10 Cities With the Most Job Opportunities for Recent College Grads

College graduates will be entering a challenging job market this year. A new report from Gusto forecasts that job growth among 20- to 24-year-olds will peak at a 25% lower rate this year compared to last year. Hiring in May 2023 is forecast to grow by 5.4%, compared to 7.2% growth in May 2022. The slowdown in hiring is due to the current state of economic uncertainty, which is making businesses hesitant to expand.

However, there are some cities that will offer more job opportunities for recent graduates than others. Here's a look at the metros with the highest rates of hiring for new college grads, as identified by Gusto, plus the average salary and top industries hiring in each place.

1. San Jose, California

Average hiring rate: 9.6%

Average salary: $102,839

Top industry hiring for new graduates: Software publishers

2. Houston

Average hiring rate: 8.5%

Average salary: $60,462

Top industry hiring for new graduates: Management, scientific and technical consulting services

3. Dallas

Average hiring rate: 8.2%

Average salary: $60,559

Top industry hiring for new graduates: Management, scientific and technical consulting services

4. Nashville, Tennessee

Average hiring rate: 8.1%

Average salary: $56,259

Top industry hiring for new graduates: Management, scientific and technical consulting services

5. New York

Average hiring rate: 8%

Average salary: $72,197

Top industry hiring for new graduates: Software publishers

6. Philadelphia

Average hiring rate: 7.9%

Average salary: $67,047

Top industry hiring for new graduates: Management, scientific and technical consulting services

7. Miami

Average hiring rate: 7.9%

Average salary: $65,498

Top industry hiring for new graduates: Management, scientific and technical consulting services

8. Boston

Average hiring rate: 7.9%

Average salary: $75,123

Top industry hiring for new graduates: Scientific research and development services

9. Austin, Texas

Average hiring rate: 7.8%

Average salary: $64,539

Top industry hiring for new graduates: Management, scientific and technical consulting services

10. Atlanta

Average hiring rate: 7.8%

Average salary: $61,524

Top industry hiring for new graduates: Management, scientific and technical consulting services

All data is sourced from Gusto and is accurate as of May 11, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities With the Most Job Opportunities for Recent College Grads