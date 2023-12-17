10 Cheapest Housing Markets in the United States in 2023
Homebuyers looking for their dream homes may be able to find and buy them before the year wraps up.
In November, Realtor.com released their ranking of the 10 housing markets in the United States with the best bargains on houses for under $300,000. To determine this ranking, the Realtor data team looked at median home list prices in the 100 largest U.S. metropolitan areas in October. One metro was chosen from each state for list inclusion, all in areas with notably low costs of living.
In descending order, check out the 10 cheapest U.S. housing markets in 2023.
10. Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Median list price in October: $301,954
9. Wichita, Kansas
Median list price in October: $298,950
8. Little Rock, Arkansas
Median list price in October: $295,000
7. Birmingham, Alabama
Median list price in October: $294,825
6. McAllen, Texas
Median list price in October: $280,000
5. St. Louis, Missouri
Median list price in October: $277,000
4. Detroit
Median list price in October: $252,250
3. Rochester, New York
Median list price in October: $249,949
2. Scranton, Pennsylvania
Median list price in October: $239,495
1. Toledo, Ohio
Median list price in October: $205,725
