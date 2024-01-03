10 New Cars to Avoid Buying in 2024

Liz Leyden / Getty Images

Buying a car is an enormous purchase that can not only provide sticker shock, but also put a strain on budgets.

Indeed, Consumer Reports noted that the average cost of new cars is now more than $48,000 — up a whopping $6,000 from two years ago and $10,000 from September 2020, according to Kelley Blue Book.

So in-depth research and doing your homework are crucial when it comes to making that big a purchase.

For instance, the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study reports an industry average of 186 problems per 100 vehicles (PP100). The study examined how vehicles are performing in terms of quality, component replacement and appeal — including those vehicles with new technology — “and helps automotive manufacturers design and build better vehicles to stand the test of time and promote higher resale value.”

In 2022, the industry average was 192, suggesting that the quality of the average car has improved. Yet, some models fared worse than others.

As J.D. Power noted, mass market brands had the fewest issues, with 182 PP100, which represents 8 PP100 lower than a year ago and 23 PP100 lower than for premium brands (205 PP100). The main factor for the dependability disparity between the two segments is new technology introduced in vehicles, according to J.D. Power, as premium brands usually have more technology, increasing complexity and the likelihood of additional problems.

Here are the brands with the most issues and hence, the least dependable, according to J.D. Power, as reported by Kelley Blue Book.

Land Rover — Problems Per 100 Vehicles: 273

Lincoln — Problems Per 100 Vehicles: 259

Audi — Problems Per 100 Vehicles: 252

Ford — Problems Per 100 Vehicles: 249

Tesla — Problems Per 100 Vehicles: 242

Mercedes-Benz — Problems Per 100 Vehicles: 240

Jaguar — Problems Per 100 Vehicles: 229

Chrysler — Problems Per 100 Vehicles: 226

Volkswagen — Problems Per 100 Vehicles: 216

Volvo — Problems Per 100 Vehicles: 215

Subaru — Problems Per 100 Vehicles: 214

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 New Cars to Avoid Buying in 2024