10 Cities With the Most Job Opportunities for Recent College Grads
College graduates will be entering a challenging job market this year. A new report from Gusto forecasts that job growth among 20- to 24-year-olds will peak at a 25% lower rate this year compared to last year. Hiring in May 2023 is forecast to grow by 5.4%, compared to 7.2% growth in May 2022. The slowdown in hiring is due to the current state of economic uncertainty, which is making businesses hesitant to expand.
However, there are some cities that will offer more job opportunities for recent graduates than others. Here's a look at the metros with the highest rates of hiring for new college grads, as identified by Gusto, plus the average salary and top industries hiring in each place.
1. San Jose, California
Average hiring rate: 9.6%
Average salary: $102,839
Top industry hiring for new graduates: Software publishers
2. Houston
Average hiring rate: 8.5%
Average salary: $60,462
Top industry hiring for new graduates: Management, scientific and technical consulting services
3. Dallas
Average hiring rate: 8.2%
Average salary: $60,559
Top industry hiring for new graduates: Management, scientific and technical consulting services
4. Nashville, Tennessee
Average hiring rate: 8.1%
Average salary: $56,259
Top industry hiring for new graduates: Management, scientific and technical consulting services
5. New York
Average hiring rate: 8%
Average salary: $72,197
Top industry hiring for new graduates: Software publishers
6. Philadelphia
Average hiring rate: 7.9%
Average salary: $67,047
Top industry hiring for new graduates: Management, scientific and technical consulting services
7. Miami
Average hiring rate: 7.9%
Average salary: $65,498
Top industry hiring for new graduates: Management, scientific and technical consulting services
8. Boston
Average hiring rate: 7.9%
Average salary: $75,123
Top industry hiring for new graduates: Scientific research and development services
9. Austin, Texas
Average hiring rate: 7.8%
Average salary: $64,539
Top industry hiring for new graduates: Management, scientific and technical consulting services
10. Atlanta
Average hiring rate: 7.8%
Average salary: $61,524
Top industry hiring for new graduates: Management, scientific and technical consulting services
All data is sourced from Gusto and is accurate as of May 11, 2023.
