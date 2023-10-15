10 Car Models That Will Have Massive Price Drops in October 2023

Joan Cros / NurPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Used car prices went up last month, and the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike could impact new car prices soon.

More Bang for Your Buck: These Cars Will Last You Twice as Long as the Average Vehicle

Find: 6 American Cars To Stay Away From Buying

According to Cox Automotive, a parent company of Kelley Blue Book, wholesale used vehicle prices rose by 1% between August and September. However, new car prices dropped $60 over the past month to $47,397 — 3% higher than the same time last year.

So far, the UAW strike has had no impact on new car prices, but Cox Automotive chief economist Jonathan Smoke indicated we’ll likely start seeing the first signs of changes in October. Smoke claimed that automakers prepared for the strike by building up a significant inventory of new cars, which is at its highest level since early spring 2021. The UAW strike also started small at first, which helped soften the blow.

“We have gone from 57 days’ supply when the strike started to an aggregate of 52 days,” Smoke explained. “That’s still enough to keep prices relatively stable.”

This figure is an average, and not every model is affected the same way, Kelley Blue Book pointed out. The Ford Bronco and Chevrolet Colorado are currently in short supply, and Smoke said we may see prices begin to rise. Prices on used versions could go up, too, he said, “particularly with vehicles that are less than four years old and near substitutes for new.”

Also: 5 Anticipated New Cars Worth Saving For in 2024

Kelley Blue Book reported that the auto market is also dealing with higher interest rates on car loans, which haven’t been this high in more than 20 years. The interest rate on a new car loan averaged 7.4% in the third quarter, the highest since 2007, according to car research group Edmunds and as reported by Financial Times. The average monthly payment was $736 — a record high.

But if you’re in the market for a new car, you can still score some sweet deals. Here are some of the biggest discounts on new cars in October 2023, according to data from RealCarTips:

Story continues

1. 2023 Ram 1500 Tradesman

Average MSRP: $42,650.

Average discount: $6,599.

% off MSRP: 15.5%.

2. 2023 Kia EV6 Light Electric

Average MSRP: $43,925.

Average discount: $6,146.

% off MSRP: 14%.

3. 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 SEL Electric

Average MSRP: $52,285.

Average discount: $6,904.

% off MSRP: 13.2%.

4. 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce

Average MSRP: $51,515.

Average discount: $6,686.

% off MSRP: 13%.

5. 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia Standard

Average MSRP: $44,075.

Average discount: $5,703.

% off MSRP: 12.9%.

6. 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 SE Standard Range Electric

Average MSRP: $42,715.

Average discount: $5,518.

% off MSRP: 12.9%.

7. 2023 Nissan Titan S

Average MSRP: $42,245.

Average discount: $5,294.

% off MSRP: 12.5%.

8. 2024 Ram 1500 Laramie

Average MSRP: $58,980.

Average discount: $7,304.

% off MSRP: 12.4%.

9. 2023 Dodge Durango SXT

Average MSRP: $41,735.

Average discount: $5,191.

% off MSRP: 12.4%.

10. 2022 Mercedes SL AMG SL 63

Average MSRP: $179,150.

Average discount: $21,481.

% off MSRP: 12%.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Car Models That Will Have Massive Price Drops in October 2023