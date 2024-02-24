10 Cheapest Cities To Live in Nevada

georgeclerk / Getty Images

Whether you’re looking for an affordable place to retire or want to relocate to an area with a lower cost of living while you’re still working, you might find it in Nevada.

Check Out: How a Trump Win in 2024 Could Impact Your Retirement Savings

Read Next: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

With no state income tax and a relatively low cost of living, not to mention a dry, warm climate, it’s no wonder people from nearby states like California are moving to Nevada. For every 100 people who moved out of the state last year, 134 moved in, according to statistics from moveBuddha, reported by the Reno Gazette Journal.

The bulk of people in the state live and work in either Washoe or Clark County, which, combined, employ 88.8% of the state’s workers, according to Movoto.com. Cities in these counties boast plentiful job opportunities, vibrant entertainment options, and plenty of leisure activities for the whole family.

While many people might consider a move to Reno or Las Vegas, other affordable options exist, as well.

If you’re looking to save the most money relocating to Nevada, consider relocating to one of these cities.

LPETTET / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sunrise Manor

Redfin recently rated this Las Vegas suburb, a city in its own right with roughly 205,600 residents, as the most affordable city in Nevada. The average home will cost you roughly $217 per square foot, for a median price of $330,000.

Just seven miles from Vegas, the diverse community gives you access to nightlife and excitement, a variety of cuisine, plus premier golf courses and other outdoor activities in the Mead National Recreation Area — which includes Frenchman Mountain.

Learn More: 3 Ways Upper Middle Class Retirees Stay Rich in Retirement

Trending Now: 9 Things Frugal Retirees Never Waste Money On

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

MediaSpinner / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Carlin

Carlin ranks right up there with Sunrise Manor in terms of affordable housing, with home prices as low as $153,200, according to ADMortgage.com. The median income of $70,000 makes it easier to afford a home, too. The small community of 9 square miles has a population of just 2,851. The major industry is gold mining, but Carlin’s location on I-80 also makes it easy to commute to nearby Elko.

Story continues

Be Aware: Here’s the Cost To Retire Comfortably in Every State by Age

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Elko

The cost of living in Elko, the largest town in Northeastern Nevada, is 8% lower than the average for Nevada. The average home costs $301,300, which is 10% less than the national average, according to BestPlaces.net. Like Carlin, Elko started as a home for gold and silver miners, although ranchers also settled here. Today, 20,513 live in Elko, and 59% are homeowners, a testament to its affordability.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Spring Valley

Just 11 miles from Vegas, the suburb of Spring Valley made Redfin’s list of most affordable Nevada cities, with a median home price of $390,000. In addition to the nightlife on the Vegas strip, Spring Valley residents are also close to outdoor activities at Cowabunga Canyon Waterpark and Red Rock Canyon.

constantgardener / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mesquite

Deemed the fastest growing city in Nevada by AdMortage.com, Mesquite has a median home price of $257,100, making it an affordable alternative to bigger cities like Vegas. Situated 80 miles northeast of Vegas, Mesquite boasts its own dynamic nightlife, along with outdoor activities.

Once you’re settled in, you’ll want to check out Camel Safari, which includes a tram tour across a 176-acre ranch and even camel rides.

For You: Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘Forget About Florida,’ Move Here for Cheap Homes

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

West Wendover

As you approach West Wendover, a 63-foot tall neon cowboy named Wendover Will greets you. Maybe he’s glowing so brightly because he’s proud of the low cost of living in this small town, where the median home price is just $182,800, according to ADMortage.com.

Like many Nevada cities, the primary industries in West Wendover are tourism and entertainment, thanks to its prime location on I-80 bordering Utah and Nevada.

halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Carson City

Roughly 35 miles outside of Reno, Canyon City is slightly less expensive than the Nevada average, according to BestPlaces.net. You’ll spend less on rent in the city, where a two-bedroom apartment costs just $1,300 per month, roughly 9% cheaper than the national average.

Those who like skiing and other outdoor activities will enjoy Carson City’s proximity to Lake Tahoe.

gchapel / Getty Images

Fallon

The small town of Fallon, roughly one hour from Reno, is known for farming, fishing, and hunting. With a population of just over 8,000, the community has a friendly vibe, coupled with plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities. BestPlaces.net lists the median home price in Fallon at $336,700, which is slightly lower than the national average.

Discover This: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

photoquest7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fernley

Another suburb of Reno, Fernley offers affordable housing with an average home price of $346,700 and two-bedroom apartments available for $1,270 per month, according to BestPlaces.net. Named the fastest growing small town by TravelNevada.com, Fernley offers the option to commute to nearby Reno for plenty of job opportunities or stay closer to home, where manufacturing and shipping jobs are growing.

Matt Tavares / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sun Valley

Sun Valley sits in Washoe County near Reno and Sparks. The low unemployment rate of 5.05%, coupled with affordable housing, entices people to the growing city. The median home price is $227,100, according to HomeSnacks.com.

Disclaimer: Photos are representational and not meant to depict the actual cities mentioned.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cheapest Cities To Live in Nevada