10 Cars Under $50,000 That Feel Much More Expensive

When it comes to buying a new car, people want to feel like they’re getting the best value for their money. While luxury vehicles are desirable, their high price tags are prohibitive for most of us.

We spoke to industry experts who shared their insights on several 2023-model cars that manage to punch above their weight, offering a luxurious feel that goes beyond their price tag. Whether you’re looking for an SUV, a convertible, or a sporty sedan, these models provide an excellent balance of features, performance and design.

Mazda MX-5 Miata

MSRP: $28,050

“The Mazda MX-5 is really an ideal choice for those who crave a small, sporty car,” said Tariro Goronga, CEO of DriveSafe Driving Schools. With an MSRP starting at $28,050, this small convertible offers an efficient two-liter Skyactiv-G four-cylinder engine producing 181 horsepower. Its fun-to-drive nature and stylish design make it a compelling option in its class.

Mazda3 Turbo

MSRP: $30,315

Talha Atta, mechanical engineer and editor of Auto Globes, suggested the Mazda3 Turbo, priced at an MSRP of $30,315. This sporty and compact car boasts a potent turbocharged 2.5-liter engine, delivering an impressive 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque.

Atta said, “In the company of its peers, this car stands out as a true gem, known for its utmost enjoyment and pure thrill on the road within its class.”

Kia K5 GT

MSRP: $32,815

The Kia K5 GT offers an unexpected level of luxury and performance within its modest price range. Its turbocharged 2.5L engine generates an impressive 290 horsepower, coupled with an 8-speed transmission that provides a smooth and responsive driving experience. Inside, the K5 GT surprises with upscale materials, supportive leather seats, and advanced technology features like a 10.3-inch touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and a six speaker premium sound system. Safety features such as forward collision avoidance, lane-keeping assistance, and blind-spot collision avoidance further elevate the K5 GT’s value proposition, making it feel like a more expensive sports sedan.

Mazda CX-50 S Premium Plus

MSRP: $38,525

The 2023 Mazda CX-50 S Premium Plus, starting at an MSRP of $38,525, is an adventurous compact SUV featuring upscale interior features. Its exterior design exudes modernity and elegance, while the interior boasts high-quality materials and thoughtful details. With a spacious cabin, it gives a comfortable on-road experience with an optional AWD system for some light off-roading. With its combination of upscale features and competitive pricing, this is a great buy, considering its features and aesthetics.

BMW 230i

MSRP: $39,195

Goronga also pointed to the BMW 230i as a compelling choice for those looking for a taste of extravagance. With an MSRP starting at $39,195, the BMW 230i impresses with its engineering and design features, along with its powerful 2.0-liter engine and eight-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, the 2.0-liter motor gives it more torque and power than its predecessor.

“This makes it great for easily navigating tight corners due to the powerful low-end shove,” said Goronga. “The eight-speed automatic transmission is highly responsive, making the paddle shifters unnecessary when using Sport mode.”

Genesis G70

MSRP: $40,525

The Genesis G70 has an upscale appearance, a comfortable cabin, and cutting-edge technology features often found in more expensive luxury vehicles. The G70 offers a luxurious driving experience thanks to its comfortable ride, accurate handling, and potent engine options. Its refined and elegant design makes a statement on the road, and the interior is thoughtfully designed with high-quality materials and modern amenities. The Genesis G70 offers a compelling mix of performance and luxury at an attractive price point of $40,525.

Audi A4

MSRP: $41,395

“Suppose you seek a stylish and well-equipped car that epitomizes luxury,” said Robert Luterzo, automotive engineer and editor at AutomotiveWidget. “In that case, the Audi A4 is an outstanding choice that will not disappoint you.”

The A4 comes close in under $50,000 but feels more expensive. With an MSRP starting at $41,395, the Audi A4 offers a luxurious and compact experience with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine and standard all-wheel drive.

Volvo S60

MSRP: $42,395

The Volvo S60 is a sedan that blends Scandinavian design with outstanding comfort and safety features. Its attention to detail, plush seats, and user-friendly infotainment system contribute to a premium cabin ambiance. The S60’s smooth and comfortable ride enhances the driving experience on various road conditions. With its sleek exterior and thoughtfully crafted interior, the Volvo S60 presents itself as a luxurious sedan that provides remarkable value for its suggested retail price of $42,395.

Lexus ES 350

MSRP: $43,090

The Lexus ES 350 is a midsize sedan that offers a luxurious driving experience. Its elegant design and premium materials create a sophisticated cabin ambiance. The vehicle is equipped with driver assistance functions like adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist, enhancing safety on the road. Additionally, the advanced infotainment system ensures seamless connectivity during your journeys. With its focus on safety and style, the Lexus ES 350 provides a luxury driving experience for every passenger.

Mercedes Benz GLC

MSRP: $47,100

This mid-size SUV impresses with its elegant design and comfortable interior. The high-tech cabin with a 11.9-inch central touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Hey, Mercedes voice assistant, offers a premium feel. The GLC’s 2.0L Inline-4 turbo engine with a mild hybrid drive provides ample power, making this SUV a true value proposition. Petar Dzaja, car detailing expert at Car Detailing Planet, raved about it, especially the design, which is both elegant and rugged with flowing lines and precise edges.

“It’s easy to cross the 50k mark with additional options such as larger wheels, heat ventilation, colors, etc.,” added Dzaja. “But even with standard equipment, it still looks much more luxurious.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cars Under $50,000 That Feel Much More Expensive