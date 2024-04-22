10 Cities That Should Be on Your Radar If You Plan To Retire in the Next Decade

nd3000 / Getty Images

Retiring is a big decision that, for many people, entails moving to somewhere new. A lot of the time, this move is based on the cost of living in that new location. But choosing where to retire is about more than that. It’s also about what’s available in that area, like the community, amenities, and even the weather — among other factors.

If you’re thinking about retiring in the next decade but are flexible with location, here are some cities you might want to check out.

Colorado Springs, Colorado

If you love the mountains and all four seasons, then check out Colorado Springs.

“Colorado Springs boasts a lower cost of living compared to Denver but still offers plenty of outdoor activities, cultural attractions, and excellent healthcare facilities,” said Brett Johnson of New Era Home Buyers. “Plus, the city’s diverse neighborhoods cater to various lifestyles and budgets, making it an attractive option for retirees seeking affordability without sacrificing quality of life.”

Detroit

You might not initially think of Detroit as a top choice to retire, but the city has its merits.

“When considering where to retire in the United States, it’s worth looking beyond the obvious choices and exploring some unconventional cities that offer unique advantages. One such city is Detroit, Michigan, which boasts a low cost of living, affordable housing, and the opportunity to be part of the city’s revitalization efforts,” said Neal Shah, founder and CEO of CareYaya Health Technologies.

Detroit also has a vibrant arts and culture scene, Shah added, as well as world-class museums and music venues. The weather can be rough, though, especially in the winter, so be prepared for that.

Las Vegas

“I’ve been a Realtor in Las Vegas for 22 years and I think there are three main reasons people are retiring to Las Vegas, Nevada (and why more people will be retiring to Nevada),” said Melissa Zimbelman, real estate agent and property manager at Fresh Starts Registry.

The first big reason is the lack of state taxes.

“We are one of seven states that don’t charge state income tax. For that reason, we draw a lot of retirees looking to maximize the longevity of their retirement income,” Zimbelman said.

The weather is another major factor that makes the city worth considering.

“Everyone knows about our ‘dry heat,’ but actually, all of those crazy temps only last for around 90 days each year. The other nine months of the year are so great!” said Zimbelman. “For those who crave those sunny days, we average 310 each year!”

Last but not least is the lower cost of housing — relative to the surrounding areas.

“The recent average sales price for a single family home in Clark County was $582,805,” said Zimbelman, “which is much lower than similar homes could be purchased for in neighboring Arizona or California.”

Fargo, North Dakota

A mid-sized city with about 126,000 people, Fargo is worth checking out if you want a safe, up-and-coming community.

“Fargo, North Dakota is another unconventional retirement destination known for its strong economy, low unemployment rate, and safe, friendly community,” said Shah. “The city has a growing arts and culture scene…and provides access to quality healthcare facilities and services.”

Homes are relatively inexpensive there as well with the average sales price hovering around $290,000.

Fort Collins, Colorado

Another Colorado city worth putting on your radar is Fort Collins, which is located in the northern part of the state.

“Known for its vibrant arts scene, craft breweries, and close proximity to outdoor adventures, Fort Collins combines small-town charm with big-city amenities,” said Johnson. The city has plenty of modern amenities, a low crime rate, and a solid economy, she added.

It’s also relatively inexpensive compared to other areas of the state. That being said, the average sales price of homes in Fort Collins is above the national average at about $565,000.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Matt Dunbar, Senior Vice President of the Southeast Region at Churchill Mortgage, suggested Fort Lauderdale. “Fort Lauderdale, a bit north of Miami, shares its neighbor’s appeal with a mix of cultural richness and natural beauty,” he said.

The downside is that the area has seen a surge in cost of living and the demand on housing has increased. Many areas of the city have also become very touristy, which exacerbates this issue. But the beaches, arts scene, and possibility of a peaceful retirement lifestyle might make it worth considering still.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

“Affordability in where you choose to live in retirement is important for most retirees today,” said Seamus Nally, CEO of TurboTenant. “So, you want to look at cities that are not only affordable today, but are projected to continue to be affordable in the future. Consider factors like housing costs, the general cost of living, and transportation options.”

One such place Nally suggested checking out is Tulsa. The city is considered affordable compared to many other areas in the country. The average home value is just $200,000, making the next few years an ideal time for retirees looking to buy a new home.

Grand Junction, Colorado

Located in Colorado’s wine country, Grand Junction is a smaller city with about 68,000 people. Despite its relatively smaller size, the area still offers plenty for retirees to do.

“The city’s mild climate, affordable housing options, and abundant recreational opportunities — including hiking, biking, and golfing — make it an attractive destination for outdoor enthusiasts looking to enjoy their golden years in a picturesque setting without breaking the bank,” said Johnson.

Housing costs are also reasonable in Grand Junction with the average home going for $392,000. That’s significantly lower than the national average.

Boynton Beach, Florida

Like certain other areas of Florida, Boynton Beach is another city that should be on your radar if you’re thinking about retiring in the next decade. Utilities, transportation, and healthcare costs are slightly below the national average. Housing costs are a little higher, though this particular city is an exception.

Plus, Florida offers a lot of the same perks as Nevada, according to Zimbelman.

“To be completely honest, I think Florida draws people for the same reasons we do in Nevada, but I will also say that a lot of the people we’ve had relocating from Nevada to Florida in the last couple of years have also cited the political climate in Florida being more their style,” she said.

Rochester, New York

Although New York has one of the highest cost of living in the country, certain areas are still affordable. This includes Rochester, which has a typical home sales price of about $211,000.

Rochester also has good public transportation and is projected to continue to be affordable in the coming years, according to Nally.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities That Should Be on Your Radar If You Plan To Retire in the Next Decade