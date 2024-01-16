Larry Gibson / iStock.com

When it comes to car insurance, no two cities have the exact same rates. New data from The Zebra reveals which top 50 U.S. cities are the most expensive for car insurance — and you might be surprised to see the metros ranking in the top 10.

According to The Zebra, your ZIP code, vehicle type and driving record all determine your car insurance costs. Moving to a new city could mean you pay less for your car insurance premium or, in the case of the 10 cities mentioned on this list, much more money.

Ranked from least to most expensive, here are the 10 cities with the most expensive car insurance rates.

10. Los Angeles, California

Average annual premium: $2,688

9. Jacksonville, Florida

Average annual premium: $2,745

8. Louisville, Kentucky

Average annual premium: $2,775

7. Las Vegas, Nevada

Average annual premium: $2,856

6. Baltimore, Maryland

Average annual premium: $2,971

5. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Average annual premium: $3,315

4. Miami, Florida

Average annual premium: $3,938

3. New Orleans, Louisiana

Average annual premium: $4,087

2. New York City, New York

Average annual premium: $4,545

1. Detroit, Michigan

Average annual premium: $4,726

