with the side of the vehicle, meaning they do not jut out from the body of the car when not engaged,” said Nigel Tunnacliffe, co-founder and CEO of Coastline Academy.

Although this feature is aesthetically pleasing, it’s often troublesome. These handles can freeze over in colder climates, making it harder to get into the car. The machinery used in these handles can also break down over time, leading to additional expenses.

Premium Trim Packages

Car buyers also frequently overpay for premium trim packages, which may include aesthetic upgrades like leather seats, unique wheel designs, or special paint colors. These features might look great, and some provide additional comfort, but they don’t necessarily improve the car’s performance or safety.

“Determine which features in the premium package are most important to you,” suggested Goronga. “Individual options or a lower-tier package can often provide the comfort and aesthetics you seek at a lower cost. Certain upgrades can also be more affordable through aftermarket options.”

Oversized Tires

While larger wheels and tires will give your car a certain aesthetic, they’re not the most financially prudent addition to a new vehicle.

“Larger wheels exert increased pressure on their surrounding tires, making them less durable. Moreover, they often cost a small fortune despite their subpar functionality,” said Tunnacliffe. “High-quality tires are well worth the extra investment, as their importance cannot be overstated, but large and impressive-looking does not necessarily translate to good quality.”

Luxury Upholstery

Getting a car with luxury upholstery might be appealing at the moment, but the price tag often isn’t.

“Upgrading to leather seating can increase costs by $1,000 to $2,500,” said Dillan. “Consider high-quality fabric or leatherette, which offer durability and comfort at a lower cost.”

In-Car Wi-Fi

Cars equipped with a Wi-Fi system are becoming more popular these days. But while in-car Wi-Fi can be useful if you want to do things like mirror your phone’s screen or update your maps, it can also increase overall costs, according to Kemp.

To avoid overpaying for this feature, you can use your phone’s data or set up a mobile hotspot when in the vehicle. These plans cost, on average, about $20 a month.

Dealer-Installed Ceramic Coating

“Ceramic coating serves a variety of practical and aesthetic functions. It provides additional UV protection, keeps your paint job looking bright and vibrant, and protects your car from environmental damage,” said Tunnacliffe. “However, it is common for dealerships to mark up the price of ceramic coating significantly, and there is no guarantee that the product is of high quality.”

Go with aftermarket products instead to save money here.

