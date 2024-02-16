Advertisement
These 10 Cities Have the Richest Renters

Heather Taylor
·3 min read
Pgiam / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Pgiam / Getty Images/iStockphoto

You might know a high-income renter or consider yourself to be one. According to market insight findings from RentCafe, there are currently 2.6 million high-earners choosing to rent instead of buy a home in the United States. The number of renters earning $150,000 or more annually has grown by 82% between 2015 and 2020, faster than all other income groups.

Why would a high-earner choose renting over buying? Home prices make up part of this answer, especially for high-earners living in expensive cities where home price growth is high compared to renter income. A chart created by RentCafe took a closer look at U.S. cities that are experiencing the biggest increase in high-income renter households.

In ascending order, these 10 cities are home to the richest renters.

LordRunar / Getty Images/iStockphoto
LordRunar / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Phoenix

  • High-income renter households 2020: 10,419

  • High-income renter households 2015: 4,696

  • Increase in high-income renter households: 122%

  • Home prices increase: 54%

lucky-photographer / Getty Images
lucky-photographer / Getty Images

9. Las Vegas

  • High-income renter households 2020: 4,848

  • High-income renter households 2015: 2,172

  • Increase in high-income renter households: 123%

  • Home prices increase: 66%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Indianapolis

  • High-income renter households 2020: 3,794

  • High-income renter households 2015: 1,682

  • Increase in high-income renter households: 126%

  • Home prices increase: 23%

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Denver

  • High-income renter households 2020: 12,490

  • High-income renter households 2015: 5,441

  • Increase in high-income renter households: 130%

  • Home prices increase: 58%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. San Jose, California

  • High-income renter households 2020: 34,585

  • High-income renter households 2015: 15,063

  • Increase in high-income renter households: 130%

  • Home prices increase: 52%

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

5. Austin, Texas

  • High-income renter households 2020: 17,838

  • High-income renter households 2015: 7,753

  • Increase in high-income renter households: 130%

  • Home prices increase: 49%

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Nashville, Tennessee

  • High-income renter households 2020: 5,935

  • High-income renter households 2015: 2,476

  • Increase in high-income renter households: 140%

  • Home prices increase: 58%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Portland, Oregon

  • High-income renter households 2020: 9,503

  • High-income renter households 2015: 3,828

  • Increase in high-income renter households: 148%

  • Home prices increase: 59%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Miami

  • High-income renter households 2020: 8,653

  • High-income renter households 2015: 3,258

  • Increase in high-income renter households: 166%

  • Home prices increase: 53%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Seattle

  • High-income renter households 2020: 33,111

  • High-income renter households 2015: 12,305

  • Increase in high-income renter households: 169%

  • Home prices increase: 58%

