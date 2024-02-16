These 10 Cities Have the Richest Renters

Pgiam / Getty Images/iStockphoto

You might know a high-income renter or consider yourself to be one. According to market insight findings from RentCafe, there are currently 2.6 million high-earners choosing to rent instead of buy a home in the United States. The number of renters earning $150,000 or more annually has grown by 82% between 2015 and 2020, faster than all other income groups.

Why would a high-earner choose renting over buying? Home prices make up part of this answer, especially for high-earners living in expensive cities where home price growth is high compared to renter income. A chart created by RentCafe took a closer look at U.S. cities that are experiencing the biggest increase in high-income renter households.

In ascending order, these 10 cities are home to the richest renters.

10. Phoenix

High-income renter households 2020: 10,419

High-income renter households 2015: 4,696

Increase in high-income renter households: 122%

Home prices increase: 54%

9. Las Vegas

High-income renter households 2020: 4,848

High-income renter households 2015: 2,172

Increase in high-income renter households: 123%

Home prices increase: 66%

8. Indianapolis

High-income renter households 2020: 3,794

High-income renter households 2015: 1,682

Increase in high-income renter households: 126%

Home prices increase: 23%

7. Denver

High-income renter households 2020: 12,490

High-income renter households 2015: 5,441

Increase in high-income renter households: 130%

Home prices increase: 58%

6. San Jose, California

High-income renter households 2020: 34,585

High-income renter households 2015: 15,063

Increase in high-income renter households: 130%

Home prices increase: 52%

5. Austin, Texas

High-income renter households 2020: 17,838

High-income renter households 2015: 7,753

Increase in high-income renter households: 130%

Home prices increase: 49%

4. Nashville, Tennessee

High-income renter households 2020: 5,935

High-income renter households 2015: 2,476

Increase in high-income renter households: 140%

Home prices increase: 58%

3. Portland, Oregon

High-income renter households 2020: 9,503

High-income renter households 2015: 3,828

Increase in high-income renter households: 148%

Home prices increase: 59%

2. Miami

High-income renter households 2020: 8,653

High-income renter households 2015: 3,258

Increase in high-income renter households: 166%

Home prices increase: 53%

1. Seattle

High-income renter households 2020: 33,111

High-income renter households 2015: 12,305

Increase in high-income renter households: 169%

Home prices increase: 58%

