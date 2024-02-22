These Are the 10 Cheapest States for Domestic Flights — Can You Afford To Travel in 2024?

©iStock.com

Suppose you’re planning to fly domestically this year. In that case, you can expect to pay at least $143 for a flight, according to statistics from NetCredit. Of course, you may not have much choice in where you’re flying from unless you decide to drive to a lower-cost local airport to save money at the expense of time.

But the good news is that the destination cities with the cheapest airports for domestic flights also provide plenty to do for a weekend getaway. At the same time, the pricier cities are also worth the costs for travelers who may be less budget-conscious.

Least Expensive Airports for Domestic Flights

Orlando-Sanford International, Florida

Price: $144

Just 43 minutes from Disney and 37 minutes from Universal Studios Orlando via the famous I-4, there’s plenty to do for families flying into Orlando-Sanford. If you’re looking for less expensive vacation options, you’ll find Kennedy Space Center, go-karting, and the world-famous Gatorland a short drive away.

St. Pete-Clearwater International, Florida

Price: $151

Central Florida provides the perfect family getaway, along with cheap airfare. On the Gulf Coast, you’ll find plenty to do in the area, including the world-famous Clearwater Aquarium.

Punta Gorda, Florida

Price: $159

A beautiful city in Southwest Florida, Punta Gorda is a vacation destination minutes from some of the best beaches on the Gulf shores. Escape the crowds with a truly tropical getaway any time of year.

Atlantic City International, New Jersey

Price: $176

Whether you’re seeking gambling, a vibrant nightlife with dancing and the nation’s best DJs, shopping, spas, gourmet dining, all-you-can-eat buffets, or a one-of-a-kind beach, Atlantic City delivers. Every adult should experience Atlantic City at least once, and with cheap airfares, there’s no excuse not to visit.

Hilo International, Hawaii

Price: $189

Hawaii is notoriously expensive to visit, so you might be surprised to find flights into Hilo International on the Big Island for less than $200. Visit the island’s active volcanoes for a breathtaking look at nature at work, relax on the beaches or go snorkeling. In fact, several Hawaiian airports made this list so that you can save money on some elements of your dream getaway.

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway, Arizona

Price: $196

Mesa and Phoenix are neighboring Arizona cities, with Tempe in between. All three offer stunning desert landscapes, vibrant nightlife, restaurants, theater, and more. A hot air balloon ride and a trip to the Phoenix Zoo should be on your agenda once you fly in for under $200.

Long Island Macarthur, New York

Price: $255

A short train ride from New York City and a half-hour drive to the beginning of Long Island’s famous East End, Macarthur Airport provides cheap and easy flights if you’re looking to visit the New York Metro area. Once you land, you’ll have beaches, wineries, and shopping to the east and big city attractions like Madison Square Garden, the Empire State Building, and Broadway to the west. The choice is yours.

Lihue, Hawaii

Price: $258

Hawaii makes the list again with flights well under $300 to the island of Lihue. Most visitors flying into Lihue find a resort in Kauai to enjoy Hawaii’s peaceful beaches. There’s also ziplining, touring famous movie sites, and visiting Kauia’s famous coffee estate.

Orlando International Airport, Florida

Price: $272

You can fly into Orlando-Sanford or Tampa-Clearwater and reach Central Florida for less money. But Orlando International offers perks for Disney travelers, including transportation to and from the airport to the parks for just $13 per child and $16 for adults. Since you can do without a car at Disney World Resort, this is a great way to save money on your family vacation.

Elison Onizuka Kona International at Keahole, Hawaii

Price: $273

Also located on the Big Island, Ellison Onizuka Kona International provides a gateway to Kona, well known for snorkeling, the island’s live volcanos, and famous Kona coffee.

Priciest Domestic Flights

NetCredit also revealed the 10 U.S. cities with the priciest domestic flights.

Yeager, West Virginia

Price: $578

Fly into West Virginia’s capital city, Charlotte, and enjoy southern hospitality at its finest. Visit museums, shop and dine in the famous Capitol Market in West Virginia’s historic district, or zipline in New River Gorge.

Huntsville International, Alabama

Price: $577

Whether you’re into military history or outdoor adventures, Huntsville has it all. Must-sees include the U.S. Space & Rocket Center and the Huntsville Botanical Garden.

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Price: $569

The priciest airports aren’t always in the largest or most populated U.S. cities. Jackson Hole, Wyoming, has plenty of outdoor activities year-round, from winter sports to camping at Yellowstone National Park.

Chattanooga Metropolitan, Tennessee

Price: $550

Roughly two hours from major cities like Nashville, Knoxville, and Atlanta, flying into Chattanooga Metropolitan puts you in a central location for a southern vacation. You’ll want to take a scenic ride on the famous Lookout Mountain Incline Railway in Chattanooga for breathtaking views.

Dane County Regional, Wisconsin

Price: $548

According to The Cap Times, regional airports sometimes have lower-cost flights, but that’s not the case for Dane County Regional, one of the 100 busiest U.S. airports. Still, a flight puts you within minutes of Madison, where you can enjoy shopping, dining at award-winning restaurants, and outdoor activities on more than 200 miles of trails or one of the city’s five lakes.

Billings Logan International, Montana

Price: $539

If an escape to the mountains sounds like just what you need, a flight to Billings Logan International is worth the cost. Billings is the largest city in Montana and a gateway to winter sports, hiking, horse riding, and more.

Columbia Metropolitan, South Carolina

Price: $530

From museums to parks and the famous Soda City Farmer’s Market, Columbia, South Carolina, offers plenty to do for a weekend getaway or longer. The historic city boasts a walkable downtown area, an accredited zoo and botanical garden, and plenty of attractions for visitors of all ages.

Tri-Cities, Washington

Price: $527

Although a ticket to Tri-Cities will cost you north of $500, it puts you in the center of some of Washington’s biggest cities and a mecca for outdoor sports. From wine-tasting to water sports on the area’s three rivers, you’ll find plenty to do during your getaway to this Western paradise.

Gulfport-Biloxi International, Mississippi

Price: $527

The Gulf Coast has emerged as a top beach vacation destination, and a flight to Gulfport-Biloxi International in Mississippi puts you in the center of a southern paradise. Many people know Gulfport for its casino, but you should also enjoy the Mississippi Aquarium, art galleries, dining, and shopping while in town.

Fairbanks International, Alaska

Price: $526

It’s not surprising that it’s expensive to fly into Alaska, since it’s so far away from the 48 contiguous states and, in general, everything is expensive there. Blogger ExplorewithAlec.com recommends spending at least ten days exploring, which makes the $500+ cost for a flight worth it. Must-see experiences include the northern lights during the fall and winter and the midnight sun between April and August.

