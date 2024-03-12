10 cities with the lowest salaries needed for a comfortable life — 4 of the top 5 are in Texas

Houston, Texas, has the lowest salary for comfortable living. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Texas cities Houston, El Paso, and Lubbock require the lowest salaries for comfortable living.

The typical urban US adult needs to make $96,500 a year to live comfortably on average.

New York City has the highest salary to live comfortably, followed by many in California.

Residents of Houston, El Paso, and Lubbock, Texas, require the lowest salaries to live comfortably, a new SmartAsset analysis found.

Using February 2024 data from the Living Wage Calculator, SmartAsset determined that Houston had the lowest hourly wage, salary for a single adult, and salary for a family of four needed to live comfortably among 99 of the US's largest cities. The analysis used the 50/30/20 rule for estimating the cost of living of 50% spending on needs, 30% on wants, and 20% on paying debt, saving, or investing to determine these amounts.

The typical urban US adult, on average, needs to make $96,500 a year for sustainable comfort according to SmartAsset. For a family with two adults and two children, this number jumps to $235,000 — and skyrockets to over $300,000 in six cities.

The analysis calculated that Houston residents need to pull in slightly over $75,000 to live comfortably, or just over $36 an hour. For a family of four, this increases to $175,219 a year. According to estimates from Payscale, the cost of living in Houston is 8% lower than the national average — and 18% lower for housing. RentCafe estimates show the average rent in Houston is $1,348 a month.

Four cities in the top five are in Texas — El Paso ranked second at $75,254 a year for a single adult or $180,461 for a family of four. Lubbock came in third at $75,739 a year for a single adult. Lubbock ranked fifth on GOBankingRates ' list of the fastest-growing, most affordable cities, with a five-year growth of 4.4% and a typical home value of $204,500.

Other cities in the top 10 included Milwaukee, Tulsa, and Cleveland, which all have hourly wages below $40 for a single adult.

Story continues

New York City, perhaps expectedly, ranked as having the highest salary the average resident needs to live comfortably. The average salary for a single adult is $138,750 — which comes out to $66.62 an hour — or $318,406 for a family of four. Per RentHop data, the average one-bedroom apartment costs $4,000, while a two-bedroom apartment costs $4,875.

Seven of the 10 most expensive cities are in California, all of which are well above $100,000 for a single adult's salary. San Jose, Irvine, and Santa Ana were all above $126,000. San Francisco had the highest total salary for a family of four at over $339,000 a year. Many people have told BI they recently moved from California to states such as Texas, Tennessee, and Oklahoma for lower costs of living.

Have you recently moved to a new state? Reach out to this reporter at nsheidlower@businessinsider.com .

Read the original article on Business Insider