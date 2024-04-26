10 Cheapest Cities To Live in Michigan

pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Got a monthly budget of $2,600? Good news: Michigan is home to 10 cities where the cost of living expenses can comfortably fit into that budget.

To determine which cities in Michigan are the cheapest, GOBankingRates analyzed a number of factors across various locations. These include each city’s population, total households, median household income, average single family home value, cost of living indexes, average mortgage and livability index. The total monthly cost of living was found by combining the average mortgage cost and monthly expenditure cost.

Ranked in descending order, see which 10 Michigan cities are among the cheapest to live in.

10. St. Louis

Total households: 1,267

Total population: 6,932

Median household income: $47,662

Livability: 69

Average home value (January 2024): $133,483

Average mortgage cost: $785

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,806

Monthly total cost of living: $2,591

9. Albion

Total households: 2,316

Total population: 7,732

Median household income: $41,594

Livability: 69

Average home value (January 2024): $115,295

Average mortgage cost: $678

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,888

Monthly total cost of living: $2,566

8. Alma

Total households: 3,541

Total population: 9,436

Median household income: $44,375

Livability: 70

Average home value (January 2024): $133,310

Average mortgage cost: $784

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,747

Monthly total cost of living: $2,531

7. Saginaw

Total households: 17,520

Total population: 44,316

Median household income: $35,521

Livability: 62

Average home value (January 2024): $110,006

Average mortgage cost: $647

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,883

Monthly total cost of living: $2,530

6. River Rouge

Total households: 2,900

Total population: 7,200

Median household income: $26,343

Livability: 65

Average home value (January 2024): $64,385

Average mortgage cost: $379

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,140

Monthly total cost of living: $2,519

5. Ecorse

Total households: 3,438

Total population: 9,292

Median household income: $45,473

Livability: 65

Average home value (January 2024): $69,491

Average mortgage cost: $409

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,095

Monthly total cost of living: $2,503

4. Detroit

Total households: 249,518

Total population: 636,787

Median household income: $37,761

Livability: 73

Average home value (January 2024): $67,388

Average mortgage cost: $396

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,900

Monthly total cost of living: $2,296

3. Muskegon Heights

Total households: 3,611

Total population: 9,954

Median household income: $35,216

Livability: 58

Average home value (January 2024): $66,231

Average mortgage cost: $389

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,821

Monthly total cost of living: $2,211

2. Flint

Total households: 33,854

Total population: 81,863

Median household income: $35,451

Livability: 74

Average home value (January 2024): $53,047

Average mortgage cost: $312

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,845

Monthly total cost of living: $2,157

1. Beecher

Total households: 3,695

Total population: 9,085

Median household income: $35,618

Livability: 60

Average home value (January 2024): $35,687

Average mortgage cost: $210

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,895

Monthly total cost of living: $2,105

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across Michigan to find how much it costs in the cheapest cities in Michigan. For each city on the list a number of factors were found including; total population, total households, and median household income, all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey, average single family home value as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index, the cost of living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the average mortgage, calculated using the National 30-year Fixed Rate Average Mortgage as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, and the livability index as sourced from AreaVibes. The average mortgage cost and the monthly expenditure costs were combined to find a total monthly cost of living. Any city with missing data was removed for this study. The cities were sorted using the monthly total cost of living from the cheapest to the most expensive to find how much the cost of living is in the cheapest cities in Michigan. The livability, populations, and median income were included as supplemental information. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 8th, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cheapest Cities To Live in Michigan