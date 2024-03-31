10 Cities With the Most Billionaires
Billionaires have the luxury of being able to afford to live anywhere they want. Still, many reside in a few major cities where they have easy access to any amenity they desire, plus the opportunity to network and hobnob with other super successful people.
“These cities are spread across the whole globe, and are as diverse as they come,” said Max Bramwell, founder of FounderPass, “but they do all have one thing in common, and that is that they are all hotspots for networking.”
Here’s a look at the 10 cities with the most billionaires, as identified by FounderPass.
1. New York
Population: 8.47 million
Number of billionaires: 101
Combined net worth: $616.8 billion
2. Hong Kong
Population: 7.41 million
Number of billionaires: 70
Combined net worth: $286.8 billion
3. Beijing
Population: 21.54 million
Number of billionaires: 68
Combined net worth: $247.2 billion
4. Shanghai
Population: 26.32 million
Number of billionaires: 65
Combined net worth: $181.9 billion
5. London
Population: 8.98 million
Number of billionaires: 63
Combined net worth: $294.9 billion
6. Moscow
Population: 13.01 million
Number of billionaires: 61
Combined net worth: $307.1 billion
7. Mumbai, India
Population: 21.67 million
Number of billionaires: 56
Combined net worth: $276.4 billion
8. Shenzhen, China
Population: 12.59 million
Number of billionaires: 54
Combined net worth: $246 billion
9. Singapore
Population: 5.45 million
Number of billionaires: 46
Combined net worth: $133.3 billion
10. Delhi, India
Population: 33.80 million
Number of billionaires: 37
Combined net worth: $116.4 billion
Data is sourced from FounderPass and is accurate as of March 18, 2024.
