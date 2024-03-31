lena_serditova / Getty Images

Billionaires have the luxury of being able to afford to live anywhere they want. Still, many reside in a few major cities where they have easy access to any amenity they desire, plus the opportunity to network and hobnob with other super successful people.

“These cities are spread across the whole globe, and are as diverse as they come,” said Max Bramwell, founder of FounderPass, “but they do all have one thing in common, and that is that they are all hotspots for networking.”

Here’s a look at the 10 cities with the most billionaires, as identified by FounderPass.

1. New York

Population: 8.47 million

Number of billionaires: 101

Combined net worth: $616.8 billion

2. Hong Kong

Population: 7.41 million

Number of billionaires: 70

Combined net worth: $286.8 billion

3. Beijing

Population: 21.54 million

Number of billionaires: 68

Combined net worth: $247.2 billion

4. Shanghai

Population: 26.32 million

Number of billionaires: 65

Combined net worth: $181.9 billion

5. London

Population: 8.98 million

Number of billionaires: 63

Combined net worth: $294.9 billion

6. Moscow

Population: 13.01 million

Number of billionaires: 61

Combined net worth: $307.1 billion

7. Mumbai, India

Population: 21.67 million

Number of billionaires: 56

Combined net worth: $276.4 billion

8. Shenzhen, China

Population: 12.59 million

Number of billionaires: 54

Combined net worth: $246 billion

9. Singapore

Population: 5.45 million

Number of billionaires: 46

Combined net worth: $133.3 billion

10. Delhi, India

Population: 33.80 million

Number of billionaires: 37

Combined net worth: $116.4 billion

Data is sourced from FounderPass and is accurate as of March 18, 2024.

