10 Cities Offering Up to $12,0000 to New Residents Who Move There in 2024

A number of cities around the country are luring new residents with financial incentives. The perks are part of relocation programs meant to attract well-qualified workers — in most cases, remote workers who’ll keep their current jobs but are open to a move.

These programs are matches made in heaven for some participants. “Remote work has freed millions of Americans to live where they want, and many are making the move to places that better match their lifestyle,” notes MakeMyMove, a marketplace platform where workers can research and apply for relocation opportunities.

GOBankingRates reviewed opportunities available right now and put together this list of the 10 most lucrative.

1. Perry County, Indiana

Incentive value: $9,300 ($7,000 cash for relocation, $2,300 in additional perks)

Perry County’s relocation program is part of its Pick Perry Campaign to attract remote professionals looking for an affordable lifestyle in a place with a strong sense of community and plenty of outdoor recreation.

2. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Incentive value: $10,000 cash

Over 2,500 remote workers have taken advantage of Tulsa’s worker relocation plan. An affordable lifestyle, good social support and outstanding arts, culture and entertainment venues are a big part of the attraction.

3. Ruston, Louisiana

Incentive value: $10,000 (awarded over three years)

Ruston is a small city located about 65 miles from Shreveport, near two major universities, according to the NOLA.com news site. A bustling downtown hasn’t robbed the town of its friendly, laidback vibe.

4. Bloomfield, Iowa

Incentive value: $10,000 ($10,000 tax credit)

Bloomfield is a farming community in Davis County, home to one of Iowa’s largest Old Order Amish settlements. If you prefer a rural, back-to-basics lifestyle, this could be the town for you.

5. White County, Indiana

Incentive value: $10,700 ($7,500 cash for relocation, $3,200 in additional perks)

Located halfway between Chicago and Indianapolis and within easy reach of Lafayette — White County is close enough for residents to enjoy the excitement of the big city but far enough that you’re likely to spend most of your free time enjoying area lakes, festivals, and farmers markets.

6. Poplar Bluff, Missouri

Incentive value: $11,000 ($5,000 cash for relocation, $6,000 in additional perks)

Poplar Bluff, Missouri, residents enjoy a low cost of living in a college town with a growing economy and healthcare system and a revitalized downtown amid a Renaissance.

7. Noblesville, Indiana

Incentive value: $15,000 ($5,000 relocation grant, $10,000 in additional perks)

Noblesville is one of Indiana’s fastest-growing cities, perhaps the only one with a river running through its historic downtown. You can take in Noblesville’s arts and cultural attractions during your off-hours and create a lifestyle as active as you wish.

8. New Albany, Indiana

Incentive value: $15,000 ($10,000 cash, $5,000 in additional perks)

As part of the greater Southern Indiana region, New Albany offers good schools, many recreational opportunities and welcoming communities where residents can find their ideal work-life balance.

9. Floyd County, Indiana

Incentive value: $15,000 ($10,000 cash, $5,000 in additional perks)

Floyd County in Southern Indiana offers the best of both worlds — the ability to live in the country without giving up the cultural benefits and conveniences of the city.

10. Morgantown, West Virginia

Incentive value: $20,000 ($12,000 cash, $10,000 in additional perks)

While several West Virginia locations are accepting applications, Morgantown is especially notable for its thriving downtown surrounded by mountains, and easy access to an outstanding selection of outdoor activities.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities Offering Up to $12,0000 to New Residents Who Move There in 2024