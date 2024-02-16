These 10 Cities Have the Richest Renters
You might know a high-income renter or consider yourself to be one. According to market insight findings from RentCafe, there are currently 2.6 million high-earners choosing to rent instead of buy a home in the United States. The number of renters earning $150,000 or more annually has grown by 82% between 2015 and 2020, faster than all other income groups.
Why would a high-earner choose renting over buying? Home prices make up part of this answer, especially for high-earners living in expensive cities where home price growth is high compared to renter income. A chart created by RentCafe took a closer look at U.S. cities that are experiencing the biggest increase in high-income renter households.
In ascending order, these 10 cities are home to the richest renters.
10. Phoenix
High-income renter households 2020: 10,419
High-income renter households 2015: 4,696
Increase in high-income renter households: 122%
Home prices increase: 54%
9. Las Vegas
High-income renter households 2020: 4,848
High-income renter households 2015: 2,172
Increase in high-income renter households: 123%
Home prices increase: 66%
8. Indianapolis
High-income renter households 2020: 3,794
High-income renter households 2015: 1,682
Increase in high-income renter households: 126%
Home prices increase: 23%
7. Denver
High-income renter households 2020: 12,490
High-income renter households 2015: 5,441
Increase in high-income renter households: 130%
Home prices increase: 58%
6. San Jose, California
High-income renter households 2020: 34,585
High-income renter households 2015: 15,063
Increase in high-income renter households: 130%
Home prices increase: 52%
5. Austin, Texas
High-income renter households 2020: 17,838
High-income renter households 2015: 7,753
Increase in high-income renter households: 130%
Home prices increase: 49%
4. Nashville, Tennessee
High-income renter households 2020: 5,935
High-income renter households 2015: 2,476
Increase in high-income renter households: 140%
Home prices increase: 58%
3. Portland, Oregon
High-income renter households 2020: 9,503
High-income renter households 2015: 3,828
Increase in high-income renter households: 148%
Home prices increase: 59%
2. Miami
High-income renter households 2020: 8,653
High-income renter households 2015: 3,258
Increase in high-income renter households: 166%
Home prices increase: 53%
1. Seattle
High-income renter households 2020: 33,111
High-income renter households 2015: 12,305
Increase in high-income renter households: 169%
Home prices increase: 58%
