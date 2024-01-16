10 Cities With The Most Expensive Car Insurance Rates
When it comes to car insurance, no two cities have the exact same rates. New data from The Zebra reveals which top 50 U.S. cities are the most expensive for car insurance — and you might be surprised to see the metros ranking in the top 10.
According to The Zebra, your ZIP code, vehicle type and driving record all determine your car insurance costs. Moving to a new city could mean you pay less for your car insurance premium or, in the case of the 10 cities mentioned on this list, much more money.
Ranked from least to most expensive, here are the 10 cities with the most expensive car insurance rates.
10. Los Angeles, California
Average annual premium: $2,688
9. Jacksonville, Florida
Average annual premium: $2,745
8. Louisville, Kentucky
Average annual premium: $2,775
7. Las Vegas, Nevada
Average annual premium: $2,856
6. Baltimore, Maryland
Average annual premium: $2,971
5. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Average annual premium: $3,315
4. Miami, Florida
Average annual premium: $3,938
3. New Orleans, Louisiana
Average annual premium: $4,087
2. New York City, New York
Average annual premium: $4,545
1. Detroit, Michigan
Average annual premium: $4,726
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities With The Most Expensive Car Insurance Rates