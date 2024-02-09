10 Cheap Deals at Sam’s Club if You’re Hosting for the Super Bowl

©GOBankingRates

Super Bowl Sunday is upon us, and if you’re hosting a party and looking for cheap deals, look no further than Sam’s Club. With inflation having taken a toll on grocery prices, Sam’s Club has a variety of affordable options for your watch party.

Here are some of these affordable Game Day party items.

1. Member’s Mark Rotisserie Chicken Bites

Price: $13.98

According to FinanceBuzz, this ready-made snack just needs to be served with your favorite dips and sauces, like ranch dressing.

2. DiGiorno Loaded Carnivore Ultra Thin Pizza-Three-Pack

Price: $12.98

According to Sam’s Club, the pizza is on sale- with $3 off.

3. Doritos Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheese Flavored (18.38 oz.)

Price: $3.98

You will save $0.50 this weekend from the regular price, according to Sam’s Club.

4. Lay’s Classic Potato Chips (15.625 oz.)

Price: $3.98

These are $0.50 down from their regular price as well, with the offer ending on February 11, according to Sam’s Club.

5. Tostitos Salsa and Lay’s Dip Variety Pack

Price: $9.48

According to FinanceBuzz, “this variety pack has everything you need for your football watch party.” The pack includes salsa, queso and French onion dip.

6. Member’s Mark Spinach Artichoke Bites

Price: $8.98

“These spinach artichoke bites are a fun twist on a classic dip. Each bite has a creamy blend of mozzarella and cream cheeses, too,” according to FinanceBuzz.

7. Member’s Mark Bang Bang Chicken Bites

Price: $10.98

These come with a sauce and are easy to cook, FinanceBuzz noted.

8. Member’s Mark Assorted Cookie Tray (84 ct.)

Price: $19.98

These cookies come in a variety of flavors, including oatmeal raisin, chocolate chunk, mini candy and white chunk macadamia, according to Sam’s Club.

9. Don Miguel Chicken and Two-Cheese Mini Tacos

Price: $11.98

These mini tacos have chicken, cheese, roasted corn and salsa for a filling, according to FinanceBuzz.

10. Member’s Mark Peanut Butter Filled Pretzels (44 oz.)

Price: $7.98

As Sam’s Club noted, “this is the ultimate snack for tackling savory cravings while offering a duo of irresistible textures, perfect for every day nibbles as well as special occasions.”

