10 Cheapest Cities To Live in Michigan

Heather Taylor
4 min read
0
pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Got a monthly budget of $2,600? Good news: Michigan is home to 10 cities where the cost of living expenses can comfortably fit into that budget.

Learn More: 7 Ways People Destroy the Value of Their Homes, According to a Real Estate Agent

Read Next: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

To determine which cities in Michigan are the cheapest, GOBankingRates analyzed a number of factors across various locations. These include each city’s population, total households, median household income, average single family home value, cost of living indexes, average mortgage and livability index. The total monthly cost of living was found by combining the average mortgage cost and monthly expenditure cost.

Ranked in descending order, see which 10 Michigan cities are among the cheapest to live in.

Steven_Kriemadis / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Steven_Kriemadis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. St. Louis

  • Total households: 1,267

  • Total population: 6,932

  • Median household income: $47,662

  • Livability: 69

  • Average home value (January 2024): $133,483

  • Average mortgage cost: $785

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,806

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,591

Be Aware: Housing Market 2024: Home Prices Are Plummeting in 10 Formerly Overpriced Housing Markets

See More: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

9. Albion

  • Total households: 2,316

  • Total population: 7,732

  • Median household income: $41,594

  • Livability: 69

  • Average home value (January 2024): $115,295

  • Average mortgage cost: $678

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,888

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,566

View More: 7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Alma

  • Total households: 3,541

  • Total population: 9,436

  • Median household income: $44,375

  • Livability: 70

  • Average home value (January 2024): $133,310

  • Average mortgage cost: $784

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,747

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,531

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Saginaw

  • Total households: 17,520

  • Total population: 44,316

  • Median household income: $35,521

  • Livability: 62

  • Average home value (January 2024): $110,006

  • Average mortgage cost: $647

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,883

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,530

Discover Next: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains

Steven_Kriemadis / Getty Images
Steven_Kriemadis / Getty Images

6. River Rouge

  • Total households: 2,900

  • Total population: 7,200

  • Median household income: $26,343

  • Livability: 65

  • Average home value (January 2024): $64,385

  • Average mortgage cost: $379

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,140

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,519

pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Ecorse

  • Total households: 3,438

  • Total population: 9,292

  • Median household income: $45,473

  • Livability: 65

  • Average home value (January 2024): $69,491

  • Average mortgage cost: $409

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,095

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,503

Find Out: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

espiegle / Getty Images/iStockphoto
espiegle / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Detroit

  • Total households: 249,518

  • Total population: 636,787

  • Median household income: $37,761

  • Livability: 73

  • Average home value (January 2024): $67,388

  • Average mortgage cost: $396

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,900

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,296

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Muskegon Heights

  • Total households: 3,611

  • Total population: 9,954

  • Median household income: $35,216

  • Livability: 58

  • Average home value (January 2024): $66,231

  • Average mortgage cost: $389

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,821

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,211

Trending Now: I’m a Real Estate Agent: These 5 Cities Are Becoming Unaffordable

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Flint

  • Total households: 33,854

  • Total population: 81,863

  • Median household income: $35,451

  • Livability: 74

  • Average home value (January 2024): $53,047

  • Average mortgage cost: $312

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,845

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,157

pabradyphoto / Getty Images
pabradyphoto / Getty Images

1. Beecher

  • Total households: 3,695

  • Total population: 9,085

  • Median household income: $35,618

  • Livability: 60

  • Average home value (January 2024): $35,687

  • Average mortgage cost: $210

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,895

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,105

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across Michigan to find how much it costs in the cheapest cities in Michigan. For each city on the list a number of factors were found including; total population, total households, and median household income, all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey, average single family home value as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index, the cost of living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the average mortgage, calculated using the National 30-year Fixed Rate Average Mortgage as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, and the livability index as sourced from AreaVibes. The average mortgage cost and the monthly expenditure costs were combined to find a total monthly cost of living. Any city with missing data was removed for this study. The cities were sorted using the monthly total cost of living from the cheapest to the most expensive to find how much the cost of living is in the cheapest cities in Michigan. The livability, populations, and median income were included as supplemental information. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 8th, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cheapest Cities To Live in Michigan

Advertisement

Recommended Stories