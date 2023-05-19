U.S. markets open in 16 minutes

10 Cities With the Most Job Opportunities for Recent College Grads

Gabrielle Olya
·2 min read
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

College graduates will be entering a challenging job market this year. A new report from Gusto forecasts that job growth among 20- to 24-year-olds will peak at a 25% lower rate this year compared to last year. Hiring in May 2023 is forecast to grow by 5.4%, compared to 7.2% growth in May 2022. The slowdown in hiring is due to the current state of economic uncertainty, which is making businesses hesitant to expand.

However, there are some cities that will offer more job opportunities for recent graduates than others. Here's a look at the metros with the highest rates of hiring for new college grads, as identified by Gusto, plus the average salary and top industries hiring in each place.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

1. San Jose, California

  • Average hiring rate: 9.6%

  • Average salary: $102,839

  • Top industry hiring for new graduates: Software publishers

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Houston

  • Average hiring rate: 8.5%

  • Average salary: $60,462

  • Top industry hiring for new graduates: Management, scientific and technical consulting services

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Dallas

  • Average hiring rate: 8.2%

  • Average salary: $60,559

  • Top industry hiring for new graduates: Management, scientific and technical consulting services

digidreamgrafix / Getty Images/iStockphoto
digidreamgrafix / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Nashville, Tennessee

  • Average hiring rate: 8.1%

  • Average salary: $56,259

  • Top industry hiring for new graduates: Management, scientific and technical consulting services

Manjagui / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Manjagui / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. New York

  • Average hiring rate: 8%

  • Average salary: $72,197

  • Top industry hiring for new graduates: Software publishers

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

6. Philadelphia

  • Average hiring rate: 7.9%

  • Average salary: $67,047

  • Top industry hiring for new graduates: Management, scientific and technical consulting services

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Miami

  • Average hiring rate: 7.9%

  • Average salary: $65,498

  • Top industry hiring for new graduates: Management, scientific and technical consulting services

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Boston

  • Average hiring rate: 7.9%

  • Average salary: $75,123

  • Top industry hiring for new graduates: Scientific research and development services

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

9. Austin, Texas

  • Average hiring rate: 7.8%

  • Average salary: $64,539

  • Top industry hiring for new graduates: Management, scientific and technical consulting services

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Atlanta

  • Average hiring rate: 7.8%

  • Average salary: $61,524

  • Top industry hiring for new graduates: Management, scientific and technical consulting services

All data is sourced from Gusto and is accurate as of May 11, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities With the Most Job Opportunities for Recent College Grads